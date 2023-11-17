Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Uber Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$316m ÷ (US$36b - US$9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Uber Technologies has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Uber Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Uber Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Uber Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Uber Technologies is employing 50% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Uber Technologies' ROCE

Overall, Uber Technologies gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last three years the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

