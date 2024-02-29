UBS Agreed Up to €700 Million Loan for ION’s Equity in Prelios

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has committed to give a loan of up to €700 million ($757 million) to an ION Group holding company slated to take control of Italian asset manager Prelios SpA, in an arrangement that may be extended as the fintech giant awaits a green light from the government.

The UBS funds would enable ION to eventually transfer the cash as equity to the unit purchasing the Italian asset manager, people familiar with the matter said. ION could draw down a lower amount of the UBS commitment, and also use cash and alternative sources to finance the equity portion of the deal, the people said, who asked not to be named discussing private details.

The UBS loan commitment was made last year and is valid until the end of March, which is the original deadline for the completion of the deal, the people said. UBS and ION are now discussing an extension of the commitment as the Prelios acquisition must still be approved by the Italian government and the Bank of Italy, the people said.

An official for UBS declined to comment on the details of the loan. A representative for ION declined to comment on the loan and on the group’s financials.

ION is a global financial-services conglomerate founded by Andrea Pignataro. The former Salomon Brothers trader has expanded the group through debt-fueled takeovers that have contributed to an annual interest bill in the region of $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations and a person familiar with the situation. The UBS loan, if used in full, paves the way for ION to finance almost all of the Prelios deal with borrowed funds.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

Pignataro’s planned €1.35 billion takeover of Prelios has attracted heightened attention by the authorities due to the crucial role that ION has built in the country’s financial industry. In recent years ION has amassed $15 billion of publicly traded debt and private loans, but a rapid increase in rates has made its liabilities more expensive, Bloomberg reported in January. The group’s interest payments are equivalent to almost 40% of its 2023 revenue, according to Bloomberg calculations.

After raising $270 million in new debt to boost its cash buffers since the beginning of the year, the group has now about $500 million in cash on its balance sheet, and also has access to additional credit lines, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bulk of the interest payments are due in the last month of each quarter, according to a review of the annual reports of ION’s units.

At the time the deal was agreed in August, with seller Davidson Kempner Capital Management, UBS provided a cash confirmation letter backed by the loan commitment, one of the people said.

The central bank, which supervises Prelios, is scrutinizing the balance sheet of the whole group and its complex structure as part of the approval process, the people said. A spokesperson for the Bank of Italy declined to comment on the matter.

ION already has the backing from a separate group of banks including UniCredit SpA, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and BNP Paribas SA for a loan of about €600 million to finance the debt portion of the deal.

UBS, which has a long-standing relationship with ION having played a key role in several acquisitions and debt syndications, is also acting as financial adviser in the Prelios deal.

The structure envisaged for its latest purchase resembles the playbook utilized by ION for previous acquisitions.

ION typically raises debt through the target company at the time of the deal while contributing equity from the parent, which is similar to how private equity firms finance buyouts. The group has often relied on private financings at holding-company level to provide at least some of the equity, Bloomberg reported in January.

In the Prelios case, Pignataro set up a unit called X3 Group to purchase the company with a mix of debt and equity. At the completion of the deal, the holding company Fermion Finance Ltd could borrow the UBS funds and then pass them onto the X3 Group, which would then go on to buy and merge with Prelios, the people familiar said.

ION “never got any public financing, it has always honored its commitments and, last but not least, is worth much more than its debt,” Prelios’s Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore Feb. 20.

--With assistance from Davide Scigliuzzo, Daniele Lepido and Myriam Balezou.

