UBS Appoints Richard Wilks as Head of ECM APAC Syndicate

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG named Richard Wilks as head of equity capital markets syndicate in Asia Pacific and Kevin Cui as sole head of ECM syndicate in Asia, in a reshuffling of the leadership in the region.

The appointments come as Carlo Agostinelli, co-head of Asia ECM syndicate, has decided to leave the bank for an unnamed buyside firm, according to an internal memo confirming a Bloomberg News report. Cui was the Swiss lender’s other co-head of ECM Asia syndicate, and has been with UBS for more than six years, according to the memo from Lauro Baja, head of global capital markets and solutions in Asia Pacific.

Wilks, who had been the bank’s head of ECM syndicate in Australia and New Zealand, has worked in both Hong Kong and Sydney over the past 13 years, the memo showed.

Separately, Ranjan Sharma will move from ECM Southeast Asia to ECM Asia syndicate and relocate from Singapore to Hong Kong, the memo shows.

A representative for UBS declined to comment.

UBS reshuffled its Asia global banking division earlier this month, appointing some senior Credit Suisse Group veterans to help bolster coverage and sector expertise across the region. The lender is looking to retain more than 100 Credit Suisse bankers in some Asian countries and Southeast Asia.

