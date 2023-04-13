Ubot - an Auto Forex trading system based on AI
The goal of Ubot is to help customers achieve sustainable profits in the foreign exchange market, smartly manage capital, save time, effort, health, and mentality.
Introducing Ubot
Ubot is an automated Forex trading product powered by AI technology, developed by SRgroup- a technology company with over 6 years of experience in the technical: Crypto & CFD market. Ubot operates 23/5 automatically,generating stable profits with an average of 5-15% per month. The goal of Ubot is to help customers achieve sustainable profits in the foreign exchange market, smartly manage capital, save time, effort, health, and mentality.
Reasons to choose Ubot:
Safe & Experience: Proven track record of 3 years with over 5000+global users.
24/7 Auto Trade: Unaffected by human factors, does not lead to FOMO
Easy Automation: Set up bot strategies with just a few clicks. Use indicators to catch trends or follow them.
Passive income: Generates passive income of 5-15% monthly for investors.
Customer Support: We support our customers with order alert systems and automatic account status updates 24/7.
Reputation: Trusted by reputable partners worldwide.
Trading pair
AUD/CAD
Our exchange partners
FPmarket & Fxprimus
Our roadmap
2016
Start trading forex
2018
Start utilizing both forex with multiple currency pairs, including USD & Gold
2019
Start trading with AUD/CAD currencv pair
2021
GBP/USD currency pair test
Start BW BOT
Cooperation with Fxprimus exchange
2022
Alpha version of Ubot
GBP/USD currency pair test
Q1 - 2023
Lauching global Ubot.today
Start trading with GBP/USD currency pair
Cooperation with FPMarket exchange
Beta test new trading pair
Partner with other Exchange
Q2 - 2023
Ubot token, NFT, whitepaper release plan
Ubot token listing, NFT sales plan
Mobile app release ver
New trading pair and new package open
Q3 - 2023
Open crypto Al trading and more new product
Ubot will strive to continuously research and work tirelessly to bring great results to investors. We hope that you will always follow and support us. Visit the Ubot website and start your journey to enjoy passive income today.
Register for an account https://ubot.today
Contact us
Telegram: https://t.me/Ubot_support
Kakao Talk: https://open.kakao.com/o/gUYbAxaf
Email: support@ubot.today
Contact Details
Ubot Support
Company Website
