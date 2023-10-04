Uber will now pickup, drop off your package at FedEx, USPS, UPS through new service

Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, rideshare company Uber is launching a new way for its Austin customers to get their packages to the post office.

The new service, which Uber announced nationwide on Wednesday, is intended to help cut down the time it takes to ship and return packages. Uber and Uber Eats users will be able to have an Uber courier pick up prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at the post office, UPS or FedEx.

Outside of Austin, the company is launching the new service in major markets nationwide including Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio in Texas.

How does the service work?

The new feature can be found in both the Uber and Uber Eats app. Users can have up to five packages picked up at once for a flat fee of $5, or $3 for Uber One members.

In the Uber app, users can find the new feature by tapping on the package icon. In the Uber Eats app users can look for "return a package" under settings.

In the announcement the company said the packages must include a label or QR code, be prepaid, sealed and ready to be shipped. The packages also should be worth less than $100, and weigh fewer than 30 pounds.

Once a package is picked up, users will be able to track their package in real time in the app, similarly to how you can track a ride or food delivery. Once a package is delivered, users will also receive a proof of delivery confirmation or photo of the receipt once a package is dropped off at its destination.

Uber Eats drivers are eligible to deliver the packages.

Not the first package delivery service for Uber

Uber has been delivering some packages already through Uber Connect, which allows Uber users to send packages or other small items to other people locally. The service is available in Austin.

The company also offers businesses a delivery service called Uber Direct, a white-label delivery service, that allows businesses to offer their customers same day delivery.

Uber has expanded a number of services to Austin in recent years. Earlier this year, the company announced it would offer specialized family accounts designed for teenagers to be able to use the app with parental supervision to request rides and food delivery.

Last year Uber also expanded its electric car service, which it calls Comfort Electric, to Austin. The service allows riders to request to be picked up by high end electric vehicles such as Tesla, Polestar or a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In 2019, the company also announced it was testing Uber Pet in Austin, a service that would allow users to guarantee their pet can come along for the ride. Users can choose Uber Pet rides the same way they select Uber Pool, UberX and other options when choosing a ride.

