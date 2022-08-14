Uber is shutting down its free rewards program this fall

Uber is discontinuing its free loyalty program. On a support page spotted by The Verge, the company said it would shut down Uber Rewards on November 1st. Users have until the end of August to earn points, with the final day to redeem rewards falling on October 31st.

Announced in 2018 , Uber Rewards gave customers the opportunity to earn points on every Uber and Uber Eats transaction. The program has four membership levels, with members unlocking new perks at each stage. Platinum level, for instance, includes protection against price surging and priority pick-ups at airports. Uber won’t offer a direct replacement for Uber Rewards. Instead, the company plans to promote its paid Uber One membership program . The $10 per month service comes with perks like free Uber Eats deliveries and five percent off rides from top-rated Uber drivers.

“Thank you for being part of Uber Rewards,” the company said in email about the shutdown. “It’s been a great ride, but we’ve decided to end Rewards soon, as we shift our focus to our new Uber One membership program.” Uber will give existing Rewards users a free one-month trial to Uber One. Once that period is over, you’ll need to subscribe if you want keep the benefits associated with the program.