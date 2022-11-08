UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR NEW OR EXISTING SHARES (“OCEANES”) DUE 2028 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 470 MILLION

Paris, 8 November 2022

Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. (“Ubisoft” or the “Company”) (ISIN: FR0000054470) announces the successful placement of bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (“OCEANEs”) due 2028 (the “Bonds”) by way of a public offering only to qualified investors as defined in article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”) in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), for a nominal amount of €470 million (the “Offering”).



The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including increased financial flexibility and existing debt refinancing.

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer of Ubisoft, said: "The success of this convertible bond issuance, with a conversion premium above and a yield to maturity below the respective launch ranges, demonstrates the strong support of investors in our long-term value creation opportunities. We are delighted to enable existing and new investors alike to participate in Ubisoft's future growth."

Main terms of the Bonds

The Bonds will have a nominal unit value of €100,000 (the “Principal Amount”), will be convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares of Ubisoft (the “Shares”) and will carry an annual interest rate of 2.375%, payable annually in arrears on 15 November of each year (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day) and for the first time on 15 November 2023.

Tencent, which recently disclosed a direct holding of approximately 5.5% of the share capital of the Company1, has subscribed to the Offering for an amount of €23.5 million, representing 5% of the nominal amount of the Offering.

The conversion/exchange price of the Bonds has been set at €39.4563 which represents a premium of 47.5% over the reference share price. The reference share price is €26.75 and is the price per Share set in the context of the concurrent placement of existing Shares of the Company by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding”) organised by the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below), to facilitate the constitution by certain subscribers of the Bonds of a hedge of their exposure to the Shares underlying the said Bonds. As part of the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding, approximately 3.1 million Shares have been placed, of which 929,000 Shares were placed with Tencent. The expected settlement and delivery date of the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding is on 10 November 2022. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding. The Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding was carried out by way of a public offering, in France and outside of France, exclusively intended for qualified investors as defined in article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier, who are not resident or otherwise located in Canada, Australia and Japan and outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Rule 903 of Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or otherwise pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

The Bonds will be issued at 100% of their Principal Amount on 15 November 2022, the expected settlement and delivery date of the Bonds (the “Issue Date”), and will be redeemed on 15 November 2028 (or on the following business day if such date is not a business day) (the “Maturity Date”), unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, at a redemption price which has been set at 102.41% of the Principal Amount, implying an annual yield to maturity of 2.75%.

Bondholders may exercise their conversion/exchange right of the Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company (the “Conversion/Exchange Right”) at any time in the period running from (and including) the 41st calendar day following the Issue Date (i.e. 26 December 2022) and up to (and including) the 7th business day preceding the Maturity Date or the relevant early redemption date, as the case may be.

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to the Maturity Date at the option of the Company and at the option of the bondholders under certain conditions. In particular, the Bonds may be redeemed early at the Company’s option at their Accreted Principal Amount increased by accrued interest (as defined below and as specified in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) as from 6 December 2026 until the Maturity Date (excluded), subject to a prior notice of at least 30 calendar days (without exceeding 60 calendar days), if the arithmetic mean, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 40 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the day of publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily ratios between (i) the product of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Euronext Paris on each such trading day and the prevailing conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day and (ii) the Accreted Principal Amount as at each such trading day, exceeds 130%.

The “Accreted Principal Amount” will be set in such a manner that, with accrued interest, it guarantees at the date of effective repayment to an initial subscriber of the Bonds (at the Issue Date of the Bonds) an annual yield to maturity that is identical to that which it would have obtained from redemption upon maturity, namely an annual yield of 2.75%.

Upon a Change of Control of the Company (as such term is defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), all bondholders will have an option to request the early redemption before the Maturity Date of the Bonds at their Accreted Principal Amount increased by accrued interest.

Bondholders will also be entitled to require an early redemption of their Bonds at their Accreted Principal Amount increased by accrued interest on 15 November 2026, subject to a prior notice of at least 30 calendar days (without exceeding 60 calendar days) prior to the Bondholder Put Date (as such term is defined under the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

The conversion/exchange ratio is initially set at the Principal Amount divided by the conversion/exchange price, i.e., initially 2,534.4495 Shares per Bond, subject to any potential subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

As part of the Offering, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain exceptions or to the prior agreement of the Joint Global Coordinators.2

An application for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext AccessTM in Paris will be made within 30 days after the Issue Date.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan have acted as structuring banks (the “Structuring Banks”) and, together with BNP Paribas, as joint global coordinators of the Offering (the “Joint Global Coordinators”). HSBC and Société Générale have acted as co-global coordinators (the “Co-Global Coordinators”), and together with the Joint Global Coordinators, as joint bookrunners (the “Joint Bookrunners”). Commerzbank has acted as co-lead manager of the Offering.

Dilution

For illustrative purpose, when considering the offering of Bonds of €470 million, the conversion/exchange price of €39.4563, before dilution related to the employee shareholding mechanisms implemented by the Company (stock options, free share plans and preferred shares) and assuming a delivery of new shares only upon exercise of Conversion/Exchange Rights, dilution would approximately represent:

c. 9.5% of the outstanding share capital assuming the redemption at par in full of the outstanding 2024 OCEANEs (ISIN code: FR0013448412) (the “Existing Bonds”), c. 13.0% of the outstanding share capital assuming full conversion into new shares of the Existing Bonds.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

1 As described in the threshold crossing declaration n°222C2258 dated 28 September 2022

2 As described in the AMF document n°222C2192 dated 12 September 2022, Tencent undertook not to sell its Ubisoft Entertainment securities during five years as from 6 September 2022

