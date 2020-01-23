Uber's Shin-pei Tsay is coming to TC Sessions: Mobility

Government and policy experts are among the most important people in the future of transportation. Any company pursuing the shared scooters and bikes business, ride-hailing, on-demand shuttles and eventually autonomous vehicles has to have someone, or a team of people, who can work with cities.

Enter Shin-pei Tsay, the director of policy, cities and transportation at Uber . TechCrunch is excited to announce that Tsay will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Mobility, a one-day conference dedicated to the future of mobility and transportation.

If there's one person who is at the center of this universe, it's Tsay. In her current role at Uber, she leads a team of issues experts focused on what Uber calls a "sustainable multi-modal urban future."

Tsay is also a founder. Prior to Uber, she founded a social impact analysis company called Make Public. She was also the deputy executive director of TransitCenter, a national foundation focused on improving urban transportation. She also founded and directed the cities and transportation program under the Energy and Climate Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

For the past four years, Shin-pei has served as a commissioner for the City of New York Public Design Commission. She is on the board of the national nonprofit In Our Backyard.

Stay tuned, we'll have more speaker announcements in the coming weeks. In case you missed it, TechCrunch has already announced Ike co-founder and chief engineer Nancy Sun, Waymo's head of trucking Boris Sofman and Trucks VC's Reilly Brennan will be participating in TC Sessions: Mobility.

Don't forget that $250 Early-Bird tickets are now on sale — save $100 on tickets before prices go up on April 9; book today.

Students, you can grab your tickets for just $50 here.

