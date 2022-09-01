U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.85
    +11.85 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,656.42
    +145.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,785.13
    -31.08 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.82
    -21.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -3.18 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.80
    -17.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    17.66
    -0.23 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    -0.0103 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    +0.1320 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1544
    -0.0073 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1670
    +1.1240 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,097.07
    -120.79 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.48
    +2.82 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Ubisoft confirms 'Assassin's Creed Mirage,' a stand-alone title in the Middle East

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Ubisoft

After plenty of leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next entry in its long-running series. More details are expected to drop during the Ubisoft Forward event September 10th, but for now we can gleam some tidbits from the announcement image. It shows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character from the recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla, leaping with his hidden blade in front of the Palace of the Golden Gate in Baghdad (via Polygon).

That lines up with previous leaks around the game's setting, which also indicated that Mirage would be a return to stealth gameplay for the series. The new title was originally intended to be DLC for Valhalla, but Bloomberg reports that it was later transformed into a standalone experience to fill out Ubisoft's release schedule. No matter its conception, it's nice to see the series return to its Middle Eastern roots. Being a super-powered killing machine in Origins and Valhalla is fun and all, but it's far from the methodical and less action-heavy gameplay of the earlier AC games (especially the under-rated Origins).

Recommended Stories

  • Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ guitar learning service arrives on PC next week

    Following a nearly year-long delay, Rocksmith+ will arrive on PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store on September 6th.

  • With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche

    The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed Thursday, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index down 1.9% and Nvidia and AMD down 7.6% and 3% respectively, the letters from the U.S. officials appeared to target a narrow but critical part of China's computing industry. The regulations appear to focus on chips called GPUs with the most powerful computing capabilities, a critical but niche market with only two meaningful players, Nvidia and AMD.

  • Watch: Southwest pilot warns passengers to ‘quit sending naked pictures’ over AirDrop, or it’s everyone off the plane!

    The woman who posted the viral TikTok video says another passenger received an explicit image over AirDrop and complained to a flight attendant

  • iPhone 14 Pro: Late rumour could explain how Apple intends to use odd new display design

    Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro display could include parts that are blacked out, according to a late rumour. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to lose the “notch” that has defined the top of Apple’s handsets for years. The bits of display that are between the two will be blacked out, making it look as if they are joined up.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • Arm, Qualcomm Engage In Legal Fight Over The Latter's Nuvia Acquisition

    Chip technology firm Softbank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) Arm Ltd sued Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) for the breach of license and trademark agreements by its chip design firm Nuvia Inc, Reuters reports. Arm sought an injunction requiring Qualcomm to destroy designs developed under Nuvia's license agreements with Arm. "Arm's complaint ignores the fact that Qualcomm has broad, well-established license rights covering its custom-designed CPU's, and we are confident those rights will be affirmed," the

  • When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

    Restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s high-end processors to China throw a wrench the country’s hopes to lead in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

  • T-Mobile Really Wants You To Switch Carriers

    Is T-Mobile, as a corporate entity, lonely or something? Because the company is acting like it really, really needs new friends at the moment. The competition for new cell-phone and smartphone users has been escalating lately, as the base of potential new customers has seen an uptick in the past few years, and that's largely thanks to T-Mobile .

  • Trump's Truth Social app currently not allowed on Google's app store

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle explains why Donald Trump's "Truth Social" app is barred from Google's app store.&nbsp;

  • US blocks sale of graphics chips to China over security fears

    The White House has blocked two of America’s biggest chip makers from exporting high end graphics chips to China over fears the technology could be put to military use.

  • Samsung, Sony voted most respected consumer tech companies: survey

    Apple came in at No. 10, while China's Huawei was at the bottom of the list.

  • SoftBank’s Arm Is Suing Qualcomm for Licensing and Trademark Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. sued Qualcomm Inc. for breach of contract and trademark infringement, setting up a legal showdown between the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip company and one of its biggest customers.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe conflict cent

  • iPhone 14: Apple to add bigger pixels to camera in new phone, report claims

    New camera technology should make for better pictures at night

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2022

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Nokia users offered eco-friendly rewards for keeping phones for longer

    The new service offers those who keep their devices for longer tokens that can be used to support sustainability efforts around the world.

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

    Amazon and Alphabet unit Google criticised Microsoft's cloud computing changes on Tuesday, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. The U.S. software giant on Monday announced amended licensing deals and other changes that will take effect on Oct. 1 and which they say will make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Microsoft's own cloud services will be excluded from the deals.

  • U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts

    A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China. Advanced Micro Devices also said it had received new license requirements that will stop its advanced AI chip called MI250 from being exported to China.