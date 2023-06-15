Uber to Exit Food Delivery in Italian and Israeli Markets, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Growth

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is reportedly planning to shut its food delivery business in Italy and exit Israel.

The company has not built "sufficient market share" in these places, owing to which it is planning a cessation, Reuters reported citing an anonymous company spokesperson.

The moves were "in line with our efforts to focus on markets where we have opportunities for sustainable growth," the report added, quoting the spokesperson.

Also Read: New Era In Ridesharing: Ford And Uber's Mustang Mach-E Lease Pilot In Three Cities

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber will invest only in markets where it can be the largest or second largest player, mentioned the note.

If the move happens, around 50 Uber employees and thousands of non-employee couriers and restaurants would be affected in Italy.

Price Action: UBER shares are trading higher by 3.93% to $42.89 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Uber to Exit Food Delivery in Italian and Israeli Markets, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Growth originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.