Wilko takeover bid collapses putting thousands of jobs at risk - latest updates

The takeover of Wilko has reportedly collapsed - REUTERS/Toby Melville

A private equity takeover of Wilko has collapsed, putting thousands of jobs at risk as administrators scramble to rescue the stricken discount retailer.

Anglo-Canadian private equity business M2 Capital had submitted a bid to purchase the whole of the homeware chain.

However, the deal has been abandoned, with redundancies due to start next week, according to the GMB union.

In a note to members after meeting with administrators PwC, the union said the bidders “have failed to provide the necessary evidence to show that they had the finances necessary to purchase the company despite being given numerous opportunities to do so”.

However, a separate bid to buy Wilko is still being considered by administrators PwC, the Telegraph understands.

Doug Putman, the Canadian owner of HMV, is understood to have increased his bid multiple times during the process and is offering to save as many as 350 of the 400 Wilko stores.

Around 1,300 roles are at immediate risk of redundancy but some will be saved as they are needed to keep stores running.

The retailer collapsed earlier this month, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

12:49 PM BST

Wilko redundancies to resume next week as takeover bid collapses

The GMB union has said that the only bid to buy the entirety of collapsed retailer Wilko has fallen through and that staff redundancies are due to start next week.

In a note to members, the union said:

Further to recent updates, we again met PwC today. At the meeting we were informed that the one bid for the entire business has fallen through as the bidders have failed to provide the necessary evidence to show that they had the finances necessary to purchase the company despite being given numerous opportunities to do so. As a result of this unwelcome development, the redundancy processes which were paused two days ago are set to restart almost instantly. For the majority of staff working in the commercial trading team and IT/Finance/Legal and HR, you will be invited to a meeting tomorrow and a further one on Monday, September 4, which will be your last day with the company. For staff working in the DCs redundancies will start next week. GMB has requested that these begin with volunteers as we are now actively engaging Bassetlaw District Council, the Welsh Assembly, and other organisations as we continue to try to save the sites. It should be stressed that at this point, we do not have high hopes of doing so but we will not stop working on this and hope that even if we are unable to do so prior to closures, we will actively look to keep members details in the hope of being able to staff up quickly if we find buyers or new tenants for the sites. For staff in stores and online, PwC are continuing to assess bids and we remain hopeful that there is one from a viable buyer on the table. However, at this stage we cannot in any way guarantee this and must therefore continue to prepare for the worst.

12:39 PM BST

HSBC orders 18,500 staff back into the office three days a week

HSBC has ordered its 18,500 UK staff back to the office three days a week as companies increasingly water down home working policies.

Our banking & financial services correspondent Simon Foy has the exclusive:

Bosses at HSBC UK, its ring-fenced bank, told employees last week that they should be at their desks for more than half the week from October, The Telegraph understands. The bank’s previous policy was to allow individual teams to set their own hybrid working policies, with some allowing staff to work from home full-time. The back-to-office push at part of the bank comes even as HSBC prepares to quit its long-time London headquarters in Canary Wharf. It is relocating to a new building that is half the size in response to the rise of home working and part-time office work.

12:24 PM BST

Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed's preferred inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to rise on Wall Street as shares of Salesforce jumped after the company raised its annual revenue forecast.

Salesforce shares rose 5.6pc before the bell after an upbeat annual and quarterly sales forecasts from the cloud-based software provider.

However, investors are now waiting for details of the price consumption expenditure (PCE) index for July, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which is released at 1.30pm UK time.

The core PCE price index is expected to have climbed 4.2pc in the 12 months to July, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The S&P 500 index closed at a near three-week high on Wednesday after an ADP survey showed softer-than-expected growth in private payrolls, reinforcing hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle.

Traders’ bets on the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged in its September meeting stood at 88.5pc, while odds of a pause in the November meeting rose to nearly 56pc from 50pc a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3pc, the S&P 500 was 0.1pc higher and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.1pc.

12:00 PM BST

Pound strengthens as markets cut bets on ECB interest rate rise

The pound has firmed up against the euro as the Bank of England’s chief economist said interest rates should probably stay high to quash “stubbornly high” core inflation.

The euro was last down 0.19pc against sterling at 85p, broadly in the middle of its recent range.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said that policymakers would “see the job through” on bringing high inflation back down to its 2pc target, even if there was a risk that high interest rates hurt Britain’s economy.

Meanwhile, eurozone inflation held steady this month, although underlying price growth fell as expected, causing money markets to cut expectations for an ECB rate rise in September.

