Uber under pressure over facial recognition checks for drivers

Natasha Lomas
·13 min read

Uber's use of facial recognition technology for a driver identity system is being challenged in the UK where the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) and Worker Info Exchange (WIE) have called for Microsoft to suspend the ride-hailing giant's use of b2b facial recognition after finding multiple cases where drivers were mis-identified and went on to have their licence to operate revoked by Transport for London (TfL).

The union said it has identified seven cases of "failed facial recognition and other identity checks" leading to drivers losing their jobs and license revocation action by TfL.

When Uber launched the "Real Time ID Check" system in the UK, in April 2020, it said it would "verify that driver accounts aren’t being used by anyone other than the licensed individuals who have undergone an Enhanced DBS check". It said then that drivers could "choose whether their selfie is verified by photo-comparison software or by our human reviewers".

In one misidentification case the ADCU said the driver was dismissed from employment by Uber and his license was revoked by TfL. The union adds that it was able to assist the member to establish his identity correctly forcing Uber and TfL to reverse their decisions. But it highlights concerns over the accuracy of the Microsoft facial recognition technology -- pointing out that the company suspended the sale of the system to US police forces in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests of last summer.

Research has shown that facial recognition systems can have an especially high error rate when used to identify people of color -- and the ADCU cites a 2018 MIT study which found Microsoft’s system can have an error rate as high as 20% (accuracy was lowest for dark skinned women).

The union said it's written to the Mayor of London to demand that all TfL private hire driver license revocations based on Uber reports using evidence from its Hybrid Real Time Identification systems are immediately reviewed.

Microsoft has been contacted for comment on the call for it to suspend Uber's licence for its facial recognition tech.

The ADCU said Uber rushed to implement a workforce electronic surveillance and identification system as part of a package of measures implemented to regain its license to operate in the UK capital.

Back in 2017, TfL made the shock decision not to grant Uber a licence renewal -- ratcheting up regulatory pressure on its processes and maintaining this hold in 2019 when it again deemed Uber 'not fit and proper' to hold a private hire vehicle licence.

Safety and security failures were a key reason cited by TfL for withholding Uber's licence renewal.

Uber has challenged TfL's decision in court and it won another appeal against the licence suspension last year -- but the renewal granted was for only 18 months (not the full five years). It also came with a laundry list of conditions -- so Uber remains under acute pressure to meet TfL's quality bar.

Now, though, Labor activists are piling pressure on Uber from the other direction too -- pointing out that no regulatory standard has been set around the workplace surveillance technology that the ADCU says TfL encouraged Uber to implement. No equalities impact assessment has even been carried out by TfL, it adds.

WIE confirmed to TechCrunch that it's filing a discrimination claim in the case of one driver, called Imran Raja, who was dismissed after Uber's Real ID check -- and had his license revoked by TfL.

His licence was subsequently restored -- but only after the union challenged the action.

A number of other Uber drivers who were also misidentified by Uber's facial recognition checks will be appealing TfL's revocation of their licences via the UK courts, per WIE.

A spokeswoman for TfL told us it is not a condition of Uber's licence renewal that it must implement facial recognition technology -- only that Uber must have adequate safety systems in place.

The relevant condition of its provisional licence on 'driver identity' states:

ULL shall maintain appropriate systems, processes and procedures to confirm that a driver using the app is an individual licensed by TfL and permitted by ULL to use the app.

We've also asked TfL and the UK's Information Commissioner's Office for a copy of the data protection impact assessment Uber says was carried before the Real-Time ID Check was launched -- and will update this report if we get it.

Uber, meanwhile, disputes the union's assertion that its use of facial recognition technology for driver identity checks risks automating discrimination because it says it has a system of manual (human) review in place that's intended to prevent failures.

Albeit it accepts that that system clearly failed in the case of Raja -- who only got his Uber account back (and an apology) after the union's intervention.

Uber said its Real Time ID system involves an automated 'picture matching' check on a selfie that the driver must provide at the point of log in, with the system comparing that selfie with a (single) photo of them held on file.

If there's no machine match, the system sends the query to a three-person human review panel to conduct a manual check. Uber said checks will be sent to a second human panel if the first can't agree.

