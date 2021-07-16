Ubisoft delays 'Rainbow Six Extraction' to January 2022

Ubisoft has delayed its two big September releases. Both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic won’t make their previously announced release dates, the company shared in separate blog posts on Friday. Originally scheduled to come out on September 16th , Ubisoft now plans to release Extraction in January 2022. Meanwhile, it has pushed Riders Republic from September 2nd to October 28th.

Update:



We are delaying the release of Rainbow Six Extraction until January 2022.



We will use this time to ensure that we bring this immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience to life as we prepare to bring you a truly unique Rainbow Six game.



🔗https://t.co/PuFYrYc3nG — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) July 16, 2021

Of the two, Extraction is the more significant delay given the popularity of Rainbow Six Siege and the timeframe involved. “Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games,” Ubisoft said. “We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.”

As for the latter game, Ubisoft said the delay will “give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.” At its Ubisoft Forward event in June , the company said players would get a chance to beta test Riders Republic before release.