Uber Health Expands Access to Transportation Options for Medicaid Recipients in Texas

Uber Health
·4 min read

Uber’s healthcare arm has the opportunity to potentially reach nearly 4.4 million Texans enrolled in Medicaid.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Health today announced Texas Medicaid recipients will now have access to non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) options to and from medical appointments through the Uber Health platform. Following legislation in 2019 to update the state’s Medicaid program to allow non-emergency ridesharing solutions to Medicaid recipients across the state, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission recently made changes to facilitate the seamless integration of transportation network companies. This decision will allow Uber Health to open up access to its NEMT solutions to Texas’ nearly 4.4 million Medicaid enrollees, directly addressing barriers to care, reducing costs for the state government, and streamlining population health management at scale.

This news comes on the heels of a sharp increase in Medicaid enrollment across the United States, with nearly 10 million Americans joining the public health coverage program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, 80 million people – a quarter of the nation’s population and more than ever in the program’s history – carry Medicaid coverage. Traditionally, Medicaid has served the most vulnerable communities, including older adults, low-income individuals, or the chronically ill. However, this new data demonstrates the program’s critical role as a healthcare safety net.

Additionally, recent studies show that almost 6 million Americans miss medical care in a year due to transportation issues, resulting in significantly increased rates of attrition – where patients stop seeing their regular provider – and putting undue costs on the system. By targeting one of the biggest barriers to care – transportation – that exists for these communities, states like Texas can not only enable better access to care, but also support its population health, while reducing costs and improving patient outcomes.

Uber Health worked directly with current Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, on his legislation in 2019, HB 1576, that cleared Uber Health to provide rides for Medicaid recipients through brokers or similar partners.

“Working with innovative, forward-thinking rideshare companies allows the State of Texas to be more efficient with our budget,” said Representative Dade Phelan, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. “The truth is that spending our money on a ride with Uber Health can be a more cost-effective use of our Medicaid dollars, and allows us to cut down on fraud, waste, and abuse while creating more equitable patient outcomes. We’ve already begun to see healthcare organizations in the state report a serious decrease in their no-show rates.”

Texas’ adoption of innovative transportation solutions for healthcare is indicative of a broader trend towards holistic care. Increasingly, governments, organizations, and providers are addressing social determinants of health to address disparities in care and improve outcomes for more vulnerable communities.

"Too often limited provider availability impacts access to care. In allowing health systems, brokers, health plans, and other partners to leverage Uber Health's platform, Texas will open the door for millions of residents to better access the care they need every day,” said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. “Uber Health's logistics platform is uniquely positioned to make requesting transportation or deliveries easy, helping our partners and population health managers extend their reach in addressing social determinants of health and improving the overall health of communities."

Texas follows states such as Arizona, Indiana, and Florida in allowing Uber Health to facilitate Medicaid NEMT solutions. Uber Health is dedicated to working directly with states so that they can better serve the transportation needs of their communities – from NEMT solutions to meal and item delivery options. For more information on Uber Health, please visit uberhealth.com.

About Uber Health
Since 2018, Uber Health’s HIPAA-secure solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, nutritional meals to prescription delivery, Uber Health can help connect millions to the care they need. Over 2,000 healthcare organizations like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation for those they care for. By tapping into Uber’s logistics expertise, Uber Health’s API is able to facilitate everything from mobility solutions to critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

Uber Health Media Contact
press@uber.com


