Uber exits Zomato investment for over $390 million

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Uber’s ride with Zomato has concluded. The ride-hailing firm sold its 7.8% stake in the lossmaking food delivery firm on Wednesday for over $390 million, a person familiar with the matter said, becoming the latest large institutional investor to exit the Indian firm.

The U.S. firm, which reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for the second quarter earlier this week, sold its entire Zomato holding on Indian exchanges for $392 million, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter isn't public.

The sale comes a day after Uber said it had assumed an unrealized loss of $707 million on its Zomato investment in the first half of this year and the quarter that ended in June 30, 2022.

Uber sold its local food delivery business in India to the rival Zomato for $206 million, following years of aggressive attempts to compete with local food giants Zomato and Swiggy. As part of the deal, Uber acquired a 9.99% stake in the loss-making Indian food delivery startup.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Zomato have been performing poorly throughout this year and tumbled to an all-time low last week after the end of the lock-in period of investors who had stakes in the company prior to the initial public offering.

It fell as low as 9% Wednesday morning until recovering to 52.60 Indian rupees (67 cents) apiece, giving the company a market cap of $5.25 billion, far below the $13.2 billion valuation it accrued on its debut day a year ago.

Zomato said on Tuesday that it aims to reach EBIDTA break-even by the Q4 of next year and it had downgraded its investment in quick commerce Blinkit from $400 million to $320 million.

  • SunPower Clocks 63% Revenue Growth In Q2; Adds Record Customers

    SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported non-GAAP second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $414.1 million, beating the consensus of $362.2 million. SPWR added a record 19,700 customers, up 51% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points to 21.3%. Adjusted EPS of $0.03 missed the consensus of $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.2 million against $22.4 million a year ago. SunPower held $501 million in cash and equivalents and used $55.8 million in operating cash flow. CEO Peter

  • Here's Why I'm Building a Position in Uber

    Small-caps are exhibiting some relative strength, and biotechnology, in particular, is looking good, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF up almost 1%. Pockets of speculative action are still narrow, but the biggest positive is that this is not a market where bids are disappearing, and there is highly correlated selling driven by indexes and ETFs. One new position I started today is Uber Technologies , the rideshare company.

  • Ro’s co-founder is leaving the company, last valued at $7 billion

    Ro’s co-founder and chief growth officer Rob Schutz is stepping back from his current role and will stay involved with the digital health company in an advisory role, TechCrunch has learned. The shift comes just weeks after Ro cut 18% of its staff to “manage expenses, increase the efficiency of our organization and better map our resources to our current strategy,” leadership wrote in an e-mail obtained by TechCrunch and confirmed by multiple sources. “Ro has gotten to a scale where I can now confidently pass the baton to the teams in place to continue to grow, innovate and build the company from here,” Schutz wrote in an email sent to staff today.

  • DuPont de Nemours (DD) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    DuPont de Nemours (DD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.92% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Take a bow, Lisa Su: AMD’s data-center business is a true rival to Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. finally gave Wall Street a direct look at its data-center business Tuesday, and it's very easy to like what Lisa Su showed.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.85% and 10.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.