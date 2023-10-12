Uber Introduces ‘Return a Package’ Feature
Uber will return a package to select locations for a flat fee of $5 – or $3 for Uber One members.
Uber has introduced a new feature that will allow consumers to return packages to a local post office, UPS or FedEx location for just $5 — or only $3 for Uber One members — just in time for the holiday shopping season.
The ridehailing giant launched Uber Connect in 2020 to simplify the way consumers can send items to friends, family or colleagues across town, and the new “Return a Package” feature will allow consumers to simply tap a button to return a package.
With the new feature, consumers can have a courier pick up prepaid and sealed packages — up to five at a time — and drop them off at a local post office, UPS or FedEx location. Consumers will be able to track their packages in real-time using the Uber app and the courier will send visual confirmation or a photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed. "Return a Package" costs $5 — or just $3 for Uber One members — and is now available in the Uber and Uber Eats apps for customers in more than 4,950 cities nationwide.
Here’s how to use the new feature:
In the Uber app, users will click the "Services" tab and select "Package" at the next screen. From there, you will click "return a package" and select where the package is located and where it’s going — it’s that simple.
Returning a package is “annoying”
A 2022 survey of 2,002 U.S. consumers by the National Retail Federation conducted in partnership with research firm TRC revealed that 79% of shoppers under the age of 30 think mail returns are somewhat or very annoying — Uber’s new feature is its solution to this problem.
“With the busy holiday shopping and gifting season fast approaching, we know returns are inevitable — whether it’s the wrong size, the wrong color, or the wrong gift idea entirely,” Uber said in a statement. “Now, Uber can help you get your return en route — saving you time, effort and most importantly, getting you one step closer to a refund.”
In January, DoorDash, Uber's largest competitor in the food delivery market, introduced an identical feature, which it named Package Pickup. The process works the same — users select the "Packages" hub on the DoorDash homepage or app, select the carrier (UPS, USPS, FedEx) of the prepaid label, and then prepare the packages for pickup — up to five total per delivery. Pricing is the same as well, a flat fee of $5 or $3 for DashPass members.
If you’re gearing up for the holiday shopping season, you’ll want to check out Kiplinger’s new guide to shopping at outlet and discount department stores.