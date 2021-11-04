U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.44
    +0.63 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0184 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7740
    -0.2170 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,247.96
    -1,771.96 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.26
    -26.13 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Uber squeaks tiny adjusted profit in Q3 despite $2.4B net loss

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Today after the bell American ride-hailing giant Uber reported its third-quarter financial results. Critically, the long-unprofitable company managed to squeak $8 million worth of adjusted EBITDA -- a very modified profit metric -- while still posting net losses of more than $2 billion.

The adjusted-profit result comes days after Lyft, Uber's domestic rival, also recently managed the financial feat.

In the third quarter, Uber's gross bookings (or the value of all goods and services that flowed through its platform) totaled $23.1 billion, up 57% on a year-over-year basis. That figure translated to revenues of $4.8 billion, up 72% compared to the year-ago quarter. From that revenue figure Uber turned in a net loss of $2.4 billion, a figure inclusive of "a $2.0 billion net headwind" from the company revaluing its equity holdings in other companies.

The company's unadjusted per-share net losses came to $1.28, or a bit more than double the $0.62 it lost on a per-share basis in the year-ago third-quarter.

Analysts had expected the ride-hailing company to report a $0.33 per-share loss against revenues of $4.42 billion. Shares of the company are off around 5% in after-hours trading.

Before we get into segment performance, Uber indicated that it expects gross bookings of between $25 billion and $26 billion in the fourth quarter, leading to adjusted EBITDA of $25 to $75 million. Normally we'd mock a company of Uber's scale and age for still forecasting with kids-table metrics like adjusted EBITDA instead of grown-up stats like GAAP net income. But as Uber has long promised investors that it would claw its way to the modified profit threshold this year, the guidance is worth noting.

Segment performance

Thinking broadly, Uber's food delivery business drives far more of its total gross bookings than its ride-hailing business these days. In fact, it may be time to consider Uber more a food-delivery company than a taxi app.

Regardless, here's the company's segment breakdown in terms of gross spend:

Image Credits: Uber

It is notable that ride-hailing is growing more quickly lately than food delivery at the company, but the swap makes some sense. Uber Eats grew like a weed during the pandemic, while moving people about lost its luster while folks stayed home. Now, with COVID abating in some markets, things are flipping back around.

Recall that Uber generates more revenue from rides than food, leading to the following top-line results from the above gross bookings:

Image Credits: Uber

Near revenue-parity from taxi service and on-demand noshing feels notable, as does Uber's Freight business generating enough top line for us to begin considering it a material piece of the company's larger operational outcomes.

Now, to profitability, or, really, adjusted EBITDA results for each group:

Image Credits: Uber

As you can see, Uber has managed to drive its food business to nigh-adjusted breakeven status. That's material progress compared to where the product was last year. And Uber's ride business mostly canceled out its adjusted corporate losses. In sum, the company stuck a toe into adjusted-profitability land, posting $8 million worth of adjusted EBITDA, as we noted up top.

What is impressive, frankly, is how far Uber managed to improve its adjusted EBITDA metric in just one year.

Taking into account all costs and expenses, Uber's GAAP operating profit, however, came to -$572 million. And once interest costs and other expenses were taken into account, the former startup lost $2.44 billion in the period, or around $800 million per month. What drove the massive gap at Uber between its operating losses and its GAAP losses? Falling value of its investments. Per the company:

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, unrealized loss on debt and equity securities, net, primarily represents a $3.2 billion and $1.7 billion net unrealized loss, respectively on our Didi investment, partially offset by a $994 million unrealized gain on our Zomato investment recognized during the third quarter of 2021, a $102 million and $573 million unrealized gain, respectively on our Aurora Investments, as well as a $73 million and $56 million net unrealized gain, respectively on our other investments in securities accounted for under the fair value option.

Or more simply, the Chinese government's annoyance with Didi led to Uber's net income winding up in the shitter.

Summing, Uber remains unprofitable, but it is recovering from the pandemic and has managed, at last, to post adjusted incomes. Now let's see it get to real breakeven.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna scales back forecast for 2021 Covid-19 vaccine sales, citing delivery delays

    Moderna Inc. expects to deliver fewer Covid-19 vaccines than originally anticipated by the end of the fiscal year. The company says much of this is due to longer lead times for international deliveries as it shifts its priorities.

  • Currys teams up with Uber for 30-minute deliveries

    Customers in 12 London boroughs will be able to order items such as laptops and printer cartridges.

  • GFL Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance

    GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL", "we" or "our"), a leading North American diversified environmental services company, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. But a massive drop in the value of its stake in Chinese ridehailing company Didi drove a $2.4 billion net loss, and Wall Street viewed Uber's fourth-quarter forecast as disappointing. Shares bounced in after-hours trade and were up about 1% as Uber briefed Wall Street in a call.

  • Uber shares hit a speed bump after company reports earnings

    Earnings from the ridesharing company disappoint the Street, but there's more to the stock than the quarter, says Ali Mogharabi, Morningstar analyst.

  • Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders

    The White House had said the country would reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe. The U.S. carrier said that international flights were expected to operate in full capacity on Nov. 8, with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks. It would operate 139 flights from 55 international destinations in 38 countries landing in the United States, offering more than 25,000 seats.

  • Peloton stock punctured after earnings report

    Investors react to indicators of decelerating growth at the fitness equipment maker, Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed to New Highs This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 13.5% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD posted another strong earnings report at the end of October, which caused several analysts to raise their near-term price targets. The highest price target is $180, with most analysts bullish on the stock.

  • Why Qorvo Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 revenue and earnings per share.

  • Why Magnite Stock Plunged on Thursday

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) stumbled out of the gate on Thursday, plunging as much as 18.5%. Magnite's revenue of $131.9 million was up 116% year over year, but that included the results of several acquisitions consummated over the past year. Magnite has focused heavily on connected TV (CTV) advertising over the past year.

  • Moderna misses in Q3, cuts forecast for COVID vaccine revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down Q3 earnings results for Moderna, which missed estimates and cut back forecasts for COVID-19 vaccine revenue, and Pfizer, which raised its outlook for vaccine revenue.

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Thursday morning after an analyst report that included an increased price target and promising outlook. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary receipts (ADRs) were up 4.7% after having jumped more than 6% at their highs this morning. The pop comes as a Deutsche Bank analyst boosted the automaker's price target by $10 to $70 per share.

  • Uber reports quarterly results: Shares fall in after-hours

    Uber (UBER) reported quarterly results on Thursday after the close.

  • Pinterest Q3 earnings beat, shortfall in monthly active users

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Pinterest’s third-quarter earnings results.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Fell 4.6% on Thursday

    Shares of online gambling company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 6.7% in trading on Thursday as investors started to question the company's growth potential. The first item of note is that MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) said during its earnings report on Wednesday that it held the No. 1 market-share position for sports wagering and online gambling in the U.S. in August, a position formerly held by DraftKings. It also said that MGM's market share in online gambling was more than double that of the second-place competitor.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Was Up by the Mid-Teens Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were soaring Thursday, up as much as 16.9% before settling into a low-teens gain, following the release of third-quarter earnings after hours on Wednesday. The telecom company came into earnings at a very low valuation, so a few updates to guidance and some positive commentary regarding share buybacks and its dividend sent the stock soaring. In the third quarter, Lumen actually posted a 5.4% revenue decline, missing expectations, but its adjusted earnings per share of $0.49 beat expectations by a lot, as the company was able to manage costs and generate strong free cash flow.

  • Why NRG Energy Stock Slumped Today

    Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) tumbled by 11.1% on Thursday after the energy solutions company delivered its third-quarter results. NRG Energy faced several headwinds during the third quarter. Because of that, its revenue only grew slightly year over year despite its recent acquisition of District Energy.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Skyrocketed 13.3% Today

    Shares of semiconductors giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) jumped 13.3% through 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday after the company reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast Qualcomm would earn $2.26 per share on sales of less than $8.9 billion. In fact, Qualcomm earned $2.55 per share (pro forma), and on sales of more than $9.3 billion.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says US stocks are in a 'magnificent bubble' even crazier than in 1929 — here are 3 of his safe haven selections

    This super investor says the market is due for a correction. It might be time to listen.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl begins trading: ‘We have now complete freedom of action,’ CEO says

    Kyndrl CEO Martin Schroeter speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the company’s debut and its $19 billion IT infrastructure business that spun off from IBM