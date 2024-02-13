Some Uber, Lyft drivers plan strike at Austin airport, other US cities on Valentine's Day

Travelers leave the parking garage to enter Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2023.

A group representing rideshare and app workers is calling on its Austin drivers to halt rides for two hours Wednesday as part of a coordinated work stoppage at nearly a dozen U.S. cities.

Members of the Justice for App Workers coalition hope the Valentine's Day stoppage raises awareness about complications faced by app workers, including low pay, limited benefits and sudden "unfair" account deactivations, according to a news release this week. The group represents more than 130,000 drivers and delivery workers, according to its website.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is one of 10 city airports where the group plans work stoppages. Group members will hold demonstrations in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Chicago; and Miami, Orlando, and Tampa in Florida.

Rideshare workers in Austin plan to rally at the city-owned airport and downtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Marcos Cruz, a member and spokesperson for the group in Austin. The Killeen resident said he has been driving into Austin to work as a driver for five years.

"All we are trying to do is show to Uber that we can take down the app in a second," Cruz said in an interview. Drivers in Austin, he said, are struggling to make a living off rates offered by the rideshare apps.

Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to a list of questions about the planned strike in Austin.

Whether and to what degree rideshare customers in Austin could be affected is unclear.

Planned demonstrations held at the airport must be permitted to proceed. Sam Haynes, an airport spokesperson, said the group had not started the permitting process. Organizers are required to complete an application for consideration by airport officials.

"We have not received any permit applications for protests or demonstrations tomorrow," Haynes said in a statement Tuesday. "I have seen the press release that was issued and have been trying to contact the organizers. Unfortunately, they invited media to a space at the airport that they are not authorized to invite media/the general public."

Asked about the permitting process, Cruz said the group would not be picketing or protesting. Instead, demonstrators would gather where they typically pick up and drop off rideshare customers.

However, a permit could be needed. The five-page application, in part, states, "no person shall leaflet, picket, solicit, display signs, or otherwise attempt to communicate their views to other Airport users" without approval from airport officials.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Uber, Lyft drivers plan strike at Austin airport on Valentine's Day