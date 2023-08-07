Would Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Uber Technologies's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Uber Technologies had US$9.41b of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$5.53b in cash leading to net debt of about US$3.88b.

A Look At Uber Technologies' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Uber Technologies had liabilities of US$8.64b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$15.6b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.53b and US$3.24b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$15.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Uber Technologies has a titanic market capitalization of US$92.4b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Uber Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Uber Technologies reported revenue of US$35b, which is a gain of 37%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Uber Technologies's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$573m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$374m. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Uber Technologies .

