Ubot - an Auto Forex trading system based on AI

The goal of Ubot is to help customers achieve sustainable profits in the foreign exchange market, smartly manage capital, save time, effort, health, and mentality.

Introducing Ubot

Ubot is an automated Forex trading product powered by AI technology, developed by SRgroup- a technology company with over 6 years of experience in the technical: Crypto & CFD market. Ubot operates 23/5 automatically,generating stable profits with an average of 5-15% per month. The goal of Ubot is to help customers achieve sustainable profits in the foreign exchange market, smartly manage capital, save time, effort, health, and mentality.

Reasons to choose Ubot:

Safe & Experience: Proven track record of 3 years with over 5000+global users.

24/7 Auto Trade: Unaffected by human factors, does not lead to FOMO

Easy Automation: Set up bot strategies with just a few clicks. Use indicators to catch trends or follow them.

Passive income: Generates passive income of 5-15% monthly for investors.

Customer Support: We support our customers with order alert systems and automatic account status updates 24/7.

Reputation: Trusted by reputable partners worldwide.

Trading pair

AUD/CAD

Our exchange partners

FPmarket & Fxprimus

Our roadmap

2016

Start trading forex

2018

Start utilizing both forex with multiple currency pairs, including USD & Gold

2019

Start trading with AUD/CAD currencv pair

2021

GBP/USD currency pair test

Start BW BOT

Cooperation with Fxprimus exchange

2022

Alpha version of Ubot

GBP/USD currency pair test

Q1 - 2023

Lauching global Ubot.today

Start trading with GBP/USD currency pair

Cooperation with FPMarket exchange

Beta test new trading pair

Partner with other Exchange

Q2 - 2023

Ubot token, NFT, whitepaper release plan

Ubot token listing, NFT sales plan

Mobile app release ver

New trading pair and new package open

Q3 - 2023

Open crypto Al trading and more new product

Ubot will strive to continuously research and work tirelessly to bring great results to investors. We hope that you will always follow and support us. Visit the Ubot website and start your journey to enjoy passive income today.

Register for an account https://ubot.today

Contact us

Telegram: https://t.me/Ubot_support

Kakao Talk: https://open.kakao.com/o/gUYbAxaf

Email: support@ubot.today

