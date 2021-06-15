U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,246.59
    -8.56 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.33
    -94.42 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,072.86
    -101.29 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,320.07
    -6.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    +1.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.30
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0340
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,901.71
    -70.57 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.94
    -17.67 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Uberall raises $115M, acquires MomentFeed to scale up its location marketing services

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Location-based services may have had their day as a salient category for hot apps or innovative tech leveraging the arrival of smartphones, but that's largely because they are now part of the unspoken fabric of how we interact with digital services every day: we rely on location specific information when we are on search engines, when we are using maps, or weather apps, or taking and posting photos and more.

Still, there remain a lot of gaps in how location information links up with accurate information, and so today a company that's made it its business to address that is announcing some funding as it scales up its service.

Uberall, which works with retailers and other brick-and-mortar operators to help them update and provide more accurate information about themselves across the plethora of apps and other services that consumers use to discover them, is announcing $115 million in funding. Alongside that, the Berlin startup is making an acquisition: it's buying MomentFeed, a location marketing company based out of Los Angeles, CA, to continue scaling its business.

The funding is being led by London-based investor Bregal Milestone, with Level Equity, United Internet and Uberall management also participating. From what we understand from sources, the funding values Uberall at around $500 million, and the deal for MomentFeed was made for between $50 million and $60 million.

The business combination is building way more scale into the platform: Uberall said that together they will manage the online presence for 1.35 million business locations, making the company the biggest in the field, with customers including the gas station operator BP, KFC, clothes and food chain Marks and Spencer, McDonald's and Pizza Hut.

Florian Hübner, the CEO and co-founder of Uberall, noted in an interview that the companies have quite a lot of overlap, and in fact prior to the deal being made the companies worked together closely in the U.S. market, but all the same, MomentFeed has built some specific technology that will enrich the wider platform, such as a particularly strong tool for measuring sentiment analysis.

"Managing the online presence" is not a company's website, nor is it its apps, but may nevertheless be its most common digital touchpoints when it comes to actually engaging with consumers online. It includes how those companies appear on local listings services like Yelp or TripAdvisor, or mapping apps like Google's -- which provide not just listings information like addresses and opening hours but also customer reviews -- or social apps or location-based advertising. Altogether, when you are considering a company with multiple locations and the multiple touchpoints a consumer might use, it ends up being a complicated mess of places that need to be managed and kept up to date.

"We are the catalyst for this huge ecosystem where we enable the brands to use everything that the other tech platforms are offering in the best possible way," Hübner told me. The tech platforms, meanwhile, are willing to work with middle-ware companies like Uberall to make the information on their services more accurate and complete by connecting with businesses when they have not manage to do so directly on their own. (And if you've ever been caught out by the wrong opening times on a Google Maps entry, or any other entry or piece of information elsewhere, you know this is an issue.)

And of course expecting any company with potentially hundreds of locations to provide the right details without a tool is also a non-starter. "Casually updating 100,000 profiles is super hard," Hübner said.

It also provides services to update information about vaccine and Covid-19 testing clinics, as well as other essential services that also have to contend with the same variations in location, opening hours and customer feedback as any other business on a site like Google Maps.

Altogether, Uberall has built out a platform that essentially connects up all of those end points, so that an Uberall customer can use a dashboard to provide updates that populate automatically everywhere, and also to read and respond to reviews.

Conversely, Uberall also can look out for instances where a company is being unofficially represented, or mis-represented and locks those down. Alongside those, it has built a location-based marketing service that also serves ads for its customers. It is somewhat akin to social media management tools, which let you manage social media accounts and social media marketing campaigns, except that it's covering a much more fragmented and disparate set of places where a company might appear online.

The bigger picture here is that just as location-based marketing is a fragmented business, so is the business of providing services to manage it. This move reduces down that field a little more and improves the efficiency of scaling such services.

“As we saw the market trending towards consolidation, we considered several potential companies to merge with. Uberall was by far our most preferred,” said MomentFeed CEO Nick Hedges in a statement. “This combination makes enormous strategic sense for our customers, who represent the who’s-who of leading U.S. omni channel brands. It helps accelerate our already rapid pace of innovation, giving customers an even greater edge in the hyper-competitive world of ’Near Me’ Marketing.” After the deal closes, Hedges will become Uberall's chief strategy officer and EVP for North America.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Uberall team for this next phase of growth. Our strategic investment will significantly accelerate Uberall’s ambition to become the leading ‘Near Me’ Customer Experience platform worldwide. Uberall’s differentiated full-suite solution is unsurpassed by competition in terms of integration and functionality, providing customers with a real edge to reach, interact with, and convert online customers. We look forward to supporting Florian, Nick and their talented team to deliver on their exciting innovation and expansion roadmap.” said Cyrus Shey, managing partner of Bregal Milestone, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • When Will Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Become Profitable?

