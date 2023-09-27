DOJ steps up probe into UBS, Credit Suisse over suspe Russian sanctions evasion: Bloomberg

The U.S. Department of Justice has stepped up its probe into Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG over suspected compliance failures that allowed Russian clients to evade sanctions, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Trading in UBS shares was briefly halted on Wednesday after they dropped as much as 7.9% by 1049 GMT, before being halted. Trading was reinstated at 1054 GMT and shares regained some ground, last down 4.2%.

A broader index of European banks was flat on the day.

UBS shares are still up by nearly 50% since the four-month lows hit in late March, as it kicked off its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, and are trading near their highest in 15 years.

UBS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, and Lucy Raitano in London and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Krishna Chandra Eluri)