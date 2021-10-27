U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Uber will rent up to 50,000 Tesla EVs to drivers

Jon Fingas
·1 min read

It's now clear why Hertz is buying a so many Tesla cars. The company is making up to 50,000 Tesla EVs available for rent solely to Uber ridesharing drivers in the US starting on November 1st. Workers in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, DC will have the option of paying $334 per week (eventually dropping to $299 "or lower") for a package that includes a Model 3, insurance and maintenance.

Drivers will initially need at least a 4.7-star rating and 150 trips to be eligible. The program will expand across the country in the "following weeks."

The company saw the Hertz deal as helpful for both the environment and, potentially, drivers' bank accounts. It should reduce vehicle emissions and expose many people to EVs for the first time, Uber said. However, it could also lower some running costs. Drivers won't have to pay for fuel, after all, and Uber has incentive programs that offer more money per trip (up to $1.50, if it's an Uber Green ride) to EV operators.

Uber has strong motivations to adopt EVs. They could help the company reach its goal of zero emissions by 2040, and may tackle complaints that ridesharing makes CO2 emissions worse. The firm could burnish its image with eco-friendly cars roaming the streets. Even so, it's a big deal both for curbing car-based emissions and for EV adoption — 50,000 cars is a large chunk of Tesla's production, and likely one of the largest single-customer EV purchases to date.

This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • DeHaat raises $115 million in the largest agritech round in India

    DeHaat, an online platform that offers full-stack agricultural services to farmers in India, has raised $115 million in what is the largest funding round for an agritech startup in India, where farm produce yields two-thirds of the country’s $1 trillion in annual retail spending. Temasek and existing investors Prosus Ventures, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India and FMO also participated in the new round, which brings its to-date raise to $161 million ($157 million of that has arrived in the last 30 months). DeHaat, which is Hindi for village, is addressing three of the biggest challenges farmers face in India (and elsewhere): working capital, securing agri-input items such as seeds and fertilizers, and finding buyers after producing the yields.

  • Hertz Will Supply 50,000 Tesla Electric Vehicles to Uber Drivers

    It's unclear whether the 50,000-vehicle deal with Uber represents half of the order for 100,000 Teslas that Hertz announced earlier this week.

  • Uber partners with Hertz to offer 50,000 Tesla rentals to U.S. ride-hail drivers

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it is launching a new partnership with rental car company Hertz to offer 50,000 Tesla Inc vehicles as a rental option for its ride-hail drivers by 2023. Uber drivers can rent a Tesla through Hertz starting on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington DC, with the program later this year expanding to cities nationwide, the ride-hail company said in a blog post https://www.uber.com/newsroom/hertztesla. The announcement comes after Hertz on Monday said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, meaning that half of the rental company's Tesla fleet would be reserved exclusively for Uber drivers.

  • 2 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    With the world increasingly recognizing the dire need to switch to clean energy, several economies now see electric vehicles (EVs) as a key part of their energy transition plans. You may not want to miss the race, either, so if you're looking to bet on electric vehicles, here are two top stocks you'd want to buy now. Ford (NYSE: F) is in a much stronger position now than it was roughly a year ago thanks to a leadership change.

  • Tesla-Hertz deal is a 'major win-win for both sides:' Hedge fund veteran

    The Tesla (TSLA) - Hertz deal is a "major win-win" for both sides, says Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research.

  • 2 EV Stocks Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

    The automotive industry is in the midst of a sea change. A combination of pressures – social, environmental, and political – are pushing the industry faster and faster toward electrification. The political tailwind may be the most prominent, at least for now. The Biden Administration is pushing to make half of all new car sales in the US electric by 2030. This includes electric battery powered vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids – with the last category offering a potentia

  • GM Earnings Easily Beat, Sales Light; Ford On Tap As Automakers Ramp Up Tesla Fight

    The chip shortage weighed on GM earnings for the third quarter, with revenue missing views. GM stock fell with Ford on tap.

  • Rome airport readies for flying taxis by 2024

    Passengers flying into Rome from 2024 onwards will be able to go airborne for their taxi ride into the city centre too, if a project between the company operating its main airport and a German startup lifts off on schedule. Startup Volocopter hopes to make Fiumicino Airport a pioneer site for the rotor-bladed, battery-powered two-seater air taxi it is developing. Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) CEO Marco Troncone said the journey in one of the craft, which takes off and lands vertically, will take around 15 minutes, compared with 45 minutes or more by car.

  • Xpeng Soars Above Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped above a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • Harley Profit Tops Estimates as Sales Rise Despite Supply Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported better-than-expected sales and profit in the third quarter as revenue in North America rose despite supply-chain bottlenecks that have limited motorcycle shipments.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeAdjusted earnings rose to $1.18 a share from $1.05 in the year-earlier period, the Milwaukee-based

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • Elon Musk Defies a Car Industry Mantra With Tesla-Hertz Deal

    Sales to car-rental firms were long considered a bad sign for auto makers. Tesla has turned it into a success with its agreement to supply Hertz 100,000 vehicles.

  • The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Could Be the Last Great Naturally-Aspirated Sports Car

    Dive into the details of the new, 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 including horsepower, engine facts and other features headed to the new mid-engine 'Vette.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Before Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • GM rages against end of combustion age with a 670-hp Corvette

    General Motors Co on Tuesday revved up the drive to expand its Corvette sports car brand globally, with a roar from a 670-horsepower, eight-cylinder combustion motor, challenging the likes of Ferrari NV, Porsche and McLaren. The latest Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a high-performance, racetrack-ready version of the Detroit automaker's sports car, is leading the marque's growth outside the United States, company officials told Reuters. Corvettes will now come with steering wheels on the right side, for drivers in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Japan.

  • EV Charging Infrastructure Must Pace Production

    How Electric Vehicle Charging Technology Holds the Key to Global Adoption

  • Tesla's $1tn valuation consolidates Elon Musk as world's richest man

    Wealth gap between Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezoes, the second richest man in the world, is $60bn.

  • Self-driving "Roboats" ready for testing on Amsterdam's canals

    Visitors to Amsterdam may soon spot a self-driving watercraft the size of a small car cruising silently through its ancient canals, ferrying passengers or transporting goods or trash. "We have a lot of road traffic and congestion, e-commerce, logistics cluttering the small streets in the city," said Stephan van Dijk, Innovation Director at Amsterdam's Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions, which is designing and engineering Roboat with The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). One of the first test applications of the craft will be for an unglamorous but important task: trash collection.

  • How Tesla Gained $175 Billion in Value From Hertz’s $4 Billion Order. It Makes Perfect Sense.

    The deal sounds like a lot, but we connect the dots so you can understand why the numbers—and what's ahead from Elon Musk—add up to Wall Street.

  • These Carbon Fiber Wheels Might Be the Coolest Part of the C8 Corvette Z06

    Produced by Carbon Revolution, these wheels weigh 41 pounds less than the standard Z06 wheelset. And look one million times better. Here's how they're made.