U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.02
    -111.32 (-2.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,332.92
    -566.45 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,711.94
    -432.72 (-3.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.21
    -66.36 (-3.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.62
    -6.15 (-5.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    -21.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.59 (-2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0810
    -0.0420 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2400
    -0.3200 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,472.28
    -2,594.01 (-7.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    725.08
    -55.29 (-7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Uber shareholders to vote on lobbying disclosure proposal

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Uber shareholders will vote Monday on a proposal that, if approved, will compel the company to fully disclose its “direct and indirect lobbying activities and expenditures.”

Advocates of the proposal argue that such information is critical to understanding the sustainability of Uber’s business model.

“How much do you have to lobby to grow your markets or defend your markets? Because that goes to the resilience of how you’re earning money,” Michael Pryce-Jones, senior government analyst at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the labor union that wrote the proposal, told TechCrunch.

Last year, the Teamsters submitted the same proposal for the first time. It failed, with only 30% of shareholders voting in favor. The group vowed to keep putting pressure on Uber and other companies (the Teamsters have put forward a similar proposal with Lyft) in order to gain more ground in the future.

Like other app-based companies, Uber’s business model relies on labor from gig workers and on its own regulatory arbitrage that allows it to skirt some traditional employer responsibilities including employee benefits and protections like minimum wage.

In 2020, companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash collectively spent over $200 million to pass Proposition 22 in California, legislation that would keep workers defined as independent contractors rather than employees. According to Uber’s 2021 U.S. Political Engagement Report, the company alone spent nearly $30 million on Prop 22.

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said on multiple occasions that Uber would continue to loudly advocate for similar laws in other states. The company is currently doing so in Massachusetts, where in 2021 it contributed over $100,000 to a Prop 22-like ballot initiative put forth by the MA Coalition for Independent Work, a cohort of app-based ride-hailing and on-demand delivery companies.

Uber has also financially supported similar coalitions in Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Washington, to varying degrees of success, according to the report.

Despite these disclosures, the Teamsters are seeking more transparency.

“I know what you’re disclosing. The biggest concern I have is what you’re not disclosing,” said Pryce-Jones, noting that Uber’s lack of disclosure represents a reputational risk, particularly in today’s cancel culture when it’s easy to end up on the wrong side of a socially fraught issue. “The question is, why aren’t you disclosing that? We do know that they’re being innovative in creating supposed independent worker coalition groups, which they disclose that they fund, but we don’t know how much, so that’s a critical hole in their current disclosures.”

Uber’s political engagement report discloses the amounts contributed for some of the coalitions for independent work, but curiously not for others. There’s also a lack of reporting the sums of money given to potentially undisclosed grassroots activity, according to the shareholder proposal.

What is frustrating is that a company will justify to you everything they do disclose, but then they’ll come up with some reason why the extra amount can’t be disclosed, and they don’t provide good justifications for that given they provided the other disclosures,” said Pryce-Jones. “It only leads to a suspicion that there’s something to hide.”

Many corporations get away with undisclosed lobbying by contributing to 501(c)(4) organizations, which the IRS classifies as social welfare organizations but shady companies rely on to engage in electoral politics while keeping their funding sources secret. One reason for that is astroturfing, or creating the false appearance of grassroots activism, as Uber and its cohort have been accused of doing via various independent worker groups.

Uber’s board of directors recommends a vote against this year’s proposal, saying that such disclosure is unnecessary given the company’s “existing risk management practices” and the fact that it already has transparency around some, but importantly not all, lobbying activities.

In its statement of opposition, Uber says that it has made transparent the company’s corporate political contributions and independent expenditures, as well as a list of 501(c)(6) trade association memberships.

“We also publicly disclose state and local lobbying costs and activities where required by law,” the statement reads, perhaps unintentionally highlighting the fact that there is no state-to-state consistency on reporting lobbying activities, which allows Uber to circumvent full, nationwide disclosure to its shareholders. “Uber reported $2,060,000 in U.S. federal lobbying expenses and approximately $3,933,353 at the U.S. state and local levels in calendar year 2021. This level of transparency and detail is industry-leading relative to each of our U.S. ride-sharing and delivery peers.”

Even if it’s true to say that Uber is truly “industry-leading” in respect to its peers, which are other app-based gig companies, then it might also true to say that the bar for leading the industry is somewhere near the floor. After all, Uber and Lyft have both been accused of taking a page out of the tobacco industry’s lobbying playbook by spending millions to challenge independent research that’s critical of the companies, pay for their own self-serving studies, manipulate the media, create fake grassroots movements and more.

Yet Uber argues, essentially, that it knows what it’s doing, and its shareholders should trust management to make them money, despite the fact that the company’s unrestricted cash has sharply declined since its peak mid-2019.

“Strong governance and risk management systems are critical parts of Uber’s political and lobbying activities,” reads Uber’s opposition statement, which goes on to list the various corporate checks and balances that exist within the organization “to ensure consistency and to ensure that our contributions comply with Uber policies and procedures, as well as applicable laws, regulations, and corresponding legal reporting requirements.”

