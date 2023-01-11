U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.87
    +25.62 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,802.00
    +97.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,860.35
    +117.72 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.62
    +14.96 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    +2.26 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5760
    -0.0450 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5730
    +0.3810 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,379.77
    +70.84 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.31
    -1.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Ubisoft Strengthens Strategic Focus on Biggest Brands and Live Services With a New Set of Measures, Cementing Long-Term Growth and Value Creation Prospects

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
·6 min read
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

UBISOFT STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC FOCUS
ON BIGGEST BRANDS AND LIVE SERVICES
WITH A NEW SET OF MEASURES, CEMENTING
LONG-TERM GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION PROSPECTS

2022-23 financial targets updated,
introduction of targets for 2023-24

Download the press release

Paris, January 11, 2023 – Ubisoft strengthens strategic focus on biggest brands with a new set of measures, cementing long-term growth and value creation prospects. The Company updates today its 2022-23 financial targets and introduces 2023-24 targets.

Over the past 10 years, Ubisoft teams have organically created one of the deepest and most diversified portfolios of owned IPs in the industry. This has resulted in a significant transformation of the Group, the development of multiple major brands and much stronger recurring revenues thanks to highly successful Live Service games.

Despite these achievements, the Company is facing major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles than can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models. Our strategy over the past 4 years has been about building long-lasting live games and adapting our strongest franchises, mainly Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®, to these converging trends to make them truly global brands. However, the games from this investment phase have yet to be released, while our recent launches have not performed as well as expected.
Compounding this effect, in the context of worsening macroeconomic conditions, the trends over the Holiday season, in particular the last weeks of December and beginning of January, have been markedly and surprisingly slower than expected.

This overall context has triggered a full review of our revenue prospects leading to increased cautiousness over the coming years. Considering this, combined with the significant additional investments that resulted from lockdown and new working patterns that have had a profound impact on productions across the industry over the past 3 years, Ubisoft is announcing today a set of measures dedicated to strengthening its long-term growth and value-creation prospects:

  • Ensure all our energy is focused on building our brands and live services into some of the most powerful within the industry. As a consequence, we have decided to cancel three unannounced projects, on top of the four already announced in July 2022.

  • Depreciate around €500m of capitalized R&D, concerning upcoming premium and Free-to-Play games and the newly cancelled titles. This notably reflects the increased cautiousness related to the current challenging videogame market and macroeconomic environment as well as the necessary increased focus on fewer titles.

  • As part of our increased strategic focus, adapt our organization to a more challenging market, with an expected net reduction of our non-variable costs base of more than €200m over the next 2 years. This will be achieved through targeted restructuring, divesting some non-core assets and usual natural attrition. Ubisoft will continue to look at hiring highly talented people for its biggest brands and live services.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance. We are facing contrasted market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting live games, in the context of worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending. Despite excellent ratings and players’ reception as well as an ambitious marketing plan, we were surprised by Mario + Rabbids®: Sparks of Hope underperformance in the final weeks of 2022 and early January. Just Dance® 2023 underperformed as well. Therefore, with the approval of the Board of Directors, we are taking additional important strategic and operational decisions today. It is key to continue adapting our organization, to further strengthen our execution and to ensure we both deliver amazing games to players as well as great value creation.

The industry’s long-term prospects remain promising, and I am convinced Ubisoft is well positioned to benefit from this momentum thanks to the strength of our teams, brands, production capacity, technology and balance-sheet. Our back-catalogue remains very healthy with notably robust activity on Rainbow Six Siege, great momentum for our Assassin’s Creed games, and generally solid performance from our live games. We expect our strategy to build long-lasting live games and transform our biggest brands into truly global phenomenon with multiple offerings across platforms and business models, to ultimately generate significant value creation, with strong topline and operating income growth over the coming years."

Updated Financial Targets
Today, Ubisoft is revising its Q3 2022-23 net bookings target, now expected at approximately €725m versus the prior target of approximately €830m. This reflects the more challenging environment mentioned previously, which notably resulted in the lower-than-expected performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023.