In a statement the tech giant told us:

“Our Real-Time ID Check is designed to protect the safety and security of everyone who uses the app by ensuring the correct driver or courier is using their account. The two situations raised do not reflect flawed technology -- in fact one of the situations was a confirmed violation of our anti-fraud policies and the other was a human error.

"While no tech or process is perfect and there is always room for improvement, we believe the technology, combined with the thorough process in place to ensure a minimum of two manual human reviews prior to any decision to remove a driver, is fair and important for the safety of our platform.”

In two of the cases referred to by the ADCU, Uber said that in one instance a driver had shown a photo during the Real-Time ID Check instead of taking a selfie as required to carry out the live ID check -- hence it argues it was not wrong for the ID check to have failed as the driver was not following the correct protocol.

In the other instance Uber blamed human error on the part of its manual review team(s) who (twice) made an erroneous decision. It said the driver's appearance had changed and its staff were unable to recognize the face of the (now bearded) man who sent the selfie as the same person in the clean-shaven photo Uber held on file.

Uber was unable to provide details of what happened in the other five identity check failures referred to by the union.

It also declined to specify the ethnicities of the seven drivers the union says were misidentified by its checks.

Asked what measures it's taking to prevent human errors leading to more misidentifications in future Uber declined to provide a response.

Uber said it has a duty to notify TfL when a driver fails an ID check -- a step which can lead to the regulator suspending the license, as happened in Raja's case. So any biases in its identity check process clearly risk having disproportionate impacts on affected individuals' ability to work.

WIE told us it knows of three TfL licence revocations that relate solely to facial recognition checks.

"We know of more [UberEats] couriers who have been deactivated but no further action since they are not licensed by TfL," it noted.

TechCrunch also asked Uber how many driver deactivations have been carried out and reported to TfL in which it cited facial recognition in its testimony to the regulator -- but again the tech giant declined to answer our questions.

WIE told us it has evidence that facial recognition checks are incorporated into geo-location-based deactivations Uber carries out.

It said that in one case a driver who had their account revoked was given an explanation by Uber relating solely to location but TfL accidentally sent WIE Uber's witness statement -- which it said "included facial recognition evidence".

That suggests a wider role for facial recognition technology in Uber's identity checks vs the one the ride-hailing giant gave us when explaining how its Real Time ID system works. (Again, Uber declined to answer follow up questions about this or provide any other information beyond its on-the-record statement and related background points.)

But even just focusing on Uber's Real Time ID system there's the question of much say Uber's human review staff actually have in the face of machine suggestions combined with the weight of wider business imperatives (like an acute need to demonstrate regulatory compliance on the issue of safety).

James Farrer, the founder of WIE, queries the quality of the human checks Uber has put in place as a backstop for facial recognition technology which has a known discrimination problem.

"Is Uber just confecting legal plausible deniability of automated decision making or is there meaningful human intervention," he told TechCrunch. "In all of these cases, the drivers were suspended and told the specialist team would be in touch with them. A week or so typically would go by and they would be permanently deactivated without ever speaking to anyone."

"There is research out there to show when facial recognition systems flag a mismatch humans have bias to confirm the machine. It takes a brave human being to override the machine. To do so would mean they would need to understand the machine, how it works, its limitations and have the confidence and management support to over rule the machine," Farrer added. "Uber employees have the risk of Uber's license to operate in London to consider on one hand and what... on the other? Drivers have no rights and there are in excess so expendable."

He also pointed out that Uber has previously said in court that it errs on the side of customer complaints rather than give the driver benefit of the doubt. "With that in mind can we really trust Uber to make a balanced decision with facial recognition?" he asked.

Farrer further questioned why Uber and TfL don't show drivers the evidence that's being relied upon to deactivate their accounts -- to given them a chance to challenge it via an appeal on the actual substance of the decision.

"IMHO this all comes down to tech governance," he added. "I don't doubt that Microsoft facial recognition is a powerful and mostly accurate tool. But the governance of this tech must be intelligent and responsible. Microsoft are smart enough themselves to acknowledge this as a limitation.

