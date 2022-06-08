U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,124.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,694.00
    -17.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.98
    +0.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9810
    +0.3650 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,998.94
    +1,608.94 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.17
    +30.54 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,208.92
    +264.97 (+0.95%)
     

Uber powers emergency food deliveries in Ukraine

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·3 min read
Uber van and delivery
Uber van and delivery

Uber has built a "private-label" version of its delivery platform to help the United Nations deliver food and water supplies to war-torn areas of Ukraine.

The tech firm is working with the UN's World Food Programme (WFP).

It's difficult for large delivery trucks to access some parts of Ukraine because of structural damage and the threat of attack.

Uber's platform enables the WFP to co-ordinate a fleet of smaller vehicles.

The WFP is hand-picking its own drivers and vehicles, but some are former Uber drivers who worked in Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi said his firm had given the WFP "their own private-label Uber".

It's a bespoke version of the Uber Direct delivery platform which is available commercially - big name customers include Apple and Tesco. Usually, businesses pay Uber a commission per delivery for the service, but the WFP is not being charged.

It can use the software to co-ordinate distribution, and track deliveries and drivers within a 100km range of its warehouses.

The scheme is being trialled in the central city of Dnipro. The hope is that it will be rolled out later across four other cities: Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernivtsi.

People unload supplies from an Uber van
The WFP is aiming to provide monthly supplies to 3m people in Ukraine by the end of June

There are a number of aid organisations working to provide emergency supplies to those in need, including the Red Cross, the International Rescue Committee and Save the Children.

Uber's platform was up and running within a few weeks of its first contact with the World Food Programme.

"It's not like you can wait a month to get food to people - people have got to get food immediately," said WFP executive director David Beasley.

"You can't go a few weeks without food, and so using Uber's technology, their distribution systems, their dispatch systems… it really is a great success story."

Delivery drive

Uber has had a turbulent few years. Its ride-sharing service was hit hard during the pandemic as people stayed at home, and the firm has been forced to reform its driver policies, giving them better workers' rights.

The move into deliveries has, however, been a success - Mr Khosrowshahi says that when he first became CEO in 2017, Uber's delivery arm was in its infancy, but it is now poised to become the firm's biggest service.

In 2021, 96% of Uber's delivery orders were for restaurant food. It was also the first year in which the 13-year-old firm reported a profit.

"I ultimately think that delivery can be bigger in scope because it's not just about food. It's groceries - and also empowering any local merchant to try to out-Amazon Amazon," said Mr Khosrowshahi.

"If Amazon can deliver next day, your local merchant can deliver in the next hour or two hours… people want delivery of everything at home as quickly as possible, and we can ride that wave."

Recommended Stories

  • Delivery driver arrested with stolen goods

    He was a driver with Ontrac Delivery

  • Tours of Northwest Louisiana's prettiest gardens returned Saturday

    Le Tour des Jardins is the the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners annual spring garden tour.

  • Myanmar's shadow government to create its own police force

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide opposition by groups determined to force the generals to cede power. The military has labelled its opponents "terrorists", including the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups of which many members are in hiding or in self-imposed exile. The NUG said it was ready to take responsibility for domestic law enforcement with a police force accepted by the people.

  • Waymo Via and Uber Freight partner up for the long haul

    Waymo Via, the delivery division of Alphabet's self-driving unit, is embarking on a long-term, strategic partnership with Uber Freight, Uber's logistics spinout. As part of the agreement, Waymo is committing to reserve billions of miles of its "goods-only," driverless capacity for the Uber Freight network. Over the past year, Waymo Via has lined up other long-term alliances with major logistics companies like C.H. Robinson and J.B. Hunt. As Waymo aims for commercialization, this partnership gives the company an avenue to reach Uber Freight's more than 130,000 carriers.

  • After banning books from libraries, Idaho school board discusses clearer process

    The discussion came after the school board voted to remove nearly two dozen books from its libraries.

  • Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

    Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. When the stablecoin TerraUSD imploded last month, an estimated $40 billion in investor funds was erased — and so far there has been little or no accountability. Stablecoins are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings — thus the name — but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days.

  • Matthew McConaughey Emotionally Describes Uvalde Student Identified by Green Converse Shoes

    Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a lengthy and at-times emotional speech at the White House on Tuesday, June 7, recounting the stories of several students killed at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.McConaughey had traveled to Washington to meet with lawmakers as they consider gun-related legislation. In his remarks in the White House press briefing room, the Texan referred repeatedly to the difficulty of identifying the youngest victims of the May 24 attack, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, due to the damage caused by the semiautomatic AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre.Maite Rodriguez, one of the students shot and killed, had wanted to be a marine biologist, McConaughey said, and had already made contact with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi about attending in the future.“Maite wore green hightop Converse with a heart she had drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature,” McConaughey said, as his wife, Camila Alves, held the pair up for reporters to see. "These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting.“How about that,” said McConaughey, slamming his fist on the podium. Credit: White House via Storyful

  • 42 Pride Gift Ideas That Support LGBTQ Organizations and LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

    Show your support with these fun Pride gifts. From rainbow mugs to pronoun pins to gorgeous jewelry, these gifts do good for LGBTQ organizations and artists.

  • Happy hour culture at work is due for a reckoning

    The pandemic gave workers the chance to fundamentally reconsider their relationship with booze. Is it time for the office to follow suit?

  • Delivering for Good: Prepping Disaster Staging Sites Ahead of Wildfire Season

    Ensuring people affected by disaster have access to food is a critical element of any response plan - and the Feeding America network of food banks is a key part of how cities get prepared. To help...

  • Lowe's Canada supports kids' health with Close to $1,5 M Raised in 2022

    Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, has brought another successful campaign benefitting Opération Enfant Soleil (OES) and Children's Miracle Network (CMN) to a close by unveiling part of its 2022 results at the OES telethon on June 5. Thanks to the commitment of Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt corporate and participating dealer store teams, the customers' generosity and donations from

  • Oil settles up 1% on tight supply, U.S. crude at 13-week high

    Oil prices gained about 1% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude settling at a 13-week high on supply concerns, including no nuclear deal with Iran, and prospects for demand growth in China, which is relaxing lockdowns to control the pandemic. Looking ahead, analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. crude inventories fell last week. A drop in crude stockpiles could further support prices.

  • Blackstone, Other Large Private-Equity Firms Turn Attention to Vast Retail Market

    Some of the biggest firms have created a host of new products aimed at people with $1 million to $5 million in investible assets.

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Broke Down Through Support

    The trend is pointing to a stronger Loonie

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • EcoMap Technologies raises $3.5M seed funding round

    EcoMap creates platforms to help people navigate ecosystems, compiling all the important players and resources in an industry such as technology.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn