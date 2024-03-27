UBS, Apollo Agree to Change Deal Terms for Credit Suisse’s SPG

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG finalized a deal with Apollo Global Management Inc. for the carve-out of Credit Suisse’s securitization business after renegotiating key parts of the accord.

Apollo will purchase of $8 billion in senior secured financing facilities from UBS, according to a statement Wednesday. The two sides agreed to end an investment management agreement that was initially part of the transaction as well as a transition service agreement.

UBS will book a net gain of about $300 million in the first quarter related to the matter, while Credit Suisse is expected to recognize a net loss of $900 million. Credit Suisse previously flagged that it expected about $600 million in losses. Apollo said the change had no economic impact on it.

“We’re pleased with this mutual agreement with Apollo,” UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said.

UBS said last year that it planned to renegotiate the terms of the deal, which Credit Suisse struck in an unsuccessful, last-ditch effort to win back investor confidence before its rescue. Under the original agreement, the Swiss bank was expected to provide financing for some of the assets and keep about $20 billion of them, which Apollo would manage for a fee.

The business, known as securitized products group or SPG, bought and sold securities backed by pools of mortgages and other assets, such as car loans and credit-card debt. It traced its roots back to Wall Street’s raucous mortgage-bond scene in the 1980s.

A large part of SPG’s assets and employees had been transferred already to an Apollo subsidiary called Atlas SP. New York-based trader Jay Kim, who led the business at Credit Suisse, joined Atlas as part of the deal.