"The prospect of Uber pressured into surveillance tech as a price of keeping their licence... and a 94% BAME workforce with no worker rights protection from unfair dismissal is a recipe for disaster!"

The latest pressure on Uber's business processes follows hard on the heels of a major win for Farrer and other former Uber drivers and labor rights activists after years of litigation over the company's bogus claim that drivers are 'self employed', rather than workers under UK law.

On Tuesday Uber responded to last month's Supreme Court quashing of its appeal saying it would now treat drivers as workers in the market -- expanding the benefits it provides.

However the litigants immediately pointed out that Uber's 'deal' ignored the Supreme Court's assertion that working time should be calculated when a driver logs onto the Uber app. Instead Uber said it would calculate working time entitlements when a driver accepts a job -- meaning it's still trying to avoid paying drivers for time spent waiting for a fare.

The ADCU therefore estimates that Uber's 'offer' underpays drivers by between 40%-50% of what they are legally entitled to -- and has said it will continue its legal fight to get a fair deal for Uber drivers.

At an EU level, where regional lawmakers are looking at how to improve conditions for gig workers, the tech giant is now pushing for an employment law carve out for platform work -- and has been accused of trying to lower legal standards for workers.

In additional Uber-related news this month, a court in the Netherlands ordered the company to hand over more of the data it holds on drivers, following another ADCU+WIE challenge.

Although the court rejected the majority of the drivers' requests for more data.

But notably it did not object to drivers seeking to use data rights established under EU law to obtain information collectively to further their ability to collectively bargain against a platform -- paving the way for more (and more carefully worded) challenges as Farrer spins up his data trust for workers.

The applicants also sought to probe Uber's use of algorithms for fraud-based driver terminations under an article of EU data protection law that provides for a right not to be subject to solely automated decisions in instances where there is a legal or significant effect. In that case the court accepted Uber's explanation at face value that fraud-related terminations had been investigated by a human team -- and that the decisions to terminate involved meaningful human decisions.

But the issue of meaningful human invention/oversight of platforms' algorithmic suggestions/decisions is shaping up to be a key battleground in the fight to regulate the human impacts of and societal imbalances flowing from powerful platforms which have both god-like view of users' data and an allergy to complete transparency.

The latest challenge to Uber's use of facial recognition-linked terminations shows that interrogation of the limits and legality of its automated decisions is far from over -- really, this work is just getting started.

Uber's use of geolocation for driver suspensions is also facing legal challenge.

While pan-EU legislation now being negotiated by the bloc's institutions also aims to increase platform transparency requirements -- with the prospect of added layers of regulatory oversight and even algorithmic audits coming down the pipe for platforms in the near future.

Last week the same Amsterdam court that ruled on the Uber cases also ordered India-based ride-hailing company Ola to disclose data about its facial-recognition-based 'Guardian' system -- aka its equivalent to Uber's Real Time ID system. The court said Ola must provided applicants with a wider range of data than it currently does -- including disclosing a ‘fraud probability profile’ it maintains on drivers and data within a ‘Guardian’ surveillance system it operates.

Farrer says he's thus confident that workers will get transparency -- "one way or another". And after years fighting Uber through UK courts over its treatment of workers his tenacity in pursuit of rebalancing platform power cannot be in doubt.

Dutch court rejects Uber drivers’ ‘robo-firing’ charge but tells Ola to explain algo-deductions

Uber says it will treat UK drivers as workers in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Uber loses gig workers rights challenge in UK Supreme Court

 

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Needs to Overcome $1744.30 to Fuel Acceleration into $1787.30

