Uber to Test TaskRabbit-Like Service in Florida and Alberta

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is launching a mini-pilot program for a TaskRabbit-like service that will let app users hire people to complete various household tasks, part of an effort by the ride-hailing company to expand beyond driving and deliveries.

During the initial test of the program, drivers and couriers on Uber’s app can opt in to help customers with small home projects, including furniture assembly, in-home laundry and lawn mowing, the company said Monday.

The feature, dubbed “Uber Tasks,” will launch in the coming weeks in Fort Myers, Florida, and in Edmonton, Alberta, the company said. Other possible chores include snow removal, packing or unpacking, holiday decorating, yard cleanup and garden maintenance. Drivers and couriers will see estimated earnings before reserving a task, according to the company.

“This small pilot is the newest way for drivers and couriers to put their skills to work and earn on their own schedule,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We’re always thinking about how to bring people more ways to earn with Uber.”

The move confirms a September report by Bloomberg News about evidence of such a feature in the software code of the Uber app. The program, should it be expanded, would put Uber in competition with TaskRabbit Inc. and Angi Inc., which also support household tasks.

While Uber posted its second consecutive profitable quarter in its third-quarter report last week, sales increased just 11% from a year ago. That marked the slowest revenue growth in 10 quarters and missed analysts’ estimates. Uber is seeking additional ways to create revenue by expanding service and tourism offerings in domestic and international markets.

