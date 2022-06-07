Uber Eats has launched a new nationwide US shipping service that lets you order products from several cities, widely expanding your range of dining choices. "Whether you want to send dad BBQ for an upcoming Father’s Day gift or want to celebrate date night with your favorite dish from The Big Apple, it’s never been easier for Uber Eats consumers than with Nationwide shipping," the company wrote.

You can order anything from 15 merchants in NYC, Miami and Los Angeles, with more cities and sellers coming soon. Some of the merchants include Bludso’s BBQ and Gotta Have S’More (Los Angeles), Sarge’s Deli and Wafels & Dinges (NYC), and Sabores Market and Doggi’s Arepa Bar in Miami.

It's available on the Uber Eats app when you go "Home" and scroll until you see the nationwide shipping option. From there, you just follow the usual procedure: select the items you want, add them to your cart, confirm the order and check out. From there, you'll receive an email with tracking information from FedEx, the carrier handling the service.

Uber Eats launches new nationwide shipping service

On the Uber Eats app (above), it shows the new interface, promising that you can "get far-off cravings shipped." Another screenshot shows an order from Pasta Sisters in Los Angeles, with an item called "The Party Box" shipping to New York for $124.30, presumably including delivery. Uber Eats also shows an "Order placed" screen promising a 5-7 day shipping window, which raises a number of questions. Uber says packaging varies by merchant, but you can generally expect things to be flash-frozen and packed with ice. Reheating instructions are provided via QR code, so you're not left guessing how to warm things up.

Update 9:54AM ET: This post has been updated with more information from Uber about how items are packaged.