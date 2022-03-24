U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.93
    +25.69 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.41
    +163.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,986.34
    +63.74 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.39
    +1.19 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.42
    -1.51 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.30
    +26.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.89 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9710
    +0.8580 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,274.48
    +994.68 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.81
    +12.86 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.56
    +6.93 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Uber will soon offer NYC yellow cabs via the app

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Noam Galai via Getty Images

Uber has struck a deal that will soon allow folks in New York City to hail yellow cabs through its app. The city's 14,000 taxi drivers will be able to accept fares from Uber users through apps like Curb and Arro.

This is Uber's first citywide partnership of this nature in the US. It expects the integrations to be up and running this spring. Passengers will pay around the same as they would for Uber X rides, the company told The Wall Street Journal, with Uber and its partners taking a cut of the fare. Taxi drivers will be able to see their estimated earnings before deciding whether to accept a trip.

The move could help remedy Uber's shortage of drivers and tackle the surge pricing problem while helping cab drivers find more fares. It could be an uneasy alliance, however, given that the taxi industry has opposed ride-sharing apps in the past. Engadget has contacted the New York Taxi Workers Alliance — which represents 21,000 yellow cab, ride-sharing and other drivers — for comment.

Recommended Stories