U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.62 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -0.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +20.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0073 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0097 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7360
    -1.8490 (-1.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,205.70
    +834.36 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.19 (+1.20%)
     

UBS chairman wants to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss unit

Reuters
·1 min read
News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said the bank wants to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, speaking at a news conference announcing the merger between Switzerland's two biggest banks on Sunday.

"It is a fine asset that we are very determined to keep and hopefully service their customers and clients as efficiently as Credit Suisse has done," Kelleher said.

The Chairman of Switzerland's biggest bank said it "will be running down the investment banking part of Credit Suisse, because UBS itself has an investment bank-like model."

Kelleher also said it was "too early" to say with regards to job cuts. "We need to do this in a rational way [and] thoughtfully, when we've sat down and analysed what we need to do."

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Paul Carrel)