Players will be able to discover the beauty of Skull and Bones in the upcoming beta phase. The additional time has already paid off and brought impressive improvements to its quality, which has been confirmed by recent playtests. We believe players will be positively surprised by its evolution. We have decided to postpone its release in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness. Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24.

All this considered, Ubisoft is revising its full year targets with net bookings expected to be down more than 10% year-on-year versus a prior expectation of up more than 10%. Non-IFRS operating income, reflecting lower net bookings, the postponement of Skull and Bones and the depreciation of capitalized R&D for around €500m, is now expected at -€500m versus €400m previously.

Ubisoft is introducing today its 2023-24 non-IFRS operating income target at around €400m reflecting necessary prudence in the current challenging environment, while still expecting an overall strong topline growth thanks to a materially stronger line-up.

Ubisoft balance sheet is strong with around €1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents after reimbursing the €500m bond expiring at the end of this month.

Frédéric Duguet, Chief Financial Officer, said “Our decisive reaction and our additional cost optimization measures should help us navigate the current challenging economic environment and ensure a leaner organization for the years to come. Leveraging the biggest pipeline of games in the Ubisoft’s history, 2023-24 will see the releases of Assassin’s Creed® Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraTM, Skull and BonesTM and other yet-to-be-announced premium games, including a large one, as well as promising Free-to-Play titles for some of our biggest brands.”

Conference call

Ubisoft will hold a conference call today, Wednesday January 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Paris time/12:30 p.m. New York time.
The conference call can be accessed live and via replay by clicking on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akataybp

Forthcoming publication

Ubisoft’s Q3 2022-23 sales will be reported on February 16, 2023, after market close.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Press Relations
Fabien Darrigues
Director of Global Communications
Fabien.Darrigues@ubisoft.com



Alexandre Enjalbert
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

 

Disclaimer
This press release may contain estimated financial data, information on future projects and transactions and future financial results/performance. Such forward-looking data are provided for information purposes only. They are subject to market risks and uncertainties and may vary significantly compared with the actual results that will be published. The estimated financial data have been approved by the Supervisory Board on May 11, 2022, and have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors. (Additional information is provided in the most recent Ubisoft Registration Document filed on June 14, 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority (l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)).

About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns, lowers targets on weak sales

    PARIS (Reuters) -Ubisoft is increasing expected writedowns to 500 million euros ($538 million) and is cutting its full-year revenue target on weaker-than-than expected sales at the end of 2022, the French video game maker said on Wednesday. Ubisoft cited the deterioration of the economic environment, marked by lower spending on non-essential goods to explain the acceleration of the depreciation, previously targeted at 400 million euros. The group is also postponing the of the release of its game "Skull and Bones", and is planning cost cuts of 200 million euros over two years, which will includes layoffs, Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said in a call with reporters.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $175.16, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond one of the ‘more crowded shorts in the market right now': Analyst

    S3 Partners Head of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock, a looming bankruptcy, volatility across meme stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for Apple.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 9, 2023 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Tilray’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’ll turn the conference over […]

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Choosing solid dividend stocks can be tricky. Buying a stock with a really high dividend yield is tempting, but many stocks with high dividends got that way because their share prices have plummeted. Many stocks with high yields also have high dividend payout ratios, meaning a company devotes much of its earnings to those dividends.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%

    He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla

    Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.

  • Why Shares of Enphase Energy Stock Fell 17% in December

    After rising more than 4% in November, shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) found themselves considerably less desirable among investors in December -- a month in which the stock fell 17.4%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In addition to an analyst's downgrade on Enphase's stock, insider selling motivated investors to exit their positions in the last month of trading before the new year. While Enphase traded flat for the first couple of weeks in December, the bears started growling on Dec. 15, when Biju Perincheril, an analyst at Susquehanna, downgraded the stock to neutral from positive and assigned it a price target of $365.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.