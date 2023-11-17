Is Uber Technologies (UBER) an Undisputed Global Leader in Ride Sharing?

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, markets performed poorly, and the S&P 500 index (“S&P”) and the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) declined -3.27% and -3.13%, respectively and Institutional Class (RPX) declined -4.11%. Year to date, RPX has returned 26.59% compared to the SPX and the RLG’s 13.07% and 24.98% returns, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Advisors highlighted stocks like Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) develops and operates technology applications that operate through Mobility, Delivery, and Freight segments. On November 16, 2023, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock closed at $54.42 per share. One-month return of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was 26.58%, and its shares gained 87.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a market capitalization of $111.978 billion.

RiverPark Advisors made the following comment about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER): UBER was the top contributor in the quarter following a better-than-expected 2Q23 earnings report and 3Q23 guidance. Gross bookings of $33.6 billion were up 16% year over year. Mobility gross bookings of $17 billion grew 25% over last year driven by a combination of product innovation and driver availability. Delivery gross bookings of $16 billion were up 12% from last year. 2Q Adjusted EBITDA of $916 million, up $552 million year over year, significantly beat Street estimates of $845 million and the company generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow. Management guided to continuing growth in 3Q Gross Bookings (17%-20% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA (of $975-1,025 million). UBER remains the undisputed global leader in ride sharing, with a greater than 50% share in every major region in which it operates. The company is also a leader in food delivery, where it is number one or two in the more than 25 countries in which it operates. Moreover, after a history of losses, the company is now profitable, delivering expanding margins and substantial free cash flow. We view UBER as more than just ride sharing and food delivery, but also as a global mobility platform with the ability to sell to its 130 million users (by comparison, Amazon Prime has 200 million members) and penetrate new markets of on-demand services, such as package and grocery delivery, travel, and worker staffing for shift work. Given its $4.3 billion of unrestricted cash and $4.4 billion of investments, the company’s enterprise value of $95 billion equates to just over 20x next year’s estimated free cash flow."

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is in 9th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 144 hedge fund portfolios held Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) at the end of second quarter which was 144 in the previous quarter.

