U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,571.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,258.50
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.49
    -0.45 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.26 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.96
    -1.95 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0770
    +0.3390 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.70
    +428.09 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.07
    +19.36 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.50
    +22.67 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Uber wants court to nullify Kenya's new ride-hailing law that caps service fee at 18%

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Uber has appealed to Kenya’s apex court to annul the new digital taxi-hailing regulations claiming that some aspects are unconstitutional, discriminatory, discouraging to foreign investments, and infringing on its rights and those of its riders and partners.

The regulations, set to come into effect in a few weeks, have been in development since 2016 when drivers protesting a 35% commuter price reduction by Uber, caught the attention of lawmakers.

In court files seen by TechCrunch, Uber is contesting Kenya's decision to cap commission charged per ride at 18% and evaluate pricing structure, saying it would dent its earnings and discourage further investment in the country. Uber currently charges a 25% commission on earnings per trip, and the new rate will force it to lower its service fee by 28%.

Ex-Uber executive reveals how driver earnings were slashed in Kenya

The company argues that Kenya is a free market, where ride-hailing companies have the right to negotiate commercial agreements without external influence. It also claims that the regulations were made and gazetted without following due process, and public participation.

“The introduction of 18% as the ceiling for allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner’s economic feasibility of investing in the market,” said documents filed Coulson Harney LLP, the law firm representing Uber, making reference to the new law by Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, that gives the country’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) the mandate to enforce it.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority is presently in the process of finalizing digital service tax regulations as well as VAT regulations that would impose additional taxes of 1.5% and 14% on the petitioner’s (Uber) service fees. This coupled with the proposed cap in the commission, will have a major impact on the petitioner’s revenue from the Kenyan market which in turn will have an adverse impact on the Kenyan market prioritization for investments,” it added.

Uber seeks to resolve dispute with Kenyan drivers out of court

Uber also faulted the condition that all ride-hailing companies must obtain a transport network license from NTSA to operate, saying that it was not a transport service but an app offering intermediation service.

It said the regulations are discriminatory because it only allows people with Kenyan Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) to obtain the mandatory license. Additionally, only entities that are legally registered in Kenya and have physical offices in the country will qualify for the permit. Ride-hailing companies in Kenya, including Bolt and Little, are also required to share drivers and riders data upon the the request of the authority. Uber said that this would be a contravention of the new Data Protection Act.

Uber East and West Africa’s head of communications, Lorraine Onduru, hinted that Uber had no immediate plans to halt operations in Kenya, as it did in Tanzania after the introduction of new rates.

“We remain committed to Kenya and ensuring that more drivers and riders can experience the benefits of ride hailing.”

She, however, emphasized that, "some aspects of these regulations, such as the commission reduction and requiring companies to be registered in Kenya, are not conducive to doing business in Kenya and are not good for drivers or riders as they deter foreign investment into the country and limit the role private businesses can play in supporting and growing the Kenyan mobility sector."

Startups among entities to face tougher laws as Kenya moves to protect personal data

Uber launches a new lower-priced service called Chap Chap in Nairobi

Recommended Stories

  • Byju's has no answer for its growing list of missing deadlines

    It took Byju’s 10 years to become India’s most valuable startup, expanding its empire of online learning apps to many markets including the U.S. The firm, founded by a teacher, largely avoided controversies even as its sales operations are anything but ideal (though not extreme by Indian standards). Now merely a few quarters – or who knows in this market, a few years? The startup — backed by scores of high-profile investors including Blackrock, Tiger Global, UBS, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners — said in early July that it will file the results within 10 days.

  • At least 3 killed, 8 missing as huge typhoon slams into South Korea

    Typhoon Hinnamnor, one of the most powerful storms to hit the country in years, brought the second deluge South Korea has suffered in as many weeks.

  • Lucidity keeps cloud block storage neat, tidy and cost-efficient

    Cloud storage is expensive (especially in this economy), but many companies often over-provision, cutting their full return on investment. Lucidity was created to help them manage block storage more efficiently with a set of automated tools. Lucidity says its “NoOps” (or completely automated) orchestration layer can make a company’s cloud block storage 70% cheaper and 10x faster, without any code changes.

  • New Fed banking chief Michael Barr lays out vision on digital currency and keeping banks safe

    As the Fed's chief regulator overseeing big banks, Barr provides his view on stable coins, mergers, and climate change in his first speech in the job.

  • Waveland police mark ‘drug houses’ with yard signs. Is that legal?

    “This drug house closed for business” signs have been popping up in yards across the Coast city, prompting a viral response on Facebook. But are the posters a presumption of guilt for those arrested?

  • Torrential rains, floods and power cuts disrupt lives, business operations in India's Silicon Valley

    Weather officials are predicting more monsoon rains in Bengaluru, complicating prospects for a quicker recovery for India’s Silicon Valley where floods have wrecked many slum houses, cut transportation links, knocked down power and disrupted business operations in parts of the city. It’s horrific to experience the bottom (hopefully) of Bangalore’s infrastructure.

  • Drunk woman detained for dragging victim with her car for 1 kilometer in hit-and-run in China

    A woman who failed a field sobriety test has been detained after dragging a woman for around 1 kilometer (approximately 0.6 miles) in a hit-and-run incident in Hunan Province, central China last week. The incident occurred in Loudi City around midnight on Friday when a 28-year-old female driver, only identified by the surname Xiao, rear-ended an electric bicycle driven by a 36-year-old woman surnamed Xie, authorities said on Sunday. The victim was reportedly driving in front of Xiao’s sedan when she was struck and her clothes became stuck to the front of the car.

  • ‘Blockhead’ who posed for photo with wild horse is kicked…and cited

    A woman at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina walked up and stood by a wild horse to get a photo, and then paid for it.

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • 10 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War

    In this article, we will look at the 10 cheap nuclear energy stocks to buy amid the energy war in Europe. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War. Russia has been accused of weaponizing gas by G7 countries. […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden To Call Allies; US Sends Artillery Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden will hold a video call Thursday with allies including leaders of the Group of Seven nations, the NATO military alliance and the European Union. The talks will focus on the next steps to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved Cal

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Mark Cuban Goes Nuclear at Elizabeth Warren on a Hot Issue

    The billionaire star of the 'Shark Tank' TV show is very angry at one of the liberal Massachusetts lawmaker's favorite proposals.

  • Russian invaders in panic in Kherson Oblast, says political scientist

    Invading Russian forces have been in panic in Kherson Oblast for the past few days, local political scientist Volodymyr Molchanov told Radio NV on Sept. 7.

  • Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022

    Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...

  • Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping renewed calls for China to step up the development of technology critical to national security, issuing a forceful reminder just as escalating US sanctions threaten Beijing’s efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductors. Invoking the so-called “whole nation system” that propelled China’s space and nuclear weapons programs, Xi exhorted top officials to pool their resources and focus on breakthroughs critical to the country’s future. The government should play a more

  • Hawkish Fed Chatter Has Wall Street Betting on Big Rate Hike, Crypto Traders Shorting Bitcoin

    Several Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates until there are clear signs that inflation is coming down for multiple months. “We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard said Wednesday in a speech at a banking conference in New York. The next rate hike decisions is set to take place on Sept. 21, when the Federal Open Market Committee will meet for the first time since last month’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium retreat in Wyoming.

  • GO in the Know: 3 Inexpensive New Cars, Retirement Tips & Top Financial News for September 6

    I hope you had a wonderful Labor Day Weekend full of good times and relaxation. If you need to relax a bit more, though, it's the perfect day to do it -- it's National Read a Book Day. While you're at...