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why Nio Stock is Trading Higher?

    The Chinese Electric Vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc. (NIO) has witnessed steady gains in its stock price over the past month. The stock is up around 37% and closed 2% higher on June 14 at $46.55. The Good News? Nio has had a series of good news coming its way, with the latest being that construction of its second factory has begun, and the plant is expected to start manufacturing in the third quarter of 2022. The news was confirmed by CEO William Li at a recent event in China. (See Nio stock analy

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks Dynavax, Novavax, and Vaxart Are Sinking Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock was down 6.3% as of 11:26 a.m. EDT, while shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were falling 7.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The declines for the biotech stocks appear to merely be run-of-the-mill volatility on a day when the overall stock market was down. Sales of its Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is a Market Crash Near? 2 Stocks to Buy if It Happens

    Market crashes are unavoidable. That's true for even the best stock pickers and the brightest asset managers. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has dropped 10% on 54 different occasions -- that's once every 1.

  • 10 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best steel stocks to buy amid upcoming infrastructure, construction boom. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. Steel prices are soaring amid a rising demand as […]

  • First Look: Solid Power, a Ford-Backed QuantumScape Rival, Will Go Public via SPAC

    Many investors have been overwhelmed by the number of SPAC deals in the electric-vehicle space over the last year, and some have soured on the space now that a couple of last year's darlings have turned out to be, well, less than they seemed. Colorado-based Solid Power, founded in 2012, is one of several companies working to develop so-called solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles today.

  • Should Investors Buy Just Eat Takeaway After It Devours Grubhub?

    Just Eat Takeaway's (OTC: GRUB) $7.3 billion takeover of Grubhub, which was announced a year ago, finally closed on June 15. Grubhub's investors received 0.671 shares of the new American depositary receipts for each of their original shares, and the merged company will become one of the world's largest third-party food delivery platforms outside of China. Grubhub's investors might be wondering if they should sell their new shares or put some faith in the new company.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Tuesday -- Though Maybe It Shouldn't Have

    As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nikola shares were down 7.6%. There are two pieces of news today that are related to the use of hydrogen in transportation, which Nikola is counting on for its long-term success. First, in what could be potentially considered direct competition for Nikola, the Jaguar Land Rover automotive brand announced it is developing a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on its new Land Rover Defender sport utility vehicle.

  • 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors might want an inflation hedge, and these three companies have additional reasons to own them.

  • NAMCOR and ReconAfrica Sign JOA; A Partnership that Seeks to Unlock the Vast Resource Potential in Namibia

    The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia ("NAMCOR") and Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) are pleased to announce the execution of a Joint Operating Agreement ("JOA") to develop the resource potential of the Kavango Sedimentary Basin, Northeast Namibia.

  • DraftKings slammed by Hindenburg Research

    Hindenburg Research has chosen DraftKings as its next target.

  • How Come Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) Stock Is Rallying Today?

    The price of Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) shares was up 17.9% after closing at $28.05 on June 14. Petco is a health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets. The pet retailer is betting on soaring pet adoption rates, increasing spending on pet products, and its offering of services like pet hospitals, grooming, and animal training classes, to win love for its stock. Currently, the company has an $8.47 billion market capitalization. WOOF has gained 9.6% in the past

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Oracle Quarterly Earnings Beat; Shows Best Revenue Growth In Six Years

    Oracle stock fell as the database software company reported quarterly results that beat estimates and showed strong revenue growth.

  • 10 Best Lumber Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lumber stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lumber Stocks to Buy Now. Housing prices across the United States have been skyrocketing in recent months amid supply shortages and rising prices for lumber […]

  • Oracle stock falls despite earnings beat

    Oracle Corp. blew away expectations for earnings and sales to close out its fiscal year Tuesday, but shares still dipped as investors awaited the company's forecast to see if revenue growth is expected to continue at a similar pace.

  • 3 Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    After enjoying an impressive run through much of last year and the first couple months of 2021, several popular growth stocks have seen a significant pullback. Tech stocks, in particular, have fallen out of favor as investors have prioritized reopening plays, but the cool-off is also creating the opportunity to build positions in hot companies at now-attractive prices. With that in mind, read on for a look at three growth stocks that have big potential and are worth adding to your portfolio today.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Closing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering and Listing of Common Shares on Nasdaq

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 23,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$5.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$115,000,000.00 (the "Offering"), which includes 3,000,000 Units issued with the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below).

  • 3 Oil and Gas Stocks Ready to Bounce

    Despite a sharp slump in oil prices, the commodity is approaching significant technical support. Here are three trade setups to catch a bounce.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Several Years

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best growth stocks to buy in 2021 and hold for several years to come. You can skip our detailed analysis of the major growth catalysts for growth stocks and go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Several Years. Note […]