U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.34
    +37.30 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.48
    +457.44 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,250.72
    -3.33 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    +15.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.07
    +0.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3303
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9570
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,428.30
    -2,236.54 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,437.11
    -1.78 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.06
    -39.62 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JOBS:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Uber's audio recording safety feature is coming to the US

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Uber has announced more safety features for the platform. The company already allows drivers and passengers in 14 countries to record the audio of their rides, and now the feature is coming to the US. It will pilot audio recordings in three US cities starting later this month.

Before they get in a car, riders will see in the Uber app whether their driver has opted into audio recordings — you can cancel the ride if you don't want to be recorded. You can capture audio by tapping the shield button on the app's map screen and choosing the Record Audio option. Everyone can record individual trips, and drivers have the choice to leave the feature on the entire time they're available for rides.

Although the recordings are stored on riders' and drivers' devices, they won't be able to listen to them. The recordings are encrypted and Uber says it can't access them unless a driver or rider submits a safety report with an attached audio file. A safety agent can decrypt and listen to the recording when they review the report, and then take appropriate action if necessary.

Uber debuted the feature in Latin America two years ago. It says almost 70 percent of drivers and riders surveyed in Rio de Janeiro felt safer when using it.

In addition, Uber plans to remind riders to buckle up with audible seat belt alerts at the start of a trip. The driver's phone will provide the audio reminder and the rider will see a notification on their own device. Uber says it will roll out the feature across the US in early 2022.

On top of that, Uber has upgraded its RideCheck feature, which arrived in 2019 and uses GPS and sensors in the driver's phone to detect possible crashes and abnormally long stops. The feature can now identify when a trip unexpectedly goes on a different route or ends before the destination the rider entered into the app.

If RideCheck flags a possible problem, Uber will ask the rider and driver if everything is in order via a notification. If not, they can tap the emergency button or report the problem to Uber.

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Returns to Growth With Its Best-Ever Month for Sales

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) said that it delivered 10,878 vehicles in November, its highest-ever monthly total and more than double its year-ago result. It's a result that shows that Nio is -- for now, at least -- back on its growth path after several months of up-and-down results, and well-positioned for further growth in 2022. Nio announced the results in a short statement released early on Wednesday.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Micron Technology (MU)?

    Hazelton Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. The portfolio declined by 7.8% at the end of the third quarter and has returned 7.0% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% during the same quarter and 15.9% year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Weakens Ahead of Holiday Period—Reports

    Apple has warned its suppliers that demand for its iPhones is lower than expected ahead of the holiday season, according to “people familiar with the matter” quoted by Bloomberg news. The demand slump comes in addition to the supply problems created for Apple (ticker: AAPL) and all electronic goods makers by the global chip shortage and other supply constraints. Analysts however forecast a record year for Apple this year, with revenue seen jumping 6% in the last quarter of the year.

  • Apple Falls on iPhone Demand Report, Weighing on Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares dropped after the iPhone maker was said to tell suppliers that demand for its flagship product has slowed, taking the shine off their recent record high.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe stock fell as much as 4.2% to $157.80 on Thursday, the most since May 4

  • 3 Top Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse

    These companies are connecting all the hardware and software dots to enable the future of social interaction.

  • 2021 was the year of the metaverse, but it will be years before it's a reality

    The metaverse might be coming, but it'll take years before it reaches its potential.

  • What Does Bitcoin Mean for PayPal Stock?

    It's estimated that up to 200 million consumers worldwide have transacted with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in some way. As Bitcoin and other digital coins become more popular alternatives to holding cash, it's imperative for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) to offer its more than 400 million active customers a means for transacting with Bitcoin, especially if it wants to keep up with the competition. Through the first half of 2021, Square's (NYSE: SQ) Cash App was downloaded at almost twice the rate of PayPal's Venmo.

  • Apple's Augmented Reality Glasses Could Be In Focus For 2022

    Will 2022 be the year that Apple announces a new product category such as augmented reality glasses or even an electric car?

  • Metaverse won't be turning point in cryptocurrency adoption, investor Chesnais says

    The growth of online virtual worlds will help advance the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies for payment transactions but it won't be a game-changer, according to Frédéric Chesnais, chief executive of French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries. In blockchain-based 3D virtual worlds, often referred to as metaverses, users can purchase and trade virtual assets and services using cryptocurrencies. "I think it will be important but I don't think this is the key turning point," Chesnais, who was until earlier this year the CEO of videogame company Atari told a Reuters NEXT panel on Thursday.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid a day in the red…

  • 2 Innovative Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Two decades ago, e-commerce and cloud computing were relatively novel concepts, but both industries have grown like wildfire. In fact, consumers will spend an estimated $4.9 trillion online this year, and 92% of businesses now rely on cloud services.

  • Microsoft Unveils Cheap Version of Teams, Taking Dead Aim at Zoom

    Teams Essentials is the first version of the software offered as a stand-alone service separate from Microsoft's Office 365 software suite.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $58,500 would be needed to deliver support to the broader market.

  • Is Target a Better Growth Stock Than Amazon?

    Don't look now, but Target (NYSE: TGT) is taking market share from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the U.S. retail business. After more than two decades of fighting against Amazon's e-commerce model, the brick-and-mortar giant seems to be on solid footing once again. What's new in the battle between these two is that Target is actually growing faster than Amazon in the retail space.

  • Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

    Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday released a new chip designed for gaming-specific handheld devices offering 5G connectivity, a potential new mobile platform for video gamers offering more flexibility to play streaming games on the go. The San Diego-based firm said it has partnered with gaming hardware company Razer Inc to create an initial test device for game makers. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, which have become a key platform for video games, which in turn are one of the biggest revenue generators in mobile app stores.

  • Amazon's cloud unit launches new chips to take on Intel, Nvidia

    Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. With $45.37 billion in sales in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's biggest cloud computing provider and one of the biggest buyers of data center chips, whose computing power AWS rents out to its customers. Ever since buying a startup called Annapurna Labs in 2015, AWS has worked to develop its own custom chips.

  • Honeywell Just Launched The World’s Largest Quantum Computing Company

    Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing completed their merger Tuesday to become the world's largest standalone quantum computing company.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk’s whistle has already sold out

    B&N updates the Nook, we test a futuristic new e-bike and the best 2-in-1s you can buy.

  • Apple's MagSafe battery pack is 24 percent off at Amazon

    Apple's MagSafe battery pack is down to $75, or 24 percent off, thanks to a new sale at Amazon.

  • Razer’s gaming handheld leaks alongside Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip - and it looks like the Steam Deck

    The device will have an OLED screen, haptic support, a 6000mAh battery and can stream games from the internet