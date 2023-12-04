Uber unveils store package pickup service

Uber unveils store pick-up service (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Uber Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has unveiled a store pickup service in which a buyer can arrange to have goods picked up at a store and delivered to a residence.

Under the service, following completion of a purchase, a consumer uploads the receipt in the Uber app to trigger the courier pickup. Items must be less than $200 in value and weigh less than 30 pounds, Uber (NYSE: UBER) said.

Customers can track their pickup delivery in real time in the Uber app and will be notified when the drop-off is completed, Uber said.

Starting this week, store pickup will be available in the Uber app for customers in more than 1,500 municipalities across the U.S., Uber said.

