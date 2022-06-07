Uber Eats will now deliver your waffles across the country

Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of Uber, is launching nationwide shipping, a new product that will allow customers across the U.S., excluding Alaska and Hawaii, to get specialty food delivered from select merchants in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles.

This new feature comes a couple of weeks after Uber announced a slew of products under both its ride-hail and delivery platforms aimed at targeting new users and offering as many services as possible to existing customers.

"We're committed to being a platform that allows consumers to get anything (like their favorite foods from across the country) and finding new and diverse ways to help merchants grow their business," an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch, noting that both customers and merchants have asked for nationwide shipping.

Uber's delivery spinout, Uber Freight, which connects shippers with carriers, will not be a part of this new product. Instead, nationwide shipping will be made possible via a partnership with FedEx, which will deliver foods within an average of four to five business days, according to Uber.

GIF showing Uber Eats nationwide shipping on app

Uber Eats customers can find the nationwide shipping option on the app's Home screen Image Credits: Uber

Starting this week, customers have access to an initial 15 merchants, like Bludso's BBQ or Gotta Have S'More in LA, Sarge's Deli or Wafels & Dinges in NYC, and Sabores Market or Doggi's Arepa Bar in Miami. Uber said it intends to expand the number of merchants on its platform, but didn't share a timeline.

Customers who are interested in placing a shipping order can access the product on the Uber Eats app, where nationwide shipping will be featured on the Home screen. After users select the merchant of their choice, choose items for the cart and place their orders, they'll receive an email with FedEx tracking information.

Merchants that want to list their items for nationwide shipping can reach out to their account manager if they already partner with Uber Eats, according to an Uber spokesperson.

"Merchants package and ship the items themselves," said an Uber spokesperson. "Uber Eats provides a shipping label and postcard insert with all necessary instructions for the consumer."