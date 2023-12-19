UBS Investor Cevian to Be an ‘Engaged Owner’ Over Long Term

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Cevian Capital AB, which picked up a $1.3 billion stake in UBS Group AG, said it’s planning to hold the shares for the long term, betting the Swiss bank’s current strategy would help create the world’s biggest global wealth manager.

The management and the board of UBS have laid out a clear path for integrating Credit Suisse with a view to becoming the strongest bank three to five years from now, and Cevian supports the process, according to the Stockholm-based investment firm’s Managing Partner Lars Forberg. Cevian will be an “engaged owner,” he said.

“We are shaping what actions are being made in the bank,” Forberg said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday. Cevian has had a “close dialogue” with UBS for quite some time and started buying its shares earlier this year after the Credit Suisse takeover. “We are focusing not only on the integration work right now, we are focusing on what is going to come out after that integration work.”

Founded in 2002 by Forberg and partner Christer Gardell, Cevian has a long track record of investing in banks including Danske Bank A/S and Swedbank AB and Nordea Bank Abp. Typically, it invests between €500 million ($548 million) and €1.5 billion per company, though it doesn’t rule out bigger amounts, according to its website. It has a portfolio of 10-15 companies at a time and stays invested for five years or longer.

While the fund underlined its support for UBS’ strategy, it is known for turning up the heat on companies such as ABB Ltd. and Ericsson AB to boost their sustainability commitments. It was among investors that campaigned for better stock returns at ABB, leading to the abrupt exit of the engineering firm’s then chief executive officer Ulrich Spiesshofer in 2019. It also sought higher payouts from Aviva Plc, forcing the UK insurer to dispose of non-core businesses.

The surprise announcement of Cevian’s investment in UBS follows a 50% rally in the Swiss lender’s shares since the government-brokered merger with the failing Credit Suisse in March. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti has signaled that the bank will share more details of its post-integration strategic direction in February.

Cevian’s stake ups the pressure on Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher to deliver on the potential of the biggest banking sector tie-up since the financial crisis.

The activist is pinning its investment on the expectation that it will make UBS more appreciated among shareholders. Drawing comparisons to Morgan Stanley, Forberg said that the Swiss lender should at least be valued on par with its American peer on the price-to-tangible-book metric, or even surpass it. UBS has “a much better business mix, is more stable” he said.

What Forberg said on Bloomberg TV:

“Management described a landing zone of 15% return on tangible equity in 2026. We’re thinking a lot not only about the landing zone, but also, the cruising altitude thereafter. We think the bank will be able to make more than 20% return on tangible equity.

“The wealth business is 60% of the group. And on top of that, 20% is the bank in Switzerland, which is an amazing bank. And then another 20% is the investment banking. We think those numbers are good at this stage, We think wealth management will grow faster than other areas over time and thereby becoming the largest share of growth.”

Cevian acquires substantial minority ownership positions in undervalued European listed companies and works with boards and management to “advance initiatives designed to increase their long-term competitiveness, profitability and sustainability,” according to its website. Pension funds, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds contribute capital. Its current investment fund, launched in 2006, is an “evergreen vehicle,” the website says.

UBS is going to be an “incredible business covering basically the entire globe,” Forberg said. “And outside of the US, it’s going to be three times larger than its closest competitor.”

