UBS added capital needs of $15-25 billion are realistic, Swiss minister says

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

ZURICH (Reuters) - Estimates that Swiss bank UBS will require another $15 billion to $25 billion in capital under government proposals aimed at making the banking sector more robust are about right, Switzerland's finance minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"That's right, those orders of magnitude are plausible," Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Keller-Sutter was speaking after the Swiss government last week set out proposals to tighten regulation for banks deemed "too big to fail", particularly UBS, which said the lender would face more stringent capital requirements in future.

The government proposals, which must still undergo a long legislative process, did not state how much more capital UBS would need, but sparked calculations from analysts encompassing estimates from $15 billion up to $25 billion, the paper noted.

Tages-Anzeiger said Keller-Sutter was responding to a question about sums in that range, but that she did not indicate at which end of the spectrum she was leaning towards.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Jamie Freed and Stephen Coates)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptoverse: Hold for the halving

    That's the question on the minds of cryptocurrency traders ahead of the upcoming bitcoin 'halving', a change in the token's underlying blockchain technology that is designed to reduce the rate at which new bitcoins are created. Previous bitcoin halvings in 2012, 2016 and 2020 were followed by massive rallies in its price: a year after the May 2020 bitcoin halving, bitcoin was up more than 545%. The next halving is currently slated to occur on April 20, per data platform CoinGecko.

  • Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Emirati AI firm G42, New York Times reports

    G42 had divested its investments in China and began the lengthy task of pulling out Chinese hardware amid U.S. concerns over its relationship with Chinese businesses. Under the partnership, G42 will use Microsoft's cloud services and accede to a security arrangement negotiated in detailed conversations with the U.S. government, the newspaper said. G42 will also be able to sell Microsoft services that use powerful AI chips, the report added.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Fed Cut Delay Pushing Back Easing in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most central banks across Asia are likely to begin cutting interest rates later in the year — if at all, according to economists at Morgan Stanley, as the Federal Reserve delays its own policy easing.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets

  • European banks want EU to designate them a 'strategic' sector

    European Banks are calling on the European Union to designate them a critically important "strategic" sector, warning that their competitiveness and the bloc's future are at stake, according to a report published on Tuesday. The pitch by the European Banking Federation (EBF) leads a list of 45 policy recommendations that the region's top banking lobby is making ahead of European elections in June. The body's president, Christian Sewing, last year urged that banks be recognised as strategic when he called them a "key factor for European sovereignty" in his role as Deutsche Bank's chief executive.

  • Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42, Will Get Board Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm, G42, bolstering the Abu Dhabi-based company’s commitment to scale back its presence in China.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets Wr

  • Asian Stocks, Currencies Plunge in Broad Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and currencies tumbled as signs of fading momentum in China’s economy added to angst over elevated US interest rates and tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Si

  • Bond Yields Surge To 6-Month Highs As Likelihood Of No-Landing Scenario Increases: UBS Warns Of Potential Fed Rate Hikes To 6.5%

    U.S. Treasury yields have reached their highest levels since mid-November 2023, driven by a mix of economic resilience, persistent fiscal spending and resuming inflationary pressures. These factors are steering the market’s expectations away from earlier predictions of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, significantly impacting the cost of issuing U.S. government debt. Treasury Bond ETFs Fall To Mid-November 2023 Lows On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4.61%, a peak not observ

  • Investors are growing increasingly weary of AI

    After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?