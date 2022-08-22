U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.75
    -22.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -151.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,176.00
    -92.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.10
    -10.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.27
    -1.50 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0620
    +0.1320 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,433.67
    +231.67 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.30
    -41.30 (-7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Ubie, Japanese Health-tech Startup, Raises $26.2 Million in Series C, $59.8 Million in Total

·3 min read

- Bringing Unprecedented Medical Experience by Strengthening Partnerships with Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan and U.S. to Build Medical Data Platform -

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, Inc., a healthcare AI startup with the mission "To develop a healthcare guide for everyone," announced that it has raised $26.2 million (*1) in the 1st round of Series C funding. New investors in the round include Norinchukin Capital Co., Ltd., NVenture Capital Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Capital Solutions Limited), The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, and Egg FORWARD, Inc., while existing investors include SUZUKEN CO., LTD. To date, Ubie has raised $59.8 million (*2).

Ubie is one of the few startups in the world with a medical data platform that has direct contact with both patients and medical institutions. Ubie offers two services that focus on the "medical questionnaire" as a gateway to healthcare, using AI as its core technology.

The "AI-powered symptom checker," provided for patients, asks around 20 questions about their symptoms to discover related diseases and provide more detailed actionable health information. Since its launch, it has been trusted by 5 million monthly users worldwide, including in Japan and the U.S.

Ubie offers "AI-powered patient intake," a service that streamlines the medical interview process for medical institutions. This service is based on a database of approximately 50,000 medical articles from around the world, created by more than 50 active physicians. The service has been introduced to more than 1,000 medical institutions worldwide and continues to improve the operational efficiency of these institutions.

Ubie will aim to bring a new medical experience to Japan and the U.S. by connecting patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies through the medical data platform it is building to solve the following medical issues; 
- ensuring that patients visit the right medical institution at the right time,
- ensuring that physicians can access relevant, up-to-date knowledge from the vast amount of the latest information on diseases and rare diseases that are not their specialty, and,
- ensuring that pharmaceutical companies continue to provide patients with the appropriate information and scientific findings related to their conditions.

Series C funding will be used to fuel business growth in Japan and the U.S. to build a medical data platform that connects patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies.

Ubie Co-founder and CEO Yoshinori Abe, MD, said: "Not only in Japan, but also in other countries, the current healthcare system is suffering from various losses due to the fragmentation of information held by patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. This fundraising aims to accelerate collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and create an unprecedented consumer-centered medical experience utilizing Ubie's data platform. Ubie already has business with more than 20 major pharmaceutical companies in Japan and other countries, and this brings Ubie closer to realizing its mission 'To develop a healthcare guide for everyone,' both in Japan and the U.S."

Notes:
(*1) $26.2 million = JPY 3.5 billion (as of August 12, 2022)
(*2) $59.8 million = JPY 7.98 billion (same as above)

About Ubie

Ubie is a Japanese health-tech startup founded by a medical doctor and an engineer in 2017. Using AI as its core technology, the company develops and provides an AI-powered patient questionnaire that guides patients from symptoms to appropriate medical care and improves operational efficiency in the medical field. Ubie is promoting the creation of a society in which anyone can access medical care that suits them best.

For more information, please visit: http://company.ubiehealth.com
AI-powered symptom checker: https://ubiehealth.com
(Japanese version: https://ubie.app/ )

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubie-japanese-health-tech-startup-raises-26-2-million-in-series-c-59-8-million-in-total-301609676.html

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Effective Market Timing Is About Reaction, Not Prediction

    The traditional approach to market timing is the formation of a thesis based on factors such as valuations, macro-economic issues, central banks, sentiment, interest rates, the business cycle, and so on and so forth. Currently, there's is quite a bit of pontificating by market pundits about how inflation and a potential recession are going to impact the stock market. The problem with this approach is that the stock market doesn't pay much attention to theories.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • How Co-Working Spaces Lead to More Innovation for Tech Startups

    For tech startups wondering where to locate their new companies, here’s one suggestion: Set up shop near another tech startup, preferably one that isn’t in the same business. In a working paper, researchers from Harvard University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology measured the exchange of ideas that occurred between tech startups located near each other at one of the largest technology co-working spaces in the U.S. Working in such close range allowed for socialization, which in turn led to idea sharing about the types of technology the startups were using as part of their overall tech infrastructure, the researchers found.

  • How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

    U.S. homebuyers struggle to pinpoint their home purchase budget, but it's easier to do than you might think.

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

    The home-health-services provider is for sale in an auction that could value the company at more than $8 billion.

  • More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

    A wide swath of stocks has participated in the market’s recent rebound, typically an encouraging sign of a rally’s durability. Yet few investors are willing to call a market bottom, especially after such a punishing year.

  • Map: These are the states with the most and least credit card debt

    According to a study from WalletHub, the median average credit card debt per state varies across the country.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Bitcoin and Stocks Are Falling Together Again. What’s to Blame.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency has declined to below $22,000 after crossing $25,000 last weekend.

  • ‘There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology’: SEC chief Gary Gensler

    What do car manufacturers have to do with crypto lending platforms? Consumers and investors deserve protection—that’s true of motor vehicles and investment vehicles alike, U.S. Securities and Exchange chair Gary Gensler argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial Friday night.

  • T-Mobile Emerges as Hedge Fund Favorite With Stock on a Tear

    (Bloomberg) -- With traders fixated this week on wild swings in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, it was easy to miss under piles of regulatory disclosures that hedge funds have been quietly buying T-Mobile US Inc.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds

  • Ryan Cohen’s Stock Sale Is No Problem for Bed Bath & Beyond’s True Believers

    Even after Bed Bath & Beyond’s worst one-day pullback ever following billionaire investor Ryan Cohen’s stake sale, individual investors continued to cheer the stock on social-media platforms.

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.

  • Big bank stocks post late-summer rally, outperform in Q3

    The Wall Street Journal reported that 5 of the 6 major U.S. bank stocks outperformed the S&P 500 since the end of June, signaling a possible rally from a tough year.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • How Long Is The Life Insurance Waiting Period?

    Some life insurance plans have what's called a "waiting period." This is the window of time between when you enroll in the plan and when it takes effect. If you die within the window, your beneficiaries will receive nothing more … Continue reading → The post What Is the Life Insurance Waiting Period? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license

    Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau. Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must be a Macau permanent resident holding at least 15% of its capital. MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses

    Despite the market bounce driven by the release of federal oil reserves, small businesses and households are straining under the pressure of still-high inflation, an unbalanced labor market, and dwindling savings.