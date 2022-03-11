U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.76
    -32.76 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,099.35
    -74.72 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,921.60
    -208.36 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.19
    -21.49 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.18
    +3.16 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.30
    -10.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0083 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.3110
    +1.1810 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,852.41
    -488.90 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.69
    +6.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Ubisoft won't say why it reset employee passwords after 'cyber incident'

Zack Whittaker
·1 min read

Gaming giant Ubisoft has confirmed a cybersecurity incident that led to the mass-reset of company passwords, but has declined to say what the incident actually was.

In a brief statement, Ubisoft said: "Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services. Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset."

"Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident," the statement said.

The France-headquartered video game company is best known for its Assassin's Creed and Far Cry brands. According to the company's latest earnings report from October, Ubisoft had 117 million active players.

It's not uncommon for companies to initiate password resets when there is a concern that user passwords or employee credentials could have been compromised.

TechCrunch sent several questions to Ubisoft, including asking the company to describe the nature of the cybersecurity incident, such as whether it was a breach of its network; and if the company has the means, such as logs, to detect evidence of improper data access or exfiltration. Having logs would allow the company to know with a higher degree of certainty if data was exfiltrated, rather than having no logs and no evidence.

A Ubisoft spokesperson said the company had "nothing additional to share" regarding the incident.

If you know more about the Ubisoft cyber incident or work at the company, get in touch with the security desk on Signal and WhatsApp at +1 646-755-8849 or zack.whittaker@techcrunch.com by email.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Flynn Pleads The Fifth In Closed-Door Testimony With Jan. 6 Committee

    The panel previously said it wanted to question Flynn about an Oval Office meeting where attendees reportedly discussed ways to overturn the election.

  • Panasonic Readies New Battery Tesla Sees as Key to $25,000 EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is gearing up to become a major manufacturer of a new, more powerful battery championed by Tesla Inc. that the Japanese electronics maker says meets the demands of its high-flying customer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Wall

  • Apple’s new iPhone SE: What to know

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reviews the 2022 iPhone SE from Apple.

  • Should you get Apple's new iPhone SE?

    Apple has debuted a new iPhone SE with the company's latest smartphone processor and improved camera for $429. Should you get it?

  • Bitcoin Weighed Down by Resistance; Support at $35K-$37K

    Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle within a choppy trading range. Downtrend resistance is strong around the $45,000 price level, which could cap upside moves. A short-squeeze is possible, albeit with limited upside.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering San

  • Now You Can Try 'Teleporting' Bitcoin for Greater Privacy With CoinSwaps

    The alpha release of Teleport implements the CoinSwap privacy technique in an effort to improve bitcoin privacy by making transactions "invisible."

  • Sony, Nintendo halt gaming shipments to Russia

    Sony Interactive Entertainment, which makes the PlayStation 5 console, said it has suspended the launch of racing game "Gran Turismo 7" and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. Sony Group also announced it made a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy."

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Hulu's live TV plan will include unlimited cloud DVR at no extra charge

    Hulu + Live TV subscribers will get an unlimited cloud DVR at no extra charge, much like YouTube TV viewers.

  • Feast your eyes on the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

    Check out our hands-on pictures of the green iPhone 13 mini and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some other green phones.

  • Sony Pictures Entertainment has paused business operations in Russia

    In a message to staff, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tony Vinciquerra wrote that the studio would halt planned home entertainment releases, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and any future television distribution deals. Crunchyroll also suspended its anime streaming service in Russia. Sony Pictures is a unit of Sony Corp.

  • Safeguarding Our Privacy in an Age of Transparency

    Crypto wallets are the new Facebook profile pages. Is that a good thing?

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google score worse than competition in new right-to-repair study

    Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and HP all received higher marks for their laptops, while Motorola scored higher for its phones

  • Exclusive-TikTok nears Oracle deal in bid to allay U.S. data concerns-sources

    TikTok is nearing a deal for Oracle Corp to store its U.S. users' information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, hoping to address U.S. regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular short video app, people familiar with the matter said. The agreement would come a year and a half after a U.S. national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China's communist government. The panel, however, known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), has continued to harbor concerns over data security at TikTok that ByteDance is now hoping to address, the sources said.

  • My first boss: Anthony Rose, from BBC iPlayer to SeedLegals co-founder

    Anthony Rose was named by Wired Magazine as ‘the man who saved the BBC’ for his work in the launch of the iPlayer.

  • 2023 Acura Integra production specs and photos revealed

    This is the full production reveal for the 2023 Acura Integra, including all the details you want to know.

  • As the worm turns

    Here’s something for you to mull over this fine Thursday morning: Do agtech robotics need a reset? Between that and the fact that it’s been selling tools to farmers for nearly 200 years, John Deere’s going to to be a tough company to beat.

  • Ethereum Network Fees Falls to Seven-Month Low

    Transaction fees on the Ethereum network have declined considerably due to dwindling demand and cooling of crypto markets.

  • Umm Amazon Just Secretly Dropped 30 Percent Off AirPods Today

    Apple's 2nd generation wireless bluetooth AirPods are on sale on Amazon for 30 percent off, making them just $100 today. They're noise-canceling and comfy.