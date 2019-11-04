Uber Falls Short on Key Metrics but Forecasts Profit in 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. improved its loss forecast for the year but disappointed investors on some closely watched financial measures.

Gross bookings, food delivery and monthly active users were all below analysts’ estimates for the third quarter. The stock fell about 5% in extended trading after the quarterly report.

The ride-hailing company beat estimates for quarterly revenue and loss, though not enough to lift the stock. Adjusted loss for the third quarter widened to $585 million, compared with $485 million during the same period last year, but was still better than an average of analysts’ estimates of $808 million.

Adjusted revenue for the ride-hailing company increased 33% to $3.5 billion in the third quarter, above estimates of $3.39 billion. Uber revised its annual loss forecast to between $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion, an improvement of $250 million.

The results come as the San Francisco-based company seeks to reassure investors it can evolve from a simple ride-hailing service to a global all-in-one transportation platform. There could be more pressure on Uber shares Wednesday, when a stock lockup for a large swath of shareholders expires. As many as 1.7 billion additional shares could be eligible to trade, nearly doubling the total number outstanding.

On a conference call with reporters following the report, Uber executives said the company would turn an adjusted profit in 2021. “We will be driving discipline across the company and only doing investments that we can afford,” said Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The forecast echoed a commitment from its smaller rival, Lyft Inc., which said it would be profitable by the fourth quarter of 2021, a year earlier than previously expected. Lyft, which focuses exclusively on transportation, blew past analysts’ third-quarter estimates when it reported results last week.

Khosrowshahi has reigned in spending, slicing roughly 1,200 positions from sales and marketing, engineering and product. Like Lyft, Uber has also cut back on rider discounts and driver incentives in a bid to improve margins and narrows losses.

Uber’s business strategy hinges on convincing existing ride-hailing customers to use more services, including bikes, scooters, helicopters and public transportation, as well as food and grocery delivery. Uber’s newer initiatives, including a job matching service for gig workers in Chicago and financial services for drivers, further demonstrate the company’s grand ambitions.

Since going public in May, Uber investors have punished the company for its growth-at-all-costs strategy. The stock trades well below its $45 IPO price.

More pricing pressure could come next year. California legislation designed to push Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Inc. and other gig-economy to reclassify independent contractors as employees goes into effect in January and could increase costs in the state by as much as 30%, according to analyst estimates. The three tech companies are gathering signatures now to challenge the law with a competing ballot initiative in a year.

Profitability may still be years away, but Uber ended the third quarter with about $12.7 billion in cash, suggesting plans to continue investing in growth. It’ll need to do a lot more to attract customers. Monthly active platform users, meaning those who ordered food or a ride one or more times during the quarter, was 103 million, up 26%. Analysts expected 107 million.

Gross bookings were $16.5 billion, compared with estimates of $16.7 billion. Food delivery bookings also fell short at $3.66 billion.

