Uber turns to Nuro for AV delivery and Razor charges into the seated scooter market

Amid all of the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death, one piece of history that might have been forgotten is her role as an ambulance driver and mechanic. Jalopnik has a nice little write up. Check it out.

Micromobbin'

Our founder Q&A series continues over at TC+. The premise — in case you're unfamiliar — is to interview founders in the transportation sector and then check in on them a year later.

In our latest edition, Bellan interviewed Drover AI co-founder and CEO Alex Nesic about the possibilities of integrating computer vision tech into privately owned scooters, what it means when a larger company steals your idea and why tech pedigrees are overrated when it comes to running a startup.

Meanwhile, interest in seated electric scooters continues to ramp up and Razor is here for it.

The company, which might bring back memories kicking and coasting down the block to your friend’s house for a playdate, is expanding its line of adult electric scooters. The company launched a new seated electric scooter that is designed to carry cargo, or if you like, another passenger on the back.

Deal of the week

The EV SPAC world is a weird and wild place for investors hlding onto the hope that money can be made. But it's a risky endeavor.

The latest example is Mullen Automotive. The EV SPAC acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors for $148.2 million. The move is intended to strengthen the two EV companies’ positions within the fast-growing electric sport utility and commercial vehicle markets.

Just a day after this announcement, Mullen disclosed it received a minimum share price warning from Nasdaq. Mullen's shares have traded under $1 a share for 30 consecutive business days. (hat tip to Bloomberg's Sean O'Kane, who first spotted the filing)

Why does this matter? Mullen risks a delisting, although it has about six months to turn things around. The company has 180 days to close above $1 for 10 consecutive business days. There are extensions available if Mullen shares fail to nudge above that $1 mark.

Other deals that got my attention this week …

Amply Power, EV fleet charging and energy management provider for fleets that was acquired by BP in 2021, has officially been folded into the energy giant's brand called "bp pulse."

United Airlines continues to invest in the future of flight. The company announced a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft from Eve Air Mobility plus 200 options, expecting the first deliveries as early as 2026. United said it is also investing $15 million in Eve.