They are now pricing in a 30pc chance of a 25 basis point hike in September, according to LSEG data, compared with a 60pc chance expected a day earlier.

Investors see an 80pc chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.5pc next month, and expect rates to peak at 5.75pc before the end of the year.

However, the pound has dipped against the dollar, down 0.3pc to $1.26 , as the greenback firmed across the board, regaining some ground after three sessions of losses at the start of the week.

11:45 AM BST

M&S challenges decision to block of Marble Arch demolition plans

Marks & Spencer has launched a legal challenge to the Government’s decision to reject its plans to demolish its Marble Arch store.

The upmarket retailer had warned that it will leave the Oxford Street shopping district if it is unable to demolish the Art Deco landmark and replace it with a new 10-storey retail and office block.

M&S operations director Sacha Berendji said:

Today we have launched a legal challenge against the government’s decision to reject our Marble Arch store proposal. We have done this because we believe the Secretary of State wrongly interpreted and applied planning policy, to justify his rejection of our scheme on grounds of heritage and environmental concerns. It is hugely disappointing that after two years of support and approvals at every stage, we have been forced to take legal action to overcome a misguided agenda against our scheme, and we will be challenging this to the fullest extent possible.

11:36 AM BST

Rival Wilko suitor increases takeover offer

Although the M2 Capital bid to buy Wilko has fallen through, administrators remain in talks about a rival takeover offer.

Doug Putman, the Canadian owner of HMV, has increased his offer for the stricken discount chain, the Telegraph understands.

Mr Putman, who rescued HMV in 2019 and has returned it to profit, is understood to have increased his bid multiple times during the process and is offering to save as many as 350 of the 400 Wilko stores.

11:31 AM BST

Wise breached Russian sanctions, Government says

Wise Payments breached Russia sanctions regulations last year by making funds available to a company owned or controlled by a designated person, the Government has said.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) said the financial services company had reported a suspected breach, a withdrawal of £250 in cash, which took place the day after the person had been designated.

The OFSI said in a report:

OFSI does not assess the breach as sufficiently serious to impose a monetary penalty on Wise. However, the nature and circumstances of this breach were assessed as moderately severe and in OFSI’s judgement a disclosure is the appropriate and proportionate enforcement response.

11:07 AM BST

Wilko takeover bid abandoned

A private equity rescue of stricken retailer Wilko has collapsed, it has been reported, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Administrators at PwC had been examining a bid by M2 Capital to purchase the homeware chain, which employs 12,000 people and has 400 stores.

However, the prospect of a deal has fallen through, according to Sky News.

Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this month - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

10:55 AM BST

Airline sued for selling tickets for cancelled flights

Australia’s largest airline has been accused of selling tickets for thousands of flights after they were cancelled.

Qantas has been sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which said in a court filing that the carrier broke consumer law when it sold tickets to more than 8,000 flights between May and July 2022 without disclosing they had been cancelled.

The airline kept selling tickets for an average of 16 days after it had cancelled flights. Cancellations were often for reasons often within its control, such as “network optimisation”, the ACCC added.

In one particularly egregious case, Qantas kept selling tickets for a Sydney to San Francisco flight for 40 days after it had been cancelled, the regulator said.

Qantas faces a maximum potential fine of 10pc of its annual turnover, which was A$19.8bn (£10.1bn) in the year to June, although the ACCC did not specify an amount.

Qantas Airways has been sued over accusations it sold tickets for cancelled flights - Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

10:42 AM BST

X to offer video and audio calls, Musk announces

The social media network X will begin offering video and audio calling, owner Elon Musk has announced, a step towards turning the former Twitter platform into an “everything app.”

“Video & audio calls coming to X,” Mr Musk wrote in a tweet, without specifying when the new features would be available.

The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, he said.

“X is the effective global address book,” the billionaire added. “That set of factors is unique.”

Last month, Mr Musk and his newly hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced the rebranding of Twitter as X, saying it would become an “everything app” inspired by China’s WeChat that would allow users to socialise as well as handle their finances.

X’s payment branch Twitter Payments was granted a “crucial” currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island on Monday, allowing it to “engage in cryptocurrency-related activities” such as exchanges, wallets and payment processors, the crypto website CoinWire reported this week.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

10:23 AM BST

Stubborn eurozone inflation will not 'tip balance of opinion' on interest rates

Annual inflation held steady in Europe in August as food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank can pause its record series of interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was unchanged at 5.3pc from the July reading.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist for Capital Economics, said he does not think these figures “will tip the balance of opinion at the ECB decisively towards a hike or a hold at the meeting in two weeks’ time”.

Indeed, analysts appear divided over what that means for interest rates.

The disinflationary forces are underway, but is it enough for ECB to be confident to the timely return to the 2%? I dont think so, and see this release supporting a rate hike in Sep pic.twitter.com/obu66Lej5S — Piet Haines Christiansen (@pietphc) August 31, 2023

#Disinflation pause? #Eurozone #inflation remained stuck at 5.3% in Aug, higher than the 5.1% that economists expected. Core inflation, which excl volatile energy, food, alcohol & tobacco prices & closely watched by ECB as measure of underlying inflation, tumbled to 5.3% in Aug… pic.twitter.com/UMCuMKutYp — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) August 31, 2023

🇪🇺 Euro area flash HICP: no drama.

Core inflation down 20bp to 5.3%; energy-driven headline stable at 5.3%. Core goods disinflation continues while services likely peaked.

Unlikely to move the needle for the ECB - final hike in September (imo) or pause for good. pic.twitter.com/8CbMwtKHfr — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) August 31, 2023

10:04 AM BST

Eurozone inflation holds at 5.3pc

Inflation remained unchanged at 5.3pc across the eurozone, adding pressure onto the European Central Bank as it decides whether to raise interest rates next month.

Eurozone inflation held steady this month but underlying price growth fell as expected as the data painted a mixed picture .

Overall inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro was unchanged at 5.3pc in August, defying expectations for a drop to 5.1pc, Eurostat data showed.

However, the key underlying measure that filters out volatile food and energy prices eased as expected to 5.3pc from July’s 5.5pc.

The ECB has raised rates at each of its last 10 meetings over the past 13 months, from deep in negative territory to a record equalling 3.75pc.

Policymakers are now debating whether to pause or move once again, likely for the last time, on September 14.

Euro area #inflation at 5.3% in August 2023, stable compared to July. Components: food, alcohol & tobacco +9.8%, services +5.5%, other goods +4.8%, energy -3.3% - flash estimate https://t.co/vM7t1vOWg8 pic.twitter.com/21rXJa1Ili — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) August 31, 2023

09:52 AM BST

Revolution Beauty moves past Boohoo row as it cuts losses

Revolution Beauty has narrowed its losses and appointed a new boss as it tries to move past historic issues and a spat with top shareholder Boohoo.

The cosmetics and beauty brand said it had appointed former Walgreens executive Lauren Brindley as group chief executive. She will take over from Bob Holt later this month.

It comes after the company came under intense pressure from Boohoo, which owns more than a quarter of the business’s shares, to shake up its leadership team.

The group also revealed that its pre-tax losses narrowed from £45.9m to £33.9m in the year to the end of February, compared with the previous year.

Its revenues edged up by 3.2pc year-on-year to £187.8m, after rolling out new products in Boots in the UK and Walgreen in the US and seeing consumer demand hold up for its “affordable” products.

Revolution Beauty said the improved trading performance was achieved “during a period of significant and well-publicised upheaval”.

Revolution Beauty losses shrank last year - Shutterstock

09:40 AM BST

Oil ticks higher as US supplies shrink

Oil has crept higher for a sixth-straight day amid a slump in US stock levels and speculation that Saudi Arabia will continue supply cuts.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen 0.2pc to more than $86 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate headed toward $82, after advancing 3.5pc in the longest run of daily gains since March.

Stockpiles in the US fell by 10.6 million barrels last week, cutting them to the lowest since December. Storage levels at the key Cushing hub in Oklahoma also declined to the least since January.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was expected to extend a 1 million barrel-a-day supply cut into October, according to a Bloomberg survey of 25 traders and analysts.

09:27 AM BST

Eurozone growth prospects 'weaker,' says ECB official

A European Central Bank chief has said growth prospects for the eurozone are more dire than officials predicted in June, while underlying inflation remains “stubbornly high”.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, who is in charge of markets, said it is impossible to know today whether borrowing costs still have to rise when the ECB meets to set interest rates next month.

However, she said recent developments “point to growth prospects being weaker than foreseen in the baseline scenario”.

“But underlying price pressures remain stubbornly high, with domestic factors now being the main drivers of inflation in the euro area.”

