U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,232.10
    -96.77 (-2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,948.21
    -666.59 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,000.48
    -312.96 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.24
    -32.66 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.95
    +2.27 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.30
    +19.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7430
    +0.0190 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    -0.0120 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3330
    +0.5530 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,739.21
    -243.76 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.77
    +19.16 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

More major gaming companies are joining the boycott against Russia, with Ubisoft and Take-Two putting business on hold amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Ubisoft updated a blog post in which it expressed support for Ukraine and its team members based there to note it's pausing sales in Russia.

Take-Two, meanwhile, has stopped sales of games and ended marketing support in Russia and Belarus. The publisher also told GamesIndustry.biz it's preventing people in the two countries from installing its games. That includes Grand Theft Auto V, which is believed to be the third most-popular game in Russia behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, based on monthly active users.

Since the invasion began, many notable gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia, including Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Microsoft, EA and CD Projekt. Sony also removed Gran Turismo 7 from its Russian storefront just as the game was released elsewhere, while Nintendo halted Switch eShop payments.

Other major companies have ended or limited services and sales in Russia, including Google, Netflix, TikTok, PayPal, Adobe, internet backbone provider Cogent and Meta. Samsung has stopped shipping products to the country, while Apple has suspended all sales there.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-With war risk, unclear how much U.S. real-yield collapse will benefit stocks

    Real yields in the U.S. Treasury market have gone even more negative as inflation surged, which is typically viewed as a positive factor for stocks, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has placed more emphasis on shedding risk than on the possibility of getting higher returns on Wall Street. The decline in benchmark U.S. real yields, which have been mainly below zero since 2019, suggested that investors are piling into TIPS because of concerns about high inflation. U.S. stocks, even with a strong earnings outlook and backed by a robust economy, may not be the best asset to hold during this geopolitical crisis, analysts said, though there was some divide in views.

  • US Considers Ban on Russian Oil: What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened low on March 7 and continued to fall, losing 1.25% by mid-morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite lost 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively, in a troubling trend...

  • U.S. climate czar Kerry says Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday that the crisis in Ukraine is going to be a "defining moment" for this century, saying the stakes "could not be higher," even if the world has to live with higher energy costs for a time. Kerry, the kickoff speaker at the annual CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston, called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "abhorrent," and said the Ukrainian people are exposing Russia's government for "all that it is." His remarks follow Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, and as the United States and allies consider even more punishing sanctions against Russia, including outright bans on imports of Russian oil and gas.

  • Protesters Rally Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill at Florida State Capitol

    Protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee on March 7 to rally against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits LGBTQ-related topics in kindergarten to third grade curricula.The bill, formally known as the Parental Rights in Education bill or HB 1557, was passed by the Florida House of Representatives on February 24.The bill was due to be debated at the Florida Senate on Monday.This video, taken by Kevin Cho Tipton, shows protesters, activists, and Florida representatives chanting outside the capitol. It also shows protesters gathered inside the capitol building. Credit: Kevin Cho Tipton via Storyful

  • Musk calls for expansion of nuclear power in Europe

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for Europe to increase its nuclear energy production by restarting dormant nuclear power stations on Monday, as Western government grapple with how they will potentially replace Russian energy exports in the event of a sweeping embargo on the country's oil."Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to...

  • Philip Morris Stock Is Falling. It Has Too Much Exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

    J.P. Morgan downgrades the stock to Neutral, saying that the tobacco company's exposure to Russia could bring near-term headwinds.

  • Google says the latest Chrome on Mac outperforms Safari

    Google has delivered a Chrome speed boost on Mac and Android, and the former might faster than Safari.

  • Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv shelter

    A video posted to social media of a young girl singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” for a crowd of civilians huddled in a shelter in Kyiv has gone viral. According to information provided to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including “Frozen” star Idina Menzel.

  • Square Enix's PS5 exclusive 'Forspoken' is delayed to October 11th

    The upcoming action role-playing game was previously scheduled to release on May 24th.

  • These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

    Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06 which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.The national average has not been this high since July 2008, according to the website. States like...

  • Dow sinks 500 points and blue-chip stock index tumbles toward correction on 12th day of Ukraine invasion

    U.S. stock indexes trade sharply lower Monday, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its 12th day as investors weigh the implications of possible bans on Russian oil imports.

  • After Blasting Him For Big Lie, William Barr Says He Would Vote For Trump In 2024

    The former attorney general told NBC's Savannah Guthrie that he would prefer any Republican nominee to a Democrat.

  • TikTok suspends new video uploads and livestreaming in Russia

    TikTok will temporarily restrict users in Russia from livestreaming and uploading new videos to its platform.

  • Apple TV+ is now available on Comcast Xfinity

    Apple TV+ is now available on Comcast's Xfinity devices and Flex service, letting you stream 'Ted Lasso' from your cable box.

  • EU must be prepared to host 5 million people from Ukraine says Borrell

    European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU "must be prepared to host 5 million people" from Ukraine ahead of a meeting for EU ministers in Montpellier, in southern France.

  • Internet backbone provider Cogent cuts off service to Russia

    Cogent Communications has begun cutting ties with Russian businesses in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson receives endorsement from U.S. Black Chambers

    U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the nominee chosen by President Joe Biden to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the […] The post Ketanji Brown Jackson receives endorsement from U.S. Black Chambers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Calls grow to boycott Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and PepsiCo as major firms stay in Russia

    Three Ukrainian supermarket chains pulled Coca-Cola products from store shelves and the hashtags #BoycottCocaCola, #BoycottPepsi and #BoycottMcDonalds were trending on Twitter

  • Good Word with Goodwill - Dirk Nowitzki on the ‘cough’ heard ‘round the 2011 NBA Finals

    The NBA 75th Anniversary Team member joined Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill to discuss Dwyane Wade & LeBron James’ mocking of Nowitzki’s cold during their championship series. Dirk joined Yahoo Sports to promote his book “The Great Nowitzki: Basketball and the Meaning of Life”, which will be released on March 15 - buy your copy here.

  • AI discovery could advance the treatment of spinal cord injuries

    Scientists have used a combination of AI and robotics to develop an enzyme that could treat spinal cord injuries and help people walk again.