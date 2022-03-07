Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

More major gaming companies are joining the boycott against Russia, with Ubisoft and Take-Two putting business on hold amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Ubisoft updated a blog post in which it expressed support for Ukraine and its team members based there to note it's pausing sales in Russia.

Take-Two, meanwhile, has stopped sales of games and ended marketing support in Russia and Belarus. The publisher also told GamesIndustry.biz it's preventing people in the two countries from installing its games. That includes Grand Theft Auto V , which is believed to be the third most-popular game in Russia behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, based on monthly active users.

Since the invasion began, many notable gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia, including Activision Blizzard, Epic Games , Microsoft , EA and CD Projekt . Sony also removed Gran Turismo 7 from its Russian storefront just as the game was released elsewhere, while Nintendo halted Switch eShop payments.