Markets are on edge about the next ECB interest rate decision, after inflation slowed less than expected in Germany while accelerating in France and Spain.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel - REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

09:08 AM BST

Interest rate rises yet to hit economy, warns Bank of England expert

Much of the increases in interest rates are yet to hit the British economy, the Bank of England’s chief economist has warned, as the nation prepares for another rise in borrowing costs next month.

Huw Pill told an audience in South Africa that there is a possibility of doing too much on interest rates as policymakers try to slow down price rises.

UK inflation, which stood at 6.8pc in July, has been “persistently higher” and interest rates need to be “sufficiently restrictive” if the Bank of England is to bring inflation back down to the 2pc target over a lasting period, Mr Pill said.

He added that core inflation and wages remain too high and the UK faces “second round” effects.

Mr Pill’s speech at the South African Central Reserve Bank biennial conference comes after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told the Jackson Hole Symposium of central bankers that interest rates could yet move higher as the US tries to bring down inflation.

However, money markets have cut bets on another US interest rate rise, while pricing in an increase by the Bank of England to 5.5pc in September.

Mr Pill said interest rates need to remain “sufficiently high for sufficiently long” to get inflation down sustainably to the 2pc target.

He said there was a risk that the Bank would over-tighten monetary policy in its battle to get inflation down.

On getting inflation back down to 2pc, from its current level of 6.8pc, Mr Pill said: “We certainly need to ensure that we do enough with policy to make that the case.”

He added that monetary policy “is in restrictive territory,” and that there “is the possibility of doing too much and inflicting unnecessary damage on employment and growth.”

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

08:47 AM BST

Miners fall as Chinese manufacturing weakens

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened flat amid declines in miner shares after weak China data.

The blue-chip index was flat in early trading, while the mid-cap index was up 0.4pc.

Industrial metal miners were down 0.9pc, tracking lower metal prices after data showed China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August.

Precious metal miners fell 1.7pc, leading sectoral declines.

Glencore and Endeavour Mining, down 4.8pc and 2pc respectively as both stocks traded ex-dividend.

However, homebuilders rose 0.7pc extending gains for the third straight day.

Frasers shares rose 0.7pc after the British sportswear group raised its stake in online fashion seller Boohoo to 9.1pc from 7.8pc, a regulatory filing showed.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to three infant formula makers including Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition to correct their manufacturing processes to better catch bacterial contamination. Shares of Reckitt were down 1.2pc.

08:30 AM BST

French inflation rises

French inflation picked up in August adding pressure on European Central Bank officials as they prepare to decide the whether to raise interest rates next month.

Consumer prices added 4.8pc, statistics authority Insee said in an initial estimate, picking up the pace from 4.3pc in July after several months falling back from winter highs.

Insee blamed “the rebound in energy prices” for the increase, as regulated electricity costs went up along with oil prices.

Energy added 6.8pc in August, compared with a 3.7pc fall in July.

It follows reports showing inflation stayed above 6pc in Germany and quickened to 2.4pc in Spain.

🇫🇷 Upside surprise in French CPI, rising 50bp in August, was all due to energy (including higher regulated prices) and the end of the summer sales, but services inflation is still easing driven by transports and "other services". https://t.co/UoHXF3zzBf pic.twitter.com/gD9EQF96Bc — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) August 31, 2023

08:07 AM BST

FTSE 100 falls as China's factory output shrinks

The FTSE 100 has opened lower after gloomy factory output data from China.

The UK’s internationally-focused blue-chip index has fallen 0.1pc to 7,464.41 while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained less than 0.1pc to 18,574.50.

07:55 AM BST

Credit Suisse merger to cost 3,000 jobs in Switzerland, says boss

UBS has said its merger with Credit Suisse will lead to 3,000 job cuts in Switzerland, hours after announcing the largest ever quarterly banking profit.

Swiss bank UBS has reported a bumper profit of $29bn (£22.8bn) in the latest quarter after taking over collapsed rival Credit Suisse earlier in the year.

UBS said it plans to fully integrate the Swiss arm of Credit Suisse, with chief executive Sergio Ermotti saying job cuts were unavoidable.

He said he expects around 1,000 jobs to go from integrating Credit Suisse’s Swiss business, Credit Suisse (Schweiz), and an additional 2,000 redundancies in Switzerland over the next couple years.

He had been under pressure to spin off the domestic bank in an effort to save jobs - but he has opted to retain the unit which was the only Credit Suisse division in the black last year.

UBS has begun siphoning off units which are “not aligned with our strategy and policies”, including Credit Suisse’s investment bank, worth around $55bn (£43.2bn) in combined assets.

UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

07:49 AM BST

Mike Ashley extends reach of retail empire

Mike Ashley’s retail empire Frasers has upped its stake in online fashion firm Boohoo in the latest move to boost its holdings in rivals.

The company behind Sports Direct has increased its holding in Boohoo to 9.1pc from 7.8pc.

Frasers also owns stakes in online and high street players including electrical retailers Currys and AO World, as well as upmarket brand Hugo Boss.

Mike Ashley has boosted his stake in online fashion retailer Boohoo - REUTERS/David Klein

07:40 AM BST

Chinese manufacturing shrinks for fifth straight month

China’s factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, official data showed, as pressure mounts on Beijing to offer more policy support to bolster its sluggish economy.

The reading is the latest to indicate the nation’s post-Covid recovery is running off the tracks owing to a decline in overseas demand as well as a drop-off in consumption at home.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) - a key measure of factory output - came in at 49.7 in August, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Still, the reading was slightly higher than the July reading and also beat forecasts.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 51.0, from 51.5 in July, according to NBS data.

Lukewarm demand for exports, a slump in the property market and high rates of youth unemployment have raised concerns about the economic slowdown in China.

Chinese blue-chip stock markets fell 0.6pc while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gave up earlier gains to be off 0.5pc, weighed down by a 1.8pc drop in property developers.

07:23 AM BST

UBS makes record bank profit after takeover of troubled Credit Suisse

UBS has made the largest quarterly profit in history for a bank after its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

The $29bn (£22.8bn) in earnings for the three months to June come after the addition of Credit Suisse’s balance sheet after it was acquired by rival UBS for just $3bn in a shotgun wedding ordered by regulators amid a banking crisis in March.

It means UBS now commands around $5trn in assets as its chief executive Sergio Ermotti tries to manage one of the largest mergers ever in finance.

Underlying profit before tax - which excludes the negative goodwill from the Credit Suisse deal - was $1.1bn.

UBS’s share price has gained 30pc this year, making it the best-valued major European lender. The accounting gain for the quarter eclipses JPMorgan’s $14.3bn profit in the first quarter of 2021, the modern record for US and European lenders.

UBS also said it would fully absorb the lucrative Swiss unit of Credit Suisse into its operations, without spelling out the implications for job cuts for the combined banks 120,000 staff, including 37,000 in Switzerland.

UBS could have spun off the business and floated it in an IPO but the domestic bank has been a solid profit-maker for Credit Suisse and last year it was the only division in the black.

UBS has made a record quarterly profit for a bank after its takeover of Credit Suisse - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

07:10 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. UBS has made the largest quarterly profit ever recorded by a bank after its $3bn shotgun wedding to Credit Suisse.

The bank announced a $29bn profit in the three months to June as the addition of Credit Suisse’s balance sheet took its assets to around $5trn.

5 things to start your day

1) Biden blocks sale of Nvidia AI chips to Middle East over China fears | Move follows Gulf countries’ closer collaboration with Beijing on the key technology

2) Shapps accused of passing on hydrogen costs to households by stealth | ‘Hydrogen levy’ replaced with a tax on gas shipping companies but consumers may still bear the costs

3) Babylon virtual GP puts two divisions into administration | Company behind NHS’s GP at Hand app had been seeking rescue funding or a buyer for its businesses

4) Pro-Putin rapper takes over Domino’s Pizza in Russia | Pro-Kremlin figures are snapping up assets as Western brands continue to leave Russia

5) Marks & Spencer to make FTSE 100 comeback | High street giant to rejoin Britain’s blue-chip index four years after being relegated

What happened overnight

Asian shares were set for their worst month since February, with sentiment hurt by still-gloomy China factory readings, as investors awaited a barrage of US data that could add to bets that interest rates have peaked.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3pc and was headed for a monthly loss of 6.3pc, the largest since February.

Tokyo stocks advanced, however, on the back of Wall Street gains, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index adding 0.9pc to 32,619.34 and the broader Topix index rising 0.8pc to 2,332.00.

Data on Thursday showed China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, but the pace of declines moderated, while the expansion in services sector lost a little momentum.

Wall Streets finished higher after US economic growth was revised lower for the three months to June.

The S&P 500 ended 0.4pc higher to close at 4,514.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1pc to 34,890.24. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5pc to 14,019.31.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.11pc from around 4.15pc before the latest GDP release. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.88pc from 4.90pc.

