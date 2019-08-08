Uber to report Q2 2019 earnings after the bell

FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo a banner for Uber is draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange before the world's largest ride-hailing service holds its initial public offering. Uber is letting passengers request a more comfortable ride if they’re willing to pay. The ride-hailing giant launched “comfort” rides Tuesday, July 9. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q2 2019 earnings after the bell on Thursday, its second earnings announcement as a publicly traded company. Here are the most important numbers analysts will be watching based on Bloomberg's compiled estimates:

Revenue: $3.1 billion expected versus $2.7 billion YOY

Adjusted EPS: $0.79 expected

EBITA losses: $979 million expected versus $404 million YOY

Uber is looking at taking a massive hit this quarter, with estimates saying the company will lose roughly $5 billion. But the losses aren't as dire as they seem. Much of that amount has to do with stock compensation costs from Uber's initial public offering earlier this year.

The company's EBITA losses, however, still show that Uber is no closer to profitability, with the ride-hailing service set to lose $979 million. That's a more than $500 million increase in losses over the same quarter last year.

Uber's gross bookings will be the most closely watched number for the company, as it measures how much it’s made on standard Uber trips and its Uber Eats service, which is seen as another large growth opportunity.

In Q1 2019, Uber's gross bookings saw a 34% year-over-year increase to $14.65 billion. Of that, Uber Eats made $3.07 billion, an increase of 108% year-over-year.

Uber's biggest North American rival, Lyft (LYFT), reported its Q2 2019 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom line, with losses of $0.68 per share on $867.3 million in revenue.

Both companies have seen their costs for consumers even out, as they turn their focus toward differentiations between the platforms rather than trying to win a race to the bottom on consumer cost.

They've also had to contend with increased driver compensation in New York City following the passage of legislation that ensured ride-sharing drivers made a living wage of at least $17.22. What's more, the firms are now subject to New York City's congestion pricing, which adds to the overall cost per ride to customers.

