Uber to report Q2 earnings, with analysts looking for impact of Delta variant

Uber (UBER) will report its Q2 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, and analysts will focus on the ride-sharing company’s continued recovery from the pandemic. The report follows a nationwide strike on July 21 by both Uber and Lyft drivers seeking better pay and job protections.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from Uber in its report, as compiled by Bloomberg, and how the company performed in the same quarter last year.

Gross bookings: $20.93 billion expected versus $10.22 billion in Q2 2020.

Mobility bookings: $8.26 billion expected versus $3.04 billion in Q2 2020.

Delivery bookings: $12.35 billion expected versus $6.96 billion in Q2 2020.

Analysts are expecting Uber to see robust year-over-year growth in not only its ride-sharing business, but its delivery business, as well. While ride sharing was largely sidelined during the worst of the pandemic, Uber leaned heavily into its delivery business by expanding its Eats program and buying up firms like alcohol delivery firm Drizly.

At the same time, Uber has invested heavily in its freight business, spending $2.25 billion on logistics company Transplace in July. Uber has also made greater inroads in the grocery delivery business, expanding its services to 1,200 Albertsons stores. Uber’s delivery services are now available in 400 cities.

Still, Uber’s bread and butter ride-sharing business could run into further trouble if the Delta variant of the coronavirus makes users wary of traveling again.

“While Mobility continues to improve with the pandemic wanning, there are some potential headwinds from the Delta variant,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives wrote in an analyst note.

Uber is also facing potential headwinds from driver advocacy groups like Rideshare Drivers United, who held a 24-hour strike to support improved wages for workers. The group says that California’s Prop. 22, which allows gig economy companies to classify their workers as independent contractors, has hurt drivers’ wages.

Uber rival Lyft reported its earnings on Tuesday, showing improvements to its ride-sharing service and beating analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom line. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA profit for the quarter.

