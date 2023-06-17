Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Transportation industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.9x, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.6x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Uber Technologies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Uber Technologies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

Uber Technologies' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 58%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 157% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.5% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Uber Technologies' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look into Uber Technologies shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

