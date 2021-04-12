U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Uber says March was its biggest month ever

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

As COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available, things are "returning to normal" for ride-hailing companies like Uber. According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber's "mobility" business, which includes ride-hailing bookings, had its best month since March of 2020, when the pandemic hit hard in the US. Overall, Uber had a record March, with total gross bookings hitting their highest-ever level in the company's history. 

Uber's meal-delivery service continues to be a strength in these pandemic times, as well, with the company telling the WSJ that demand is outstripping courier availability. That's not too surprising, as Uber's various delivery services have been a major saving grace in a year where rider bookings plummeted. 

The timing of this news is somewhat unusual, as Uber is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings in early May. But talking about record-breaking months could help buoy its stock price and also help the company get more drivers and delivery people back on the road as demand likely continues to ramp up. That is, of course, assuming that coronavirus infections don't continue to rise rapidly yet again in the US. Uber may have gotten some positive news, but it's far from a sure thing that the trends don't change again. 

    Intel subsidiary Mobileye is ratcheting up its autonomous vehicle ambitions and getting into delivery. The companies said they plan to put more than 35,000 autonomous vehicles dubbed Transporters on city streets by 2028. Udelv, which initially launched as an autonomous vehicle delivery startup, has opted to adopt Mobileye's self-driving system and focus on "creating the hardware and software that allows for autonomous deliveries," its CEO Daniel Laury said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

  • South Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push

    South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co agreed on Sunday to settle disputes over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, avoiding a potential setback for U.S. EV ambitions. The settlement after marathon talks by affiliates of two of South Korea's biggest conglomerates was announced just hours before a Sunday night deadline for President Joe Biden's administration to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC). In a statement, Biden called the settlement "a win for American workers and the American auto industry.... We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain".

  • Ameriprise to Buy BMO Unit With $124 Billion in Client Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal agreed to sell its Europe, Middle East and Africa asset-management unit to Ameriprise Financial Inc. for 615 million pounds ($847 million), marking Chief Executive Officer Darryl White’s biggest move yet to trim the bank’s portfolio of non-core businesses.The sale includes the opportunity for some U.S. clients to move to Ameriprise’s Columbia Threadneedle Investments unit, subject to their consent, Toronto-based Bank of Montreal said in a statement Monday. The deal also will give Bank of Montreal’s North American wealth management clients access to a range of Columbia Threadneedle products.White, who took the reins of Canada’s fourth-largest lender in 2017, said in January that BMO was looking to “harvest investments” in businesses where the returns weren’t good enough or where the bank didn’t see a path to a leadership position, and then redeploy that capital toward better opportunities. Increased competition on fees and a shift to passively managed investments have hampered profitability in the fund industry, prompting banks including Societe Generale SA and Wells Fargo & Co. to sell their asset-management operations.Bloomberg News reported in October that BMO was exploring options for its asset-management operations, including seeking a buyer for parts of the business outside its home market.The unit Bank of Montreal is selling consists mostly of the F&C Asset Management Plc business, which the lender bought for about C$1.3 billion ($1 billion) in 2014, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients. That acquisition, which predated White’s tenure as CEO, was a “questionable” deal and a “head scratcher at the time it was announced,” so reversing it is a positive move, Dechaine said.Bank of Montreal said the deal won’t have a “significant” effect on its future earnings run rate but will improve its efficiency ratio, return on equity and common equity tier 1 capital ratio. The sale price is about 0.7% of the unit’s assets under management, which Dechaine said was “on the low side,” reflecting the division’s low profitability.“A material boost to BMO’s capital ratios in exchange for a small hit to profits is a good trade-off, especially if BMO can redeploy the proceeds more efficiently down the road,” said Dechaine, who rates Bank of Montreal the equivalent of a buy.Bank of Montreal was little changed at C$114.97 at 9:52 a.m. in Toronto, while Minneapolis-based Ameriprise rose 0.2% to $241.15 in New York.Ameriprise said in a separate statement that the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will give it an additional $124 billion of assets under management in Europe, bringing its total AUM to more than $1.2 trillion. The acquisition will accelerate Ameriprise’s strategy of growing its fee-based businesses and boost the overall contribution from wealth and asset management, the company said.Bank of Montreal has weathered the Covid-19 crisis with strong results from its capital-markets unit, which has benefited from a surge in volatility and trading. And while increased provisions to protect against the possibility of rising defaults have weighed on overall earnings, the lender’s North American personal and commercial banking business has been helped by rising deposits and shrinking costs.(Updates with analyst’s comments, shares starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test-Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion, gaining the maker of Covid-19 testing kits and a greater foothold in the U.S. market.DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement Sunday. That’s about 12% more than Luminex’s closing share price on April 9. DiaSorin shares rose as much as 11.4% in Milan trading, the most ever.Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies. In late March, it applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for Covid-19 and the flu.“Luminex perfectly fits with our strategy to grow our positioning in the molecular diagnostics space,” DiaSorin Chief Executive Officer Carlo Rosa said in the statement. The purchase also gives it a bigger presence in North America, which accounted for about 37% of its sales in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Like many companies in the lab-testing space, the pandemic has been a boon for Luminex’s business. The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to shareholder approval.On Sunday, DiaSorin signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca and UniCredit.Morgan Stanley advised DiaSorin, while Perella Weinberg worked for Luminex and Mediobanca provided a fairness opinion to DiaSorin’s board.(Updates with Diasorin shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

