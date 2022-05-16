U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.13
    -9.76 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,201.14
    +4.48 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.49
    -86.51 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.90
    +4.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.62
    +2.13 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.47 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1320
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,462.56
    -508.81 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.19
    +417.51 (+172.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Uber Eats testing autonomous deliveries, allows food ordering at stadiums

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Next time you want to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the 'ole ball game, you can get it through Uber Eats.

Ride-hailing company Uber announced Monday it will offer Uber Eats at Stadiums, so fans can order food without having to wait in long lines at concession stands.

A GIF highlighting the feature shows the app displaying a prompt where users choose which section their seats are located. Fans can then view the closest concession stands with wait times for food.

Once an order is ready, users can just walk up to the concession stand and pick it up.

The service will be available at the following locations, with plans to expand to other stadiums in the future:

  • Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium

  • New York at Yankee Stadium

  • Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

  • Houston at Minute Maid Park

  • San Jose at PayPal Park

  • Rennes, France, at Roazhon Park

The service is among several new products Uber unveiled Monday as part of a live-streamed event. Here's a breakdown of the other services Uber will offer.

Online privacy: Here's how to keep those naked photos private

No more passwords?: Portable digital identities may replace them

A screenshot of Uber Comfort Electric.
A screenshot of Uber Comfort Electric.

Uber Eats delivered by robot?

Uber will roll out two pilot programs in Los Angeles where Uber Eats deliveries will be completed without a human driver. One program features sidewalk robots capable of deliveries at short distances, while another program will leverage self-driving vehicles to make Uber Eats deliveries.

A screenshot for Uber Travel.
A screenshot for Uber Travel.

Uber Travel

Instead of booking an Uber as soon as you hop off your flight or depart your hotel, users can connect their Gmail account to reserve rides in advance for every part of their trip. The app will organize a user's reservations for restaurants, flights and hotels, and plan rides. The service is available now in the U.S.

Uber Comfort Electric

Users in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Dubai will get the option to request an electric vehicle. As part of the company's push to deliver zero emissions by 2040, Uber is providing incentives for drivers to start using electric cars. The company will launch an EV Hub for drivers to learn more about going electric, such as comparing the cost of ownership compared to a non-electric vehicle. Uber will also add a charging map for drivers to easily find nearby charging stations.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uber Eats at Stadiums lets fans order concessions while skipping lines

Recommended Stories

  • Eastern Market Flower Day

    Eastern Market Flower Day

  • Disney Could Lose Copyright Protection of 'Steamboat Willie' Mickey Mouse in 2024

    The Walt Disney Company could possibly lose its copyright protection of the original Steamboat...

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Forget rideshares, Uber will rent you a party bus

    Uber continues to show that it has grand ambitions that go far beyond the ride-sharing service that it first became known for. At the company's second annual, product-focused Go/Get event, Uber announced a host of new features focused primarily on expanding its offerings in both the travel and delivery categories.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is known for two things: Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% last year. When I say winner, I'm referring to cryptocurrency players that have what it takes to attract more and more users and investors.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $25, but only 'til midnight

    Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Businesses Could Lose Money from QR Codes

    The resurgence of QR codes occurred during the pandemic as businesses found a simple way for consumers to scan menus, pay bills and sign up for events. The bottom line is that QR codes are tampered with because it is a way to make money, Alex Hamerstone, director of advisory solutions at TrustedSec, a Strongsville, Ohio-based ethical hacking and cyber incident response company, told TheStreet. "Scammers go where they can make money or steal personal information (to use to make money) and as QR codes continue to become more common, scammers will continue to gravitate towards them," he said.

  • Amazon's Fire TV sale cuts its streaming devices by up to 42 percent

    Amazon is knocking up to 42 percent off most of the Fire TV Stick streaming devices in its lineup, making it a good time to update or increase your streaming capabilities.

  • A USB-C iPhone could be part of a broader move away from Lightning for Apple

    Apple may be planning a broader move away from its proprietary Lightning port than was initially suggested in reports earlier in the week.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • Crypto Prices Slip After Record Week For Bitcoin Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies trended lower Saturday in the wake of the collapse of TerraUSD and the most volatile week for Bitcoin trading in at least two years.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe

  • This Week in Apps: Google I/O wraps, a new ARCore API, Twitter deal drama

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    This week’s economic data highlight will be the Census Bureau’s retail sales data for April, due out Tuesday morning.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought AMC, AMD, and Block Stock. It Sold Netflix.

    Calpers materially raised stakes in theater chain AMC, chip maker AMD, and Square parent Block in the first quarter. The pension slashed a third of its Netflix stake.

  • Here's how CEO pay for Minnesota's biggest public companies compares to median employees compensation

    Total CEO pay for Minnesota's 25 largest public companies increased between 2020 and 2021, and most companies' CEO compensation is growing faster than their median employees' pay.