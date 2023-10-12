Uber Introduces ‘Return a Package’ Feature

Uber will return a package to select locations for a flat fee of $5 – or $3 for Uber One members.

The ridehailing giant launched Uber Connect in 2020 to simplify the way consumers can send items to friends, family or colleagues across town, and the new “ Return a Package ” feature will allow consumers to simply tap a button to return a package.

With the new feature, consumers can have a courier pick up prepaid and sealed packages — up to five at a time — and drop them off at a local post office, UPS or FedEx location. Consumers will be able to track their packages in real-time using the Uber app and the courier will send visual confirmation or a photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed. "Return a Package" costs $5 — or just $3 for Uber One members — and is now available in the Uber and Uber Eats apps for customers in more than 4,950 cities nationwide.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

In the Uber app, users will click the "Services" tab and select "Package" at the next screen. From there, you will click "return a package" and select where the package is located and where it’s going — it’s that simple.

Returning a package is “annoying”

A 2022 survey of 2,002 U.S. consumers by the National Retail Federation conducted in partnership with research firm TRC revealed that 79% of shoppers under the age of 30 think mail returns are somewhat or very annoying — Uber’s new feature is its solution to this problem.

“With the busy holiday shopping and gifting season fast approaching, we know returns are inevitable — whether it’s the wrong size, the wrong color, or the wrong gift idea entirely,” Uber said in a statement . “Now, Uber can help you get your return en route — saving you time, effort and most importantly, getting you one step closer to a refund.”

In January, DoorDash, Uber's largest competitor in the food delivery market, introduced an identical feature , which it named Package Pickup . The process works the same — users select the "Packages" hub on the DoorDash homepage or app, select the carrier (UPS, USPS, FedEx) of the prepaid label, and then prepare the packages for pickup — up to five total per delivery. Pricing is the same as well, a flat fee of $5 or $3 for DashPass members.