    The price action on Wednesday suggests the direction of the gold market will be determined by trader reaction to $1744.30.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. Ethereum 2.0 is moving from Proof of Stake to Proof of Work but is still essentially in test stages. It remains to be seen whether it will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil CollectiblesWomen Leaders in Blockchain are Good for Business© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • BOE Watchers Focus on Outlook for U.K. Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to emphasize its high bar for tightening monetary policy, a move to tamp down speculation that a quick recovery will force policy makers to push U.K. borrowing costs higher.With no change expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, analysts are focusing on the tone and the outlook from the central bank in a statement that officials are due to release at 12 p.m. in London on Thursday.Governor Andrew Bailey is attempting to balance a brightening outlook for the economy, led by a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination program, against a near certain contraction in the first quarter and a likely increase in unemployment. Britain also is benefiting from a sunnier outlook in the U.S. and an annual budget at home that extended benefits for those out of work due to lockdowns.“There’s been more good news since the BOE’s February meeting, including the U.S. stimulus -- which is huge -- and the budget,” said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg. There’s a number of other factors influencing the bank.Bond yields are rising worldwide. The European Central Bank responded last week with a pledge to accelerate the pace of its asset purchases. BOE policy makers show little inclination to follow suit. On Monday, Bailey said that although the central bank was watching markets very carefully, he did not see cause for worry.The U.S. Federal Reserve last night continued to project near-zero interest rates through at least 2023. They upgraded their economic outlook to reflect greater optimism over the U.S. recovery.The BOE is currently buying 4.4 billion pounds a week under its asset purchase program valued at 150 billion pounds this year. The MPC may opt to remind markets that it can shift the pace of those purchases at any time if it sees an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.What Our Economists Say...“There’s a possibility that the recent increase in yields prompts the BOE to raise purchases, like the ECB. But we see the likelihood of this as low. For now, the aim will be to avoid sending any signal that gives yields a reason to advance further.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.The U.K. has enjoyed good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, it shrank less than expected during a coronavirus lockdown in January. The BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021. In February, it described risks to that outlook as tilted to the downside.At the time of the last decision, the bank said it “does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.”Inflation is about to surge after remaining well below the BOE’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. Although economists expect it climb near the goal in 2021, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE has indicated it can overlook.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about inflation, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Unemployment could keep price growth contained. Since the BOE’s last forecasts, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments to those prevented from working as part of a raft of budget pledges, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the U.K.’s path out of lockdown. Those factors could reduce the peak level of joblessness.“Things have got better,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley. “January GDP was upbeat, we had a fiscal easing in the budget, and the vaccine roll-out continues to go great guns. They had a pretty upbeat forecast in February, and they’ll want to wait until May when they do their numbers again before they give a clear signal.”Household savings accumulated rapidly over the past year with consumers prevented from going on holiday, shopping in stores or eating in restaurants for long periods since the start of the pandemic. How much money they have and their willingness to spend is one of the prime issues guiding the outlook. The bank’s official assumption is that 5% of the cash will be unleashed, but Bailey admits that’s a “fairly cautious” view.Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, with the economy “poised like a coiled spring” for potentially double-digit growth in a year. While less bombastic, Gertjan Vlighe has said that the range of possible consumer behavior is wide, and even small changes in what happens to this pool of savings could have a large impact.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on unemployment benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • House-Flipping Lenders Are Throwing Cash at a Red-Hot U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few easier ways to make a quick buck in America today than flipping houses. The real-estate market is red hot, profits on flips are at a record high -- some $66,000 on average per home -- and throngs of HGTV-inspired wannabes have been piling into the business for months.And now, America’s financiers are too. There are more than 60 banks and other firms financing flippers today, according to AlphaFlow, an investment firm that buys real estate loans from lenders. That’s an increase of almost 50% in a little more than two months.It was always just a matter of time before lenders set aside their apprehensions and began writing checks to the fix-and-flip crowd again. Memories of the 2007 bust are slowly fading and, more importantly, interest rates on most fixed-income investments are still so paltry in the pandemic that lenders are desperate to get their hands on anything that provides juicy returns, especially when it’s tied to a business that’s booming.The 7.9% average annual rate on a fix-and-flip loan is more than twice the 3.09% rate that a bank can earn on a 30-year mortgage, and more than double the 3.75% that loans to some of the biggest junk-rated borrowers might pay. Loans to flippers also tend to be short-term, often measured in months rather than years, which is appealing to many lenders when interest rates are rising.To be clear, it’s not the big Wall Street names that are piling into the business, at least not yet. For now, it’s mostly second-tier regional banks and shadow lenders with names that most Americans never heard of, like Cutter Hill Capital, Builders Capital, and Temple View Capital.Still, they’re collectively plowing so much cash into the market that it’s taken some house-flipping veterans by surprise. John Piazza, a contractor who specializes in rehabbing homes around Wilmington, Delaware, said that never in his four decades in the business had he seen as many cash-flush competitors as he does today.