The company also says that it has developed lobbying principles, “which are focused on compliance, honesty, integrity, professionalism and diligence,” that must be adhered to by consultants who lobby on Uber’s behalf.

While it’s unlikely that the Teamster’s proposal will pass Monday, given the board’s recommendation to vote against, it might move the needle toward more transparency in the future.

“At least disclose the overall bucket,” said Pryce-Jones. “Not necessarily how much is going to any individual organization, but just give us a sense of the quantum, how much. Because we literally don't know whether we're seeing the tip of the iceberg or we're seeing the whole thing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuations in Arizona as San Rafael Fire Grows

    The San Rafael Fire in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, grew quickly to 10,000 acres by Sunday, May 8, with the National Weather Service saying dangerous fire weather was set to continue until at least Wednesday.The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said on Sunday that evacuations were in place for homes ahead of the fire.The wildfire, which started on Saturday, was burning 22 miles southeast of Patagonia. Credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via Storyful

  • Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

    The billionaire and CEO of Tesla supported Ukraine after the Russian invasion and did not hesitate to challenge President Vladimir Putin.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war - live updates

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 2.3pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • White House says 20 internet companies will provide effectively free internet to millions of Americans

    The Biden administration announced Monday that 20 leading internet service providers have agreed to offer basic low cost plans that will be free for millions of Americans after a refund.

  • After stocks plunged this week, here’s how to protect your finances during a period of uncertainty: ‘A hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, all but promising consecutive 50 basis rate hikes. “We need to really see that our expectation is being fulfilled, that inflation in fact is under control and starting to come down, but it’s not like we would stop, we would just go back to 25 basis point increases,” Powell said.

  • Vladimir Putin embarrassed as Russian TV hacked: 'You have blood on your hands'

    Russian satellite television menus were altered to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine.

  • Zaporizhzhia Region: Russian troops shell their own vehicles to avoid going to front

    Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Russia is running out of precision-guided munitions and may struggle to replenish their stocks, says UK Defense Ministry

    Russia has depleted its stockpile of precision-guided munitions, forcing the invaders to use aging munitions, the UK Defence Ministry tweeted on May 9.

  • Bill Gates Says Economy ‘Bears’ Have Strong Argument on Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates said interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jump

  • Russia mysteriously cancels flyovers across the country after parade falls flat

    Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow went ahead without a promised display of airpower in which warplanes were expected to do a flyover in a "Z" formation.

  • Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech

    Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. "There can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine... He (Putin) must come to terms with how he's lost in the long run, and he's absolutely lost."

  • Dictator’s Son Set for Landslide Win in Philippine Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is poised for a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, bringing his family back to power in Manila 36 years after his dictator father fled the country.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Lates

  • Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict

    Arooza was furious and afraid, keeping her eyes open for Taliban on patrol as she and a friend shopped Sunday in Kabul's Macroyan neighborhood. The math teacher was fearful her large shawl, wrapped tight around her head, and sweeping pale brown coat would not satisfy the latest decree by the country's religiously driven Taliban government. Arooza, who asked to be identified by just one name to avoid attracting attention, wasn't wearing the all-encompassing burqa preferred by the Taliban, who on Saturday issued a new dress code for women appearing in public.

  • Putin Shows No Signs of Escalating War With Ukraine: UCL

    Aglaya Snetkov of University College London says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during Monday's World War II Victory Day military parade in Red Square, Moscow, revealed no signs that he is planning to escalate the war in Ukraine. "I would suggest that this will come down to some sort of diplomatic negotiation," Snetkov said on Bloomberg Television.

  • Lockheed Plans to Double Production of Antitank Missiles Used in Ukraine

    Lockheed Martin, the biggest U.S. defense contractor, plans to increase production of the Javelin missiles used by Ukraine to fight Russia, Chief Executive James Taiclet said Sunday. Lockheed (ticker: LMT) will lift output to 4,000 a year from the current 2,100, he told CBS News. The announcement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates Victory Day, the anniversary of Germany’s surrender in World War II. Putin linked the Soviet Union’s victory more than 70 years ago to his current invasion of his neighbor in a speech, raising speculation he will further intensify the conflict.

  • Canadian dollar hits 5-month low as global growth worries rise

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly five months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors grew more worried about the global economic outlook after China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs. Stocks globally extended recent declines and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rocketed to a new two-decade high as Shanghai and Beijing tightened lockdowns, with investors also worried about the impact of higher interest rates as central banks tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices were down nearly 3% at $106.5 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2940 to the greenback, or 77.28 U.S. cents.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil;

  • The Filipino Trump: Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr Heading for Presidential Landslide

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersTACLOBAN, Philippines— The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is coasting to a stunning election victory Monday to a six-year term as president, guaranteeing the triumphant return of the Marcos family to the palace from which they fled in disgrace in 1986.Oblivious to the widespread corruption and nepotism that marked Marcos’s 20 years in power, voters gave Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a margin of two

  • House Republican supports abortion exceptions for rape, citing personal experience

    Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) on Sunday said she supports exceptions to abortion bans in cases of rape and incest and to save the life of the mother, citing her personal experience with rape when she was a young girl. Asked if she thinks exceptions to abortion bans for victims of rape and incest should…