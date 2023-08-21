UBS Co-Head of Asia ECM Syndicate Agostinelli Is Leaving, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG co-head of equity capital markets syndicate for Asia Carlo Agostinelli is leaving the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong-based banker’s fellow co-head Kevin Cui will become sole head for Asia ECM syndicate, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for UBS declined to comment.

Agostinelli was appointed to the co-head position in April, Bloomberg News has reported. He joined the Swiss bank in 2014 and started on ECM syndicate in 2020. Agostinelli previously worked at Nomura Holdings Inc. and Commerzbank AG, according to his LinkedIn profile.

