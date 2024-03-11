An 'Uber for lawn care'? Mowers on GreenPal now available in Leesburg

GreenPal mowers are available to do lawn work in Leesburg.

Have you ever wondered if you could hire a guy to mow your lawn on an app like you do with groceries and car rides?

Maybe not, but a lawn care-share app does indeed exist as of today, and it should be downloadable from your iOS or Google Play store, we're told.

GreenPal, based in Nashville, allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. The company will have service people at the ready this week to trim those bushes.

How does it work?

Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs.

"Vetted lawn care pros" can then bid on the properties of homeowner who sign up on the site and list their homes and availability. Based on Google Street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides, a "vendor" will offer services much like the Rover app does when you need a pet sitter.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendors' ratings, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

How established is GreenPal?

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Leesburg find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” co-founder Gene Caballero said in a press release.

GreenPal currently operates its peer-to-peer concept in Chicago, Charleston, Houston, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, San Jose, Orlando, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Tampa, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis.

The Daily Commercial caught up with Caballero to find out how the vetting process happens. "Basically, anybody that wants to become a Green Pal vendor must be 18, have a valid driver's license and a valid Social Security number, and they have to have a valid bank account at a financial institution," he responded.

How many workers do they employ? "We have 50,000 across the U.S," Caballero said.

As far as choosing a GreenPal: "The homeowners tell us that they rely on the ratings and reviews the most."

To check out GreenPal, click here.