“Banks are just throwing money at you,” Piazza said.None of this is cause for panic about another looming housing bust. Experts say we’re far from that possibility at this point. Still, they do worry that this influx of fresh cash will only add froth to a go-go market -- akin to the way that rock-bottom rates have buoyed financial assets -- and further drive up prices on homes that are already out of the reach of many struggling Americans.“The issue is the element of speculation, when prices go up because that’s what people expect,” said Benjamin Keys, an associate professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “Some of that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when a lot of money is invested.”High ProfitFlippers are profiting from city dwellers who are fleeing urban pandemic life and looking to buy homes in the suburbs. There just aren’t that many to purchase -- the inventory of existing homes for sale is at its lowest since at least 1999.That low stock is encouraging investors to buy up older or derelict properties and fix them up, effectively adding to the supply of homes available for sale. Around 5.9% of home sales in 2020 were to these kinds of buyers, the second highest percentage for any year since 2012, according to research firm Attom Data Solutions.With the real estate market hot, flippers have generated high profits. The average gross earnings for such a home sale reached a record $66,300 in 2020, the highest in data going back to at least 2005, according to Attom. But flippers are finding they have to pay more for the homes they buy, which is cutting into their return on investment, averaging 40.5% in 2020 compared with 41.5% in 2019.The high dollar figures are making flippers more interesting to lenders, pulling in parties and cutting into potential returns for financiers. Current lending rates have fallen 2 percentage points from this time last year, according to John Beacham, a former commercial real estate executive at Deutsche Bank who now heads Toorak Capital Partners, an investment company specializing in this type of lending.Many investors expect flipping to continue its upsurge this year. There are still families looking to leave cities and move into bigger suburban houses. AlphaFlow estimates that flippers could sell $75 billion worth of homes over each of the next two years, compared with an average of around $56 billion over each of the last three.And if unemployment remains high and forbearance programs for mortgages end, lenders could end up foreclosing on a growing number of homes. Speculators, who moved aggressively to buy homes in the aftermath of the last property meltdown, could once again be ready buyers of repossessed homes that banks may be eager to shed.The industry has changed since the housing bubble, according to people who renovate homes or finance flippers. For one thing, the supply of homes is much tighter after years of relatively low building, making it less likely that prices will plunge, said Ray Sturm, co-founder and chief executive officer of AlphaFlow.When existing home sales fell to a near-decade low of just over 4 million units annualized last May, they soon came roaring back to end the year at 6.65 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was probably because looking for homes amid a pandemic was difficult, Toorak’s Beacham said.“There is pent-up housing demand; we expect 2021 to be a strong year for this market,” Beacham said, referring to flippers.The most popular states for home flipping are Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, according to data from Attom.Hot MarketsToorak isn’t alone in seeing better times ahead. Civic Financial Services LLC makes loans to investors who purchase and rehabilitate multi-family buildings and single-family rentals, and this year it plans to increase lending by more than 50% to $1.7 billion, William Tessar, the Redondo Beach, California-based lender’s president, said.His optimism comes partly due to the company’s newfound ability to source cheaper funding, as it was recently acquired by Pacific Western Bank.Before the deal, Civic’s cost of funds were around 5%, Tessar said, but now that it’s part of a bank it can rely on cheap deposits to fund new loans. The average U.S. bank paid 0.24% in interest for its funds last quarter, a record low, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That gives Civic the opportunity to significantly increase its margins, Tessar said.Wilmington, Delaware has been eager to bring in builders and contractors that rehab houses to help encourage neighborhood renewal, according to John Rago, deputy chief of staff in the city mayor’s office.City officials transferred ownership of vacant properties to a land bank that works with developers to fix and sell the houses, Rago said. In the last two years, the land bank has sold more than 100 properties.Not everyone is hopeful about the future for flipping, though. With housing inventory so low, there aren’t necessarily a lot of opportunities for finding underpriced homes to fix up, said Curt Altig, CEO of Seattle-based lender Builders Capital. More flippers are chasing fewer transactions now, he said.Low EndFlippers often focus on the lower end of the housing market. Almost 68% of all home flippings last year sold for $300,000 or less, according to data from Attom. The median price of an existing home sale at the end of December was $309,200.These homes also tend to be on the smaller side, averaging around 1,450 square feet over the last five years. The median size of a single-family home in the U.S. is around 2,300 square feet.Almost 60% of firms rehabbing homes fund themselves, according to Attom. Parties that get financing can usually only get loans equal to between 60% to about 75% of the assessed home value, leaving more cushion to protect the lender.“The reality is people want to move into a house that is move-in ready,” Toorak’s Beacham said. “Most people are not handy with fixing things up.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO's 2020 compensation more than doubled to nearly $21 million

    Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Friday that Chief Executive Adam Aron's total compensation more than doubled in 2020, to $20.93 million from $9.67 million in 2019. Aron's compensation included $1.11 million in salary, down from $1.25 million a year ago, as well as a $5.00 million bonus and $14.80 million in stock awards. The big increase in compensation comes as AMC's stock tumbled 70.7% in 2020 amid challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and after falling 41.0% in 2019. So far this year, the stock has rocketed 560.4% through Thursday, as it has been caught up in the trading frenzy in so-called meme stocks. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose 16.3% in 2020 and has tacked on 4.2% so far this year.

  • The Fed is dovish but bond yields are soaring. What gives?

    Here's some of the theories why the Fed's dovish messaging on Wednesday didn't stave off a sharp bond-market selloff on the following session.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Teen Vogue Drops New Editor As Advertisers Halt Campaigns Over Her Racist Tweets

    Condé Nast has announced that Alexi McCammond, who was set to begin as editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue on March 24, will not be taking the position following a controversy regarding anti-Asian tweets she published a decade ago. The hire sparked an internal revolt by magazine staffers and the suspension of advertising campaigns by two major advertisers, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Burt’s Bees, a Clorox (NYSE: CLX) brand. What Happened: McCammond is a 27-year-old African American journalist who gained attention for her political reporting at Axios and on-air commentary for MSNBC. In 2019, racially offensive tweets that she made during her college years surfaced. McCammond apologized at the time the tweets were discovered and apologized again when Teen Vogue staffers raised the issue to company executives after the announcement of her hiring earlier this month. The New York Times obtained an internal email from Stan Duncan, the chief people officer at Condé Nast, who told the company, “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.” Duncan’s email included a statement from McCammond, who said her “past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about.” What Else Happened: The Times noted that while Condé Nast leadership, including Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, tried to mitigate the growing dissent against McCammond with multiple meetings. Yet hitherto unknown tweets by McCammond involving homophobic language and a photograph of her dressed like an American Indian woman at a 2011 costume party also emerged. The company was reportedly aware of the anti-Asian tweets, but knew nothing of the other tweets and the photograph. Complicating matters was the decision by advertisers Ulta Beauty and Burt’s Bees to suspend Teen Vogue advertising campaigns as result of the growing furor around McCammond. The Times cited anonymous sources who said Ulta Beauty campaign was a seven-digit figure; it is not certain how much Burt’s Bees campaign was worth, nor is it certain if other advertisers threatened to halt their advertising. Photo of Alexi McCammond via her Instagram page. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUlta Beauty Halts Teen Vogue Ad Campaign Amid Uproar Over New Editor's Racist Tweets From College Years© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m financially independent at age 33 — now what?

    FIRE devotees should carefully consider the costs and risks. Humans are tribal. We also need purpose.

  • Just started collecting Social Security? Here's how to know whether you'll owe taxes on it

    You could owe taxes on your Social Security if you have other income such as wages, self-employment, interest and dividends. Here's what to do.

  • U.S. Treasury yields bounce off lows after Fed allows regulatory relief to expire

    U.S. Treasury yields were off their overnight lows on Friday after the Federal Reserve allowed regulatory relief for banks to expire, adding to concerns demand for Treasurys could fade in the coming months.