'Uber for eldercare': New services provide companionship and give caregivers a break

Jennifer Jolly
·7 min read
Alice Care, which lets families farm out eldercare-related tasks to licensed, professional vetted professionals, was inspired by the Dupzyk family's experiences trying to take care of matriarch Alice (center), who had Alzheimer's Disease.

Stephanie Dupzyk is used to solving problems. For more than two decades, the 51-year-old Sacramento-based mother of two has helped run a thriving tech company that finds software solutions and cuts IT costs for some of the biggest companies in the world.

But she was at a loss when it came to fixing one of the toughest issues she’s ever faced: helping her family care for her beloved mother-in-law as she descended into the abyss of Alzheimer's.

“My mother-in-law, Alice, was very able-bodied and rambunctious, her mind was going, but her body was stronger than ever,” Stephanie tells me over the phone.

One of Alice’s five children – herself a mom and grandmother – moved back into her childhood home to become the full-time caregiver. “But she was exhausted. She never got a break. She couldn’t go anywhere or do anything without thinking something bad would happen to Alice. It was too much,” Stephanie recalls.

SENIOR-FRIENDLY TECH: These gadgets help with loneliness, prevent falls

“80% of our business is bathing. We have clients with their moms or dads living with them and the bathing part is just too uncomfortable on both sides,” Alice Care co-founder Stephanie Dupzyk says.

A trial stay at a nearby nursing home run by a family friend ended in disaster. Stephanie says that Alice fought with staff, “and she was what you would call a ‘runner.’ Anytime anyone opened a door, she would make a break for it.”

The Dupzyk’s tried finding an in-home caregiver for just a few hours a week, “but all the [senior care] agencies make you sign contracts with a minimum of four hours a day,” Stephanie explains, and that meant spending too much money for hours they didn’t need.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Frustrated at not finding a fix, Stephanie helped invent one. It’s a startup called Alice Care, a sort of Uber for eldercare. Download the app (iOS, Android), sign-up and request as little (starting in 30-minute increments) or as much time as you need from a licensed, vetted, professional caregiver. The billing gets handled through the app, including tips.

“80% of our business is bathing. We have clients with their moms or dads living with them and the bathing part is just too uncomfortable on both sides,” Stephanie says.

Caregivers with Alice Care are W2 employees who work on-demand and get paid an average of around $20/hour. So far, Stephanie says, it’s working well for people who need help and people who have a little extra time for this sort of side-hustle.

“One example might be a nurse who stops by an elderly person’s house on her way home from work and just helps him for an hour or so each night. It really is like Uber; you pick up what’s convenient and close.”

Alice Care is only available in Sacramento right now, but the company plans to expand to other cities in California this year and other states as soon as possible.

But it’s just one of a growing number of tech approaches trying to fill the gaps in the ever-widening need for help caring for our aging population.

THE GRAYING OF AMERICA: As Boomers age, U.S. needs to make changes to account for disabilities

Making the connection

The pandemic fast-tracked what we already knew. The system for caring for the elderly is broken. The sandwich generation – the 54% of Americans now caring for aging loved ones while also raising children – is maxed out. The nursing home industry is in crisis, while at the same time the elderly are expected to outnumber younger generations within the next decade.

One of the biggest issues among the elderly is societal isolation and loneliness, a problem made even worse by COVID. According to the CDC, loneliness may increase a person’s risk of dementia, stroke and health failure, along with premature death from all causes, “a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity.”

Now tech companies large and small are trying to find solutions in a myriad of ways, from making virtual visits easier to connecting more people in real life.

IRL community caregivers

Another fairly new take on the senior care conundrum is Papa, which calls itself “the first curated platform of companionship and support for older adults and families.”

Where Alice Care goes straight to individuals, Papa works directly with insurance companies and employers to help ease the burden on someone who’s spouse or aging loved ones might need extra care.

They call the caregivers “Papa Pals,” which is a network of people vetted, trained and trusted to bring companionship and everyday support to the underserved and overwhelmed. The Pals make anywhere from $20-$25/hour and the program’s available in all 50 states.

A company spokesperson told me over the phone, “it’s vital human connection, right to the front door, which reduces loneliness and improves health.”

Another company called Mon Ami – which develops operating software for aging and disability agencies – recently launched an app called Mon Ami Companions. It connects volunteers with seniors who may be struggling with social isolation and just need someone to talk with. The app, available on both iOS and Android, lists local seniors who would benefit from a friendly face or even a phone call.

Virtual visits

Generation Tech, is a volunteer mentorship program that partners with retirement communities and adult day programs and provides technology guides available online for free.

For many seniors, a helping hand with technology is an incredibly vital gateway for many other aspects of daily life. It can open a whole new world of options, from video calls with friends to on-demand virtual appointments with doctors. But finding time to teach our older loved ones tech skills can be just as much, if not more, of a challenge!

Leave it to a group of high school students in the Denver area to find a solution. They founded Generation Tech, a sort of volunteer mentorship program that partners with retirement communities and adult day programs and provides technology guides available online for free.

The guides – which tackle everything from downloading iOS apps to tips on avoiding scammers online – are in plain, simple language and include screenshots demonstrating exactly what to do.

Another free online service called Eldera flips the script a bit, teaming senior-age mentors with children from around the world. Vetted seniors provide weekly virtual visits filled with stories, fun and activities with a renewed sense of purpose, while kids learn to see the world from a new perspective. The company says that kids benefit from social-emotional learning and increased resilience and that older adults benefit from being needed and bringing joy to someone else again.

Eldera teams senior-age mentors with children from around the world. Vetted seniors provide weekly virtual visits filled with stories, fun and activities with a renewed sense of purpose, while kids learn to see the world from a new perspective.

Teamwork for Telehealth

We all know that telehealth saw a huge boost in popularity during the pandemic, but it also ushered in a new era of online healthcare – for those who are able to access it.

Services like Teledoc provide remote appointments for patients without requiring that they visit a clinic, which is perfect for seniors who may not have many transportation options.

Spora Health, which caters its services to people of color, emphasizes the value of virtual appointments for people that prefer to make healthcare decisions with the help of family or friends.

Spora’s providers focus on a variety of lifestyle factors and family history to paint a clear and inclusive picture of each patient’s healthcare needs. The company also makes it easier for the uninsured to get high-quality care, with a simple $9.99 monthly membership and low appointment fees regardless of insured status.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Feeling like you don’t know what to do to help your aging loved one really is a helpless feeling. You love them and want what’s best for them, but tackling such a complex problem can be overwhelming, even with the best tools.

Honor Expert is a free resource staffed with experts who tackle even the most complicated aging questions and will talk directly with your loved one to give them the most up-to-date advice on topics like brain health, staying active and how to get the most out of living at home.

Honor Expert is hosted by Honor, which provides technology for home care businesses, so they know a thing or two about the pitfalls of aging. It is a company, but don’t expect any sales pitches; Honor Expert is staffed with gerontologists and social workers who are independent and their advice is genuine